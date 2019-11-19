wrestling / News
24/7 Championship Changes Hands Backstage at Raw (Video)
November 19, 2019
– We have a new 24/7 champion as seen in a video released after tonight’s episode of Raw. After Erick Rowan took out the 24/7 chasers on tonight’s episode, Samir Singh was helped backstage where R-Truth posed as medical personnel. He attacked Singh and pinned him to claim his record 22nd title reign.
Singh’s reign ends at 18 days, a record thus far.
