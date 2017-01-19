According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, < a href="http://njpwworld.com/" target="new">New Japan World subscription numbers are roughly 60,000 subscribers with 15,000 outside Japan and 45,000 from Japan. The good news is that the service saw a jump in subscribers, thanks to WrestleKingdom 11. The bad news is that there are far less Japanese subscribers to the network than those who spent more money on iPPVs when that was first starting out in Japan. The WWE Network hasn’t been a big hit in Japan either.