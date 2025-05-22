10 Man Cibernetico Match Announced For ACTION DEAN~!!!2

A 10-man Cibernetico match is set to take place at ACTION DEAN~!!!2. ACTION Wrestling announced on Wednesday that Dr. Cerebro, Hologram, Xelhua, Volador Jr, Averno, Neon, Valiente, Virus, Euforia, and Blue Panther will compete in the match at the May 24th event.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Ten-Man Cibernetico Match: Dr. Cerebro vs. Hologram vs. Xelhua vs. Volador Jr. vs. Averno vs. Neon vs. Valiente

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Mako

* Dog Collar Match: Adam Priest vs. Mad Dog Connelly

* Rhino vs. 1 Called Manders

* Coven Of The Goat vs. Arez & Gringo Loco

* The Beast Mortos vs. Slim J

* JD Drake vs. Josh Woods