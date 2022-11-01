411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: The Miz Addresses Johnny Gargano’s Accusations, More

-I lost out on high scorer in my fantasy football league by 0.02 points because Cleveland gave Nick Chubb one extra carry in garbage time. Cleveland Head Coach, Stefanski, owes me $25. Happy Halloween! Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie is dressed as Rhea and Camp is dressed as Balor.

-They get to the biggest news from RAW as Alexa Bliss and Asuka won the Tag Titles from Damage Control. They also touch on The Trick or Street Fight and the shocking news that Miz was paying Dexter to stalk him. Camp says Miz needs to pay Dexter his money!

-To the video as Anderson got a win over Damian Priest. Judgment Day attack, but AJ and Gallows have Anderson’s back. There is no answer for Rhea though and Judgment Day laves The OC laying a few days before their 6 Man Tag at Crown Jewel.

-Cathy is backstage with The OC and they can’t even celebrate the fact that the toughest man in the building got a win tonight. They know they need someone to take care of Rhea and AJ turns to Cathy. She shakes her head no and Luke says “No. We love you.”

-Camp and Jackie discuss The Rhea Problem!

-Judgment Day and The Miz still to come!

-Lashley/Lesnar Crown Jewel commercial!

-Jackie notes less people mess with her when she is dressed like Rhea.

-Cathy is backstage with The Judgment Day. She mentions The OC is aware of the Rhea problem. Balor says they are all a problem and there is no solution to The Judgment Day problem. Rhea makes sure to note Dom is “Latino Heat.” Damian Priest says they will be bragging about a sweet victory on Saturday.

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-To the video where Lashley and Brock are in separate parts of the building, but I mean come on! WE WANT A HOSS FIGHT! They come face to face and start brawling as HHH brings out an army to pull them apart and threatens to cancel the match if they touch each other. This was sweet!

-Camp throws in a slapping meat reference which will make Big E happy!

-The Miz is next!

-SmackDown: GUNTHER vs Rey and Uncle Howdy! The show is now on FOX thanks to ran postponing tonight’s Game 3 of The Worl Series.

-To the video as Paul Heyman tells us that Roman doesn’t like outsiders (does that count The Rock now?). Miz interrupts to offer a deal, but Roman knocks him out with a Superman Punch.

-Camp and Jackie discuss Roman vs. Logan and mentions Lex Luger with his steel plate. Camp basically laughs off any chance Logan has.

-To the video as WWE Investigates! This was well done and never took itself seriously. I approve of out of the box segments and we need stuff like this so it’s not always head to the ring and talk to the fans. It seems The Miz has been paying Lumis to stalk him because he wants the attention like all celebrities. Johnny feels Miz stopped paying Lumis and now he is coming for what he is owed. Again, this was good stuff!

-The Miz is backstage with Cathy and she notes Miz hasn’t had the best of nights. He gets annoyed by Cathy’s snicker. He notes that he broke his jaw and Cathy says that hasn’t been confirmed, but Miz counters it hasn’t been denied. He is annoyed that he acknowledged Reigns and still got punched in the jaw. He calls the hit piece by Gargano slanderous crap. I must note Miz is cutting this promo with mouth closed because of the broken jaw.

-Camp isn’t taking Miz at his word and feels he needs to pay Lumis his money.

-They run down the card at Crown Jewel!

-They plug the bump as they will celebrate 30 years of Yokozuna with Rikishi. Drew McIntyre will be on the show as well. It seems we may not get an episode of SmackDown LowDown this week due to Crown Jewel. Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

