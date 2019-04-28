411’s Live Impact Wrestling: Rebellion PPV Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Petey Williams vs. Jake Crist vs. Aiden Prince vs. Ace Austin vs. Cousin Jake vs. Eddie Edwards : We start with the big brawl, and Edwards hits a suicide dive. Petey hits a RANA to the floor, and Austin then attacks him and then cuts of the Prince dive. Austin follows with a dive that Jake turns into a cutter onto the pile. Prince cuts off Jake, and then Petey cuts him off. The sharpshooter follows until Jake breaks that up. Jake lights him up with kicks, Austin cuts off the dive and follows with superkicks. Crist flies in and hits the cutter and suicide DDT. Petey hits a code breaker, and Prince hits the 450 on Crist for 2. Edwards hits the tiger driver on Austin for 2. Jake cuts him off with a black hole slam but Petey hits the destroyer and Austin rolls up Petey for the win. Ace Austin won an X-Division 6-way @ 5:35 via pin

– They announce Impact Plus, which looks to be an updated Global Wrestling Network.

– Sami Callihan cuts a promo on Rich Swann.

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Rohit Raju : Gama Singh and his son are at ringside. Fallah Bahh is out with Scarlett. Raju rushes Scarlett, takes her down and poses. Scarlett attacks and lays the boots to him and dumps him. She dropkicks Raj and that allows Raju to cut her off. Back in and Raju whips her to the buckles. He stomps on her hands, Scarlett fires back but Raju hits a suplex for 2. Scarlett tries to fight back, lays in kicks an elbows. She lays in chops, and hits la mistica and Raju has to fight, and escapes. He follows with elbows, but Scarlett hits a German. She heads up top and hits a high cross to the floor. Gama takes the ref, and Raj dumps Scarlett off the ropes. Raju looks for a stink face, low blow by Scarlett and the jig ‘n tonic finishes him. Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Rohit Raju @ 5:00 via pin

The Rascalz vs. Moose & The North : Trey and Moose begin. The Rascalz then all attack, Trey hits a dropkick and they all hit senton atomicos. Moose kips up and cuts them off, tagging in Page. He and Alexander run wild, and Alexander covers for 2. The assisted suplex follows for 2 on Dez. Moose tags back in and lays in rights. Alexander back in and hits a back breaker for 2. Page tags in and he also hits a back breaker. Moose in and lays in chops, Dez fires back, but Moose cuts him off with a dropkick. Moose tosses him around, but Dez cuts him off with a tornado DDT. Page and Alexander in and Dez runs them together. Page cuts off Dez and dumps him to the ramp. Page gets cut off, same for Moose and Wentz flies in with a cutter. RANA by Trey and they take out Page on the floor. Trey cuts off Alexander but Moose catches the tope and slams him to the barricade. Dez wipes him out with a dive. Back in and Alexander catches Dez and Trey, but they escape and knock Moose back to the floor. Cheeky nandos on Alexander, meteors, swanton and more follow on Alexander. Page makes the save, lays in strikes, and dumps Wentz. They triple team Dez, and the assisted spinebuster and spear follows and Dez is done. Moose & The North defeated The Rascalz @ 9:30 via pin

– Melissa interviews Taya & Impact. They run down their opponents for tonight.