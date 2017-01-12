– WWE unveiled the new UK Championship Belt today…

– Here are the first round matches and brackets for this weekend’s WWE UK Championship Tournament. 411 will have live coverage on both Saturday and Sunday at 3PM ET. Both shows are scheduled to last for two-hours…

* Tyler Bate vs. Tucker

* Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch

* Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer

* Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone

* Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney

* James Drake vs. Joseph Conners

* Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson

* Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell