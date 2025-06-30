wrestling / News

1985 JCP Great American Bash, WWF New Generation Ads, Now Available From WWE Vault on Youtube

June 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jim Crockett Promotions JCP Jim Crockett Jr. Image Credit: Jim Crockett Promotions

The WWE Vault continues to pay dividends for wrestling fans, this time giving them the 1985 Great American Bash. The event was run by Jim Crockett Promotions. The lineup included:

* Steel Cage Match for NWA World Television Championship: Tully Blanchard (c) vs. Dusty Rhodes
* NWA World Heavyweight Championship: Ric Flair (c) vs. Nikita Koloff
* NWA United States Championship: Magnum TA (c) vs. Kamala
* NWA World Tag Team Championship: Krusher Khrushchev & Ivan Koloff (c) vs. The Road Warriors
* Dog Collar Match: Jimmy Valiant vs. Paul Jones
* Superstar Billy Graham, Konga the Barbarian and Abdullah the Butcher vs. Manny Fernandez, Sam Houston & Buzz Tyler
* NWA National Tag Team Championship: Arn & Ole Anderson (c) vs. Buzz Sawyer & Dick Slater
* Ron Bass vs. Buddy Landel

Meanwhile, WWE also shared all of the New Generation promos from the mid-90s.

