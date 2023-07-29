1 Called Manders Says His Dream Opponent is Jon Moxley

In an interview with The Spotlight (via Fightful), MLW wrestler 1 Called Manders said that Jon Moxley is a dream opponent for him and said that Mox is an inspiration.

He said: “Having someone who is at that pecking order, the tippy top, the 1%, he is The Guy. Having him say some things that we all say was mind blowing. The way he operates, the way he thinks, the way he does things. We all sat there. Him and (Matthews) Justice were in FCW together, so there is history there. Just how he operates and how he thinks of certain spots in wrestling or certain things. He’s at the top of pro wrestling, where were all aspire to be, and he kind of thinks like us. Sometimes we think, ‘is the business different than what we think it is?’ There is no wrong in wrestling, but there are many rights. We sometimes feel the way we think and operate doesn’t work versus all these other things, so we’re wondering, ‘is it us, is it them, or is it both?’ Having Mox around, we get little breadcrumbs. We had a match with him and we’re like, ‘he does think like us.’ That inspires us to be like, ‘we’re actually doing something if he thinks like us.’ After the show, Mox kind of took a liking to me. I don’t know why, but he started asking questions. I’ve met him before at Black & Brave. He probably doesn’t know that. I told him the backstory and he was like, ‘Oh shit, you’re a Tyler Black [Seth Rollins] kid.’ Then he went on this whole rant about him and [Rollins] on the Indies and FCW. I was texting Rollins about it.“