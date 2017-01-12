wrestling / News
WWE Unveils The UK Championship Belt, First Rounds Matches & Bracket
– WWE unveiled the new UK Championship Belt today…
Honored to be alongside Team @WWE to unveil the new #WWEUKCT title on @cbbc #BluePeter! pic.twitter.com/YYHhMVcrMw
— Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 12, 2017
Feast your eyes on the brand new @WWE United Kingdom Championship courtesy of @MichaelCole @McGuinnessNigel & #BluePeter! @WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/S1p8vGhslO
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2017
– Here are the first round matches and brackets for this weekend’s WWE UK Championship Tournament. 411 will have live coverage on both Saturday and Sunday at 3PM ET. Both shows are scheduled to last for two-hours…
* Tyler Bate vs. Tucker
* Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch
* Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer
* Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone
* Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney
* James Drake vs. Joseph Conners
* Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson
* Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell
BREAKING: The @WWEUKCT bracket and First Round matches have been revealed! https://t.co/p5DLoqyMSG pic.twitter.com/k5Jb6qyWuF
— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 9, 2017