– After returning strong for the midseason return, Total Divas was down in the ratings this week. Wednesday’s episode drew a 0.27 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 593,000 viewers, down 16% and 11% from last week’s 0.32 demo rating and 669,000 viewers. The viewership was still higher than the 580,000 for the pre-midseason finale episode, though the demo rating was the lowest since a 0.25 back on December 14th for the fifth episode of the season.

Total Divas ranked #26 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.