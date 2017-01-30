– Becky Lynch turns 30-years old today.

– There are no dark main events advertised for tonight’s WWE Raw on the arena website, but the recent dark matches have featured Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho.

– The Smackdown brand has a live event tonight in Hidalgo, Texas at State Farm Arena. The following is set for the show: AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship, Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship, American Alpha and Kalisto vs. Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Luke Harper, Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews, Nikki Bella and Naomi vs. Natalya and Carmella, and The Usos, Rhyno, and Heath Slater vs. Tyler Breeze, Fandango, and The Ascension.

Credit: prowrestling.net