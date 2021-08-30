1 Contender For National Championship Crowned at NWA 73

Chris Adonis knows his next contender for the NWA Championship following NWA 73. Tonight’s show saw Judais win a 13-man battle royal to earn a title shot against Adonis, last eliminating JTG.

The other competitors in the match were Mims, Luke Hawks, El Rudo, Jamie Stanley, Marshe Rockett, Slice Boogie, Jeremiah Plunkett, Captain Yuma, Rush Freeman, Hearthrob Jayden, and Sal Rinauro. You can see some clips from the match below:

