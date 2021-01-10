wrestling / News
2021 Super X-Cup Winner Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Genesis (Pics, Video)
Ace Austin won the 2021 Impact Wrestling Super X-Cup Tournament at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Genesis event by defeating Blake Christian. Austin joins past tournament winners such as Samoa Joe and Chris Sabin.
Highlights from the match are below.
Feeling out process in the early stages of @The_Ace_Austin vs. @Air_Blake2234. #Genesis pic.twitter.com/xS9fxy2pnt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
INSANE agility by @Air_Blake2234! #Genesis pic.twitter.com/sfu7pO72WT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
You won't find a cleaner Fosbury Flop in wrestling. #Genesis @The_Ace_Austin pic.twitter.com/RIeAOrbg6n
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
SPRINGBOARD 450 SPLASH! #Genesis @Air_Blake2234 pic.twitter.com/eLRTuWtfki
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
STANDING SPANISH FLY! #Genesis @Air_Blake2234 pic.twitter.com/Ol6jQoajna
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
The winner of the 2021 Super X-Cup – @The_Ace_Austin! #Genesis pic.twitter.com/s5BLJreTlm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On WWE Changing Marijuana Policy In 2008, Wrestlers Using Marijuana, How RAW Roulette Came About
- Steve Austin On Why He Didn’t Like Royal Rumbles, Potentially Having Rock on Broken Skull Sessions
- Jay White Rumored To Have Support From WWE Talent
- Note On Rumored Backstage Heat Between Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle