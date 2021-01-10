wrestling / News

2021 Super X-Cup Winner Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Genesis (Pics, Video)

January 9, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Ace Austin won the 2021 Impact Wrestling Super X-Cup Tournament at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Genesis event by defeating Blake Christian. Austin joins past tournament winners such as Samoa Joe and Chris Sabin.

