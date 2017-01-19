According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE will be paying ICW an annual fee for them to produce shows for the WWE Network. The deal is reportedly for $50,000 per year on a three-year deal, which would end in early 2020. This is said to be a tiny fraction of what Flo Sports is paying for Evolve content on its current deal, and is believed to be around half of the annual fee WWE would pay for a better drawing promotion for a weekend of shows. UK sources believe a deal with Progress is also completed. An official announcement of these deals could come as soon as this week. Two of ICW’s biggest stars are Drew Galloway and Grado, and Bram is used as a regular. There is some question as to if they would be able to be used on shows that air on the Network.