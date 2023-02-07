411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Judgment Day Talk Elimination Chamber, Chelsea Green is Upset, More

-Thanks to everyone for the feedback on my Retro Review of WWF The Main Event #1. You can find a link here. Now, it’s time to Talk RAW. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond is back and gets right to Elimination Chamber as now we now all the participants for each Chamber Match. We also got news that Edge/Beth vs. Finn/Rhea will take place at Elimination Chamber as well.

-Now we start proper as Jackie welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. We got right to the video as we see the close of Damian Priest’s win over D’Angelo Dawkins. The win qualified Priest for The US Title Elimination Chamber match. Fun match with the expected winner.

-To the video as the final qualifying match saw Montez Ford get the win over Elias. Again, the expected winner and seeing Ford get a spot in a high-profile match like The Chamber is fun. After the match Seth Rollins attacks Theory and spikes him with a Stomp on the floor. Great sell from Theory!

-Damian Priest is backstage with Finn, and Prison Dom along with Byron Saxton. Finn says he has lost count of how many times he has beaten down Edge and he will do it again. Dom notes Rhea is very excited to beat down Beth Phoenix again. As for Priest he reminded everyone who he is and he will rule as US Champion. Balor bumps Byron on the way out and Priest steals his mic.

-Jackie and Camp discuss the Men’s Chamber Match and they need to fix the audio as the EC Theme is louder than Jackie and Camp which makes it kind of annoying to listen to what they are trying to say. Someone stop playing the music! It almost seems like a rib now unless they can’t hear it playing in their ear.

-Thankfully they throw to a break which stops the madness.

-Frozen Elimination Chamber commercial!

-To the video as we get highlights from the Woman’s 4 Way Match. Carmella gets the pin on Candice to qualify for Elimination Chamber. Graves was excited and good for him. One should be proud of their wife.

-To the video as Asuka SMASHED Chelsea Green while everyone else in The Chamber watched. Bianca cuts a promo and wishes the six women good luck as she will be ready for the winner at WrestleMania.

-Chelsea Green is backstage and she is not happy with Cathy’s question. She was not prepared tonight and notes she was not fully compensated. She is both physically and emotionally damaged. Apparently, everyone came to see Chelsea and she wasn’t even given an EC Qualifying Match. She will be speaking to everyone’s managers and everyone has to deal with the consequences tonight. I like Chelsea!

-Camp and Jackie discuss the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match and the music is back. Maybe I am just getting old, but turn it down so I can hear Jackie and Camp better.

-Thankfully they move to Cody Rhodes and that makes the music stop. To the video for the awesome Heyman/Cody verbal showdown. The crowd is still solidly behind Cody and now we have stakes as Heyman made Roman/Cody personal with one line about Roman being the son Dusty always wanted. Kudos to both men here!

-Jackie mentions that had to be the most intense and emotional we have seen Cody since his return. Camp brings up that Cody did the media tour last week and now we get the real meat with Heyman making things personal. Steve Corino gets another shout-out from Camp. He thinks Paul made a mistake making this personal.

-They briefly touch on Roman vs. Sami at Elimination Chamber and how everyone assumes Roman is walking over Sami, but Camp notes Sami can disrupt those plans. He doubles down on this being the greatest home field advantage in WWE History with Sami wrestling in Montreal.

-Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin still to come!

-This Friday on SmackDown The Usos defend against Braun and Ricochet. That’s assuming Jey shows up.

-To the video as Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander get the win over Alpha Academy. MVP is back in the corner of Shelton and Cedric as we continue to tease a Hurt Business reunion. It’s time to put the band back together and it gives RAW another Tag Team.

-Byron got his mic back as he is standing by with Shelton and Cedric. Shelton compares their relationship with MVP to one that brothers have. They are just three old friends getting back together and catching up with each other. They are just brothers is the official word.

-To the video as Brock Lesnar showed up, offered Lashley a contract to face him at Elimination Chamber. Lashley will get back to Brock after his team checks the contract. Lashley turns his back and eats an F5. The crowd chants “one more time,” so Brock drops him again. The crowd really loves Cowboy Brock!

-Jackie and Camp discuss Brock/Lashley and next week it’s another contract signing. Everyone is in on the joke now as they basically tell you they are going to attack each other.

-To the video as we see Lita make her return to help Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL. Bayley gets the door slammed on her and Becky hits the Man Handle Slam for the pin. I am curious to see where this going because it looks like both Bayley and Becky won’t be in the Title Picture at Mania but no way they are getting left off the card. Especially Lynch!

-Camp plugs The Bump and the guests this week with be Bayley, Dakota Kai, Xavier Woods, Big E and Tyler Breeze.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!