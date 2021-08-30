wrestling / News
#1 Contender For National Championship Crowned at NWA 73
Chris Adonis knows his next contender for the NWA Championship following NWA 73. Tonight’s show saw Judais win a 13-man battle royal to earn a title shot against Adonis, last eliminating JTG.
The other competitors in the match were Mims, Luke Hawks, El Rudo, Jamie Stanley, Marshe Rockett, Slice Boogie, Jeremiah Plunkett, Captain Yuma, Rush Freeman, Hearthrob Jayden, and Sal Rinauro. You can see some clips from the match below:
Father James Mitchell has brought Judais to NWA! #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/8x3S49zWNB
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021
.@SalRinauro gets launched and eliminated by Judais! #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/GyzDp1hk53
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 30, 2021
Judias ended up winning the battle royal, damn. Well it was a good match still, JTG lasted until the end but He was no match for Judias. #NWA73 #ProWrestling pic.twitter.com/pzywuCmBeR
— Ryan (@MrKingCoop) August 30, 2021
