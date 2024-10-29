411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Ludwig Kaiser On His Match With Gunther, More

-Even in a year where the Avengers are not fully intact for my 49ers, they can still beat the Cowboys. All is right with the world! Let’s get to it!

-We start with the close of the show as Prison Dom gets a victory over Damian Priest with a roll-up. Priest hits a Razor’s Edge after the match which had all kinds of sore loser energy.

-A shot of The Giant Center in Hershey, PA. I have been to Hershey twice and both times I sat in the Hershey Park Arena and watched my Uniontown Red Raiders lose the PA State Basketball Championship Game. Love those teams though.

-To the video as Seth Rollins is cutting a promo in the ring and gets interrupted by Bronson Reed. He promised Pearce he would not do anything in the ring, so he is waiting for Rollins in the parking lot. So the NXT Parking Lot deal is getting brought up to the Main Roster? Cool! The brawl is on between the two and Rollins STOMPS Reed on the hood of a car. Again, Cool! Seth is taking out some frustration after he watched his Bears lose on a Hail Mary. Reed is up and wants more so the brawl continues! Reed hits a DVD through a mess of tables off the back of a production truck. Much like his Bears, Rollins ends up on the losing end of the battle after thinking he had it won.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Sam Roberts.

-To the video as Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser do battle for the second time this year on a RAW from Hershey. They hit each other really hard and Sheamus ends up getting the win.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Ludwig Kaiser and he says he never stayed down. He takes a little bit of life away from Sheamus during each battle and he knows Sheamus doesn’t have much time left. He wants more matches with Sheamus so he can keep taking away from his career. He won’t stop chasing him until Sheamus is gone for good. Cathy asks Kaiser about GUNTHER’S chances on Saturday. Kaiser calls GUNTHER the greatest wrestler in the world and there will be only one real Champion after Saturday and that is GUNTHER.

-Still photos of previous shows in Hershey: John Cena and Roddy Piper having a verbal spat during Old School RAW.

-To the video as Zelina Vega took on Ivy Nile. Nile gets the win with a swinging Rock Bottom.

-To the video as The War Raiders are the new #1 Contenders to the World Tag Titles thanks to a Triple Threat win over New Day and LWO. Not shocking as it would be weird to bring them back with their old name and hype videos to lose their second match back. Woods bows it for his team as he had a chance to get the win, but opts to go over Rey Mysterio. INTRIGUE! Chad Gable also gets involved to continue with issues with Rey Mysterio.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with American Made and Gable notes that Rey got what he deserved. The Creeds let Gable he is a role model, and everyone needs to be like him. They are going to continue to serve justice because they were MADE HERE.

-Bron Breakker and the LWO still to come!

-Megan and Sam run down the Crown Jewel card!

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. They face a team from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT this Saturday at Crown Jewel. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan show up and they apparently want the Tag Titles.

-Let’s recap what we recapped earlier with Chad Gable costing Rey Mysterio the Triple Threat Tag Match.

-LWO is backstage and Rey is angry. Not often you hear Mysterio drop some foul language but here we are. Dragon Lee challenges Gable to a match next week on RAW. Cool!

-Back to RAW last week where The Wyatt Sicks attacked Final Testament. Miz wants no part of that, but Kross forces his hand.

-The Miz is freaking out backstage looking for Bo Dallas’ address and runs into Kofi and Woods, who are arguing. Kofi tells Woods he is going to find his own ride to the next two. INTRIGUE!

-Hershey Moments: 1987: Hulk Hogan vs. Sika! I reviewed that show not long ago and you can find it here.

-Back to RAW last week where The Bloodline cost Jey Uso his Intercontinental Championship. I thought this was well done and made all the sense in the world.

-That leads to Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso costing The Tongans the WWE Tag Team Titles against The MCMG. Just brilliantly chaotic stuff that made for great TV.

-Bron Breakker is backstage and he doesn’t care about The Bloodline nonsense. He pinned Jey Uso in the middle of the ring like he said he would. If you want a dog fight, come get one!

-To the video as The Usos officially squash their beef and then here are The Tongans. Yeah, you have to know that Tag Match is coming sooner than later. Jacob Fatu gets unleashed to turn the tide. Chairs get involved but The Usos are able to stand tall.

-BREAKING NEWS: CROWN JEWEL: THIS SATURDAY: ROMAN AND THE USOS vs. THE NEW BLOODLINE (not sure which 3 members).

-Slammin 7: 7) The War Raiders throw Dragon Lee, 6) Zelina hits a Meteora on the floor, 5) Sheamus runs Kaiser back first into the stairs, 4) Prison Dom hits Priest with a suicide dive, 3) The Usos reunite and get the upper hand on The New Bloodline, 2) Rollins Stomps Reed on a car, 1) Reed hits a DVD on Rollins through some tables.

-Joe and Wade wrap up with final thoughts from the RAW announce desk.

-Back to where we started with Prison Dom getting a win over Damian Priest. Dom can’t even celebrate as Priest hits a Razor’s Edge.

-To The Judgment Day Clubhouse as Balor lays down the law to JD. Just a little tease of issues in the group. Balor seems a little annoyed they aren’t listening to him and doesn’t seem thrilled with the idea of Dom becoming World Champion. INTRIGUE!

-Roberts marks out over the Bloodline 6 Man Tag announced for Crown Jewel as we go off the air.

-Nice touch of Roberts not listing his 3 Stars on a night where Dom would have been an appropriate choice.

-Thanks for reading!