411’s LIVE NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo 2020 (Night One) Coverage
Csonka’s NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo 2020 (Night One) Review
– Kevin Kelly, Chris Charlton, & Gino Gambino are on commentary.
Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Yuya Uemura & Tiger Mask: Yuya & Phantasmo start up of, locking up and working to the ropes. They trade shoulder tackles, eye rake by Phantasmo and Yuya takes him down with the shoulder tackle. Phantasmo cuts him off, dumps Tiger and Ishimori joins in for back rakes. Ishimori follows with chops, Phantasmo tags in and more back rakes follow. He delivers chops and isolates Yuya. Into the tree of WHOA and they dump Tiger as the nut stomps follow on Yuya. Phantasmo grounds the action, Yuya fights and hits a desperation dropkick. Tiger tags in and the high cross follows, dumps Ishimori and follows with a knee bar until Ishimori makes the save. The crucifix follows for 2. Phantasmo attacks with kicks, an enziguri and runs into a backbreaker. Yuya dumps Ishimori and double teams follow on Phantasmo. The Tiger driver follows and Yuya gets the crab. Phantasmo makes the ropes, but Yuya hits a suplex for 2. Ishimori takes out Tiger, superkick by Phantasmo and double teams follow but Yuya kicks out. Bloody cross is countered into a cradle for 2. Knee strike by Ishimori and the YES lock follows, Yuya fights but has to tap. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo defeated Yuya Uemura & Tiger Mask @ 8:15 via submission
