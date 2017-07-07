– Well, this is unexpected. WWE.com has announced that Austin Aries has been released from his contract. No details on the release were given in the announcement, which simply reads, “WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Austin Aries. WWE wishes Aries the best in all of his future endeavors.”

The move comes after Aries was replaced in the WWE Cruiserweight Championship match against Neville at tonight’s Madison Square Garden house show by Cedric Alexander. Aries signed with WWE in January of 2016 and joined NXT, debuting that March as a babyface. He has been working as a commentator when injured and joined the main roster Cruiserweight division in March of this year.

Aries took to Twitter a half-hour before the WWE.com announcement was released, posting: