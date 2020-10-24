411’s Impact Bound For Glory Preview

Hello 411 readers! Welcome to 411’s Bound For Glory preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas as usual, and we’re breaking down the card for Saturday’s big show. Bound For Glory is Impact’s biggest event of the year and they’ve gone all out with a lot of high-profile matches. In addition, the company has been on a real roll over the last several months and they have the opportunity to really make a name for themselves this weekend. Will Impact be able to avoid falling into their pit traps of overbooking and an occasional overreliance on comedy? We’ll have to see. But without further ado…let’s get into it!

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

The Call Your Shot Gauntlet match’s return was announced a couple of weeks ago on Impact Wrestling, and since then the build for it has been somewhat lacking to say the least. As of now, we only know ten of the competitors in Heath, Rhino, Hernandez, Acey Romero, Larry D, Tenille Dashwood, Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers, Tommy Dreamer and Havok. (Alisha Edwards is not listed, presumably because Rhino murdered her via Gore on this week’s episode.) That brings a lot of question regarding who the other ten people are, which makes this by and large a crap shoot. I don’t doubt that there will be some surprise entrants here along with several of the current roster not on the card yet; people like the Rascalz, Reno Scum, maybe Suicide or Kaleb With a K, etc. So predicting this match is an exercise in futility.

As I said, I was less than impressed with the couple weeks of matches we got to get us here and this screams “thrown together match to get lots of people on the show.” I don’t expect much here; we’ll probably have a lot of comedy spots, because the lead-up matches that ended up getting Hernandez the final spot and Rhino the #1 spot were full of those. In the end, I’m just going to assume that Heath and Rhino’s storyline where Heath is trying to get a roster slot finally pays off (as it should) and Heath manages to win somehow. It’s as good a prediction as anything else.

WINNER: Heath

Eddie Edwards vs. Ken Shamrock (w/Sami Callihan)

Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan obviously have a long, long history that has its share of controversial moments. For Edwards, coming off the back of his World Championship loss, to go back into another feud with Callihan isn’t my favorite thing that Impact has done as of late, even with the wrinkle that Ken Shamrock is Callihan’s proxy. Kind of like the Call Your Shot match, this seems like a bit of a filler match because we need Shamrock to be on the card, as he is being inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame this weekend. That’s fine and there’s nothing really wrong with that, but I know I’m not alone in thinking that Edwards probably could have been better used. Since the real puppet master here is Callihan and he’s not in the match, I don’t see this storyline ending here and even if Edwards moves onto something else after this, I expect Callihan and Shamrock to keep moving ahead. That suggests a Shamrock win so the story has some momentum. Edwards will do his damnedest and if anyone can pull a good match out of Shamrock these days it’ll be him, but this probably won’t be a classic by any stretch.

WINNER: Ken Shamrock

Undisclosed Location Match

EC3 vs. Moose

The feud between EC3 and Moose started promisingly, though it stalled out a little bit midway through as they tried to buy time before Bound For Glory. Fortunately it has picked back up the last couple of weeks, and we have a bit of heat on this thing. EC3’s character has an intriguing bent to him, and it seems like the king of thing that he can use to come into his own between Impact Wrestling and his arrival in ROH. Meanwhile, Moose’s TNA World Title “run” has been consistently entertaining and has given Moose new dimensions to his character that I appreciate. The interesting part of this feud is that they’ve been able to keep it going without either of them stepping into the ring for quite some time now; this is EC3’s return match for Impact even though he came back just after Slammiversary. We can argue how effective that’s been, but it does mean that there’s been anticipation here. The question is where we go from here. The fate of the TNA World Title seems to be on the line by EC3’s words, but since Moose has it back it certainly doesn’t have to be. And if it isn’t on the line than Moose can take a loss and keep going. I don’t see EC3 losing his first match back, so I expect to see him win with some cinematic tomfoolery involving his cult or something to that effect.

WINNER: EC3

X Division Championship Six Way Scramble Match

Rohit Raju vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs.

TJP vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Willie Mack

Rohit Raju’s X-Division Championship run has been more entertaining than I would have given it credit for initially. Raju has been great as a weaselly champion after he managed to beat Chris Bey and TJP at Impact Emergence in August. And credit to Impact, who have used that time to effectively set up this match after Raju managed to sneak by all of his potential opponents and add a few more into the mix. This match will undoubtedly be a blast, as you have a ton of very skilled high-flyers mixing with TJP’s technical and striking skills, Willie Mack’s ability to do high-flying and brawling, and Jordynne Grace’s power arsenal. This is a hard one to predict and it could go any way; I could see Raju somehow survive, but the time seems ripe for a title change. Bey, TJP, and Mack have all been champion before and I feel like this is too much of a chance to make a new champion. It could absolutely be Trey Miguel, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Grace takes the win. Grace is an absolute star and someone who could very easily compete in the predominantly men’s divisions realistically, especially the X-Division. A win here would open her up to a lot of potential matches and with the Knockouts division very stacked at the second, it wouldn’t hurt to move her over to the X-Division with a title run.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace (NEW IMPACT X-Division Champion)

IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae

The Knockouts division has been on quite a roll as of late, with the roster looking incredibly stacked between the talent that has been there for a while and the additions of stars like Deonna Purrazzo, Kylie Rae, and Tenille Dashwood. Purrazzo won the Knockouts Championship from Grace at Impact Emergence in a 30 minute Iron Woman match and has been rolling along quite nicely with the help of Kimber Lee. Meanwhile, Rae earned a shot at the title in the #1 Contenders Knockouts Gauntlet, only to be delayed by the advent of Wrestle House. With Rae back, they’ve done a nice job of building to this by making it personal between Purrazzo and Rae thanks to Deonna breaking Susie’s arm and Rae starting to snap a bit. That sets a high-stakes match here that I am absolutely looking forward to. Both of these two are very good in the ring and the storyline has potential to go many ways. Does Susie come back as Su Yung and cost Rae the title in one way or another? Does Kimber Lee get involved? Does Kylie finally lose it and destroy Deonna? Impact could go any number of ways here and all of them have a lot of potential. Personally I see Susie coming back and going full Su Yung, which costs Kylie her title shot and leads to a further storyline between the two. Purrazzo’s reign has been good but she also has a lot of other potential challengers to face, and I wouldn’t mind seeing it go a little longer.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo (STILL IMPACT Knockouts Champion)

IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match

Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Good Brothers vs.

The North vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

This is, aside from the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match, the hardest to predict. On one hand, The Good Brothers have very much been destroying their competition as of late, beating both The North and Austin & Fulton in two-on-two matches and ending this week’s Impact by destroying the Guns. On the other hand, the fact that they’ve been so dominant almost telegraphs that they’ll come up short here. This is easily the four best tag teams that Impact has right now and all of them are worthy champions, though with The North just coming off a very lengthy title reign it doesn’t seem to be time to put the titles on them. The Guns can easily transition to a team chasing the titles and their title reign, while a feel-good throwback to the old TNA days, seems fit to end here. I could absolutely see Austin and Fulton sneaking out a win by taking advantage of the four-team tag situation, but my inclination is that with The Good Brothers in such a strong position as part of Impact, they go on to pick up the win here and claim the titles.

WINNER: The Good Brothers (NEW IMPACT Tag Team Champions)

IMPACT World Championship Match

Eric Young vs. Rich Swann

The build for Bound For Glory’s main event has been nothing less then tremendous. Rich Swann’s return at Slammiversary was a great moment, and it allowed Eric Young to have a true “nuclear heel” moment when he assaulted Swann and put him back on the shelf. Since then they’ve teased Swann’s retirement and had Young run roughshod over everyone he’s come across like an absolute psychopath. It took Young a little bit to get some more shades to his character, but we’re there now and Swann’s return for this match has been very well done. There’s the right amount of intense personal stakes here, as well as some good back and forth assaults. Obviously Swann and Young can deliver in the ring, so I have some pretty high hopes here. As to who wins, I don’t think that you can have Swann make such a valiant comeback from multiple times being injured and put him in the main event World Title match if he’s not winning. Anything less would be deflating to Swann, I think. Young can take a loss and be just fine here, so I think the title switch is the obvious choice that gives Bound For Glory the momentous close that it should have.

WINNER: Rich Swann (NEW IMPACT World Champion)

And that’s all we have for Bound For Glory! There are some great matches here that I’m absolutely looking forward to, and while I expect a lot of shenanigans there should be a lot of fun to go along with it. I have pretty high expectations for this show and hope they can capitalize on the momentum they’ve been running on for the last several months.

