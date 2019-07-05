411’s Live Impact Bash at The Brewery 2019 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s Impact Bash at The Brewery 2019 Review

The Rascalz vs. Dirty Andy Dalton, Stave O Reno, & Mathew Palmer : Trey and Dalton to begin as Dalton takes control early on. Trey battles back and hits the lucha arm drag. Wentz and Palmer in as Wentz lays in kicks, and hits a double stop. The standing moonsault eats knees as Reno tags in. The heels work quick tags and isolate Wentz. Wentz fires back and Palmer hits a powerbomb for 2. Wentz tags in Dez and he and Trey run wild until Trey gets cut off. Reno hits a clothesline for 2. He follows with strikes, Palmer in and the Rascalz cut him off. Dez in and runs wild with uppercuts. Reno cuts him off with the blue thunder bomb and as the heels take control. Dez accidentally mists Palmer with the water, meteora from Trey, and the swanton and spiral tap finishes Dalton. The Rascalz defeated Dirty Andy Dalton, Stave O Reno, & Mathew Palmer @ 6:42 via pin

– They hype Kross vs. Edwards at Slammiversary.

– Cage arrives and discusses the journey to the world title, which Elgin ruined. Elgin didn’t break him because he’s standing right here. At Slammiversary, he proves himself. Moose arrives and says he heard Cage talking, and wants to vomit. Moose says that Cage is ignoring him, which is a mistake. Cage better hope that he isn’t passed off tonight and Elgin attacks and Moose joins in. They get a chair and Moose stops Elgin and they chat until Elgin attacks Cage’s back with the chair. Moose pulls him off and referees make the save. Elgin keeps attacking Cage, as they drag him off of the champion. Moose bails as Cage is helped to the back.

– We get an oVe promo,

RCW Champion Fallah Bahh vs. Anthony Edwards : Boom Boom Oliver is out with Edwards. Edwards attacks right away, but Bahh fires up and hits a shoulder tackle. Edwards cuts him off and slams him down, but Bahh hits the running cross body and spinning head butt. Bahh lays in chops, and hits the corner splash. He then stomps on his face, they work to the apron and Oliver distracts Bahh allowing Edwards to hit an apron flatliner. Edwards follows to the floor and posts Bahh. Back in and Bahh fights him off, absorbs strikes, and fires up. Edwards lays in strikes, and Bahh hits the belly to belly for 2. Edwards battles back with a side effect for 2. Bahh cuts him off, but Edwards hits a knee strike and covers for 2. Edwards to the ropes and Bahh catches him with the Samoan drop and banzai for the win. RCW Champion Fallah Bahh defeated Anthony Edwards @ 7:25 via pin

– Elgin cuts a promo on Cage as Moose arrives and says Elgin ruined the plan. Elgin says Moose isn’t so bad, and adds that he will take out Moose as well tonight.