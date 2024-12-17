411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Ludwig Kaiser on Losing to Bron Breakker, More

-I reviewed Saturday Night’s Main Event for a few nights ago and you can find it here. Let’s get to it!

-We start with how RAW ended: The War Raiders winning The World Tag Titles from The Judgment Day thanks to an assist from Damian Priest.

-Aerial shot of Boston as Megan Morant and Sam Roberts talk about the IC Title Match from tonight.

-To the video as Bron Breakker wins a hard-hitting battle against Ludwig Kaiser to retain his IC Championship.

-Megan Morant gives us a proper welcome to the show and as mentioned, she is joined by Sam Roberts.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Bron Breakker and he notes he put an end to “that cockroach of a sewer rat, Ludwig Kaiser.” He plugs RAW going to Netflix and nobody is going to take his championship whether it’s a young buck…..YOUNG BUCKS TO WWE CONFIRMED! 2025 will be the Year of Bron! I really don’t need The Lakers winning the NBA Title.

-To the video as CM Punk rants against Seth Rollins again. He is ready to give Seth the wrestling lesson he asked for years ago and give it to him for free. Seth is in the crowd and notes he make this place stronger than it has ever been after Punk left. He then notes he has more WrestleMania Main Events that Punk ever will. They sprint at each other and the fight is on. Cool! They get separated and then run around a section of the crowd to get at each other again. That was pretty awesome and this is what it needs to be between these two.

-RAW on Netflix: Jan 6! This was supposed to be Mania XL: Night One Main Event.

-PFC and Damage CTRL still to come!

-WrestleMania: Vegas! Tickets on sale now!

-WWE Legacy Titles! Been rough year for my sports teams: Pirates, Penguins, and now my 49ers.

-NXT: Tuesdays! CW!

-Elimination Chamber! Toronto! Tickets on sale now!

-HHH narrates a video where he unveils the new RAW logo for the Netflix Era.

-Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa! Netflix! Jan 6!

-To the video as we see The War Raiders winning The World Tag Titles from Judgment Day thanks to a little help from Damian Priest. Great moment for The War Raiders, but now the question is how long until they put the Titles on the Woods and Kofi?

-WWE Top 25 Instagram Photos of The Week! BAYLEY ROCKING A NINERS JERSEY AT LEVIS!

-Drew McIntyre hype video! Good stuff!

-To the video as Zoey Stark wins a match involving Raquel and Kayden Carter to advance in the Women’s IC Title Tournament.

-PFC is backstage and they celebrate Zoey’s win. They note that there is a spot open in the Tournament now. Kairi Sane was taken out earlier in the night and it was implied it was done by PFC.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Damage CTRL. They don’t have an update on Kairi or the Tournament. They are done playing games with PFC and as soon as Kairi is good, they are putting PFC on the shelf for good. Is Asuka due back soon? She would be a fantastic surprise to help Damage CTRL run through PFC.

-Miz hype video!

-Wyatt Sicks video! Yep, it was creepy and it’s a good thing my son stopped watching. Lumis gets some promo time and it seems he gets to face Miz next week. Cool! There is history there!

-Back to Saturday Night’s Main Event where GUNTHER retained the World Title against Priest and Balor. Fun match! GUNTHER muscling Priest up for the powerbomb after Priest’s boot got stuck on the steps was rather impressive. Again, my review of the show is here.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Ludwig Kaiser. He notes he felt he was better than Bron heading into this match. He knows Jackie and all the people out there can relate to failure, but he is not a loser. He is a winner and belongs on top of the food chain of the WWE and yet, he still lost the match tonight. He has no words and tells Jackie they are done.

-Slammin 7! They were struggling to find moments this week with only 3 matches. War Raiders winning Tag Gold is number 1.

-SNME is back on Jan 25. Well, that was quick. We have Hulk Hogan hyping this one. Tickets on sale now.

-WWE Live! Holiday Tour coming to a city near you.

-Fatal Influence New Year’s Evil commercial!

-WWE Shop for Championship Gold!

-Royal Rumble 2025: THE BIGGEST INDY SHOW OF ALL TIME! No disrespect towards Mania VIII.

-Another Elimination Chamber commercial! It’s in Toronto and tickets on sale now!

-Liv Morgan celebrates with a megaphone as she proclaims she is the Greatest Women’s Champion of All Time. Rhea Ripley is here and she notes this has gone on long enough. Pearce has named Rhead the new #1 contender and then she calls Dom a little chicken tender slut.

-Sam’s Stars of The Night: Prison Dom, Zoey Stark, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and War Raiders!

-Megan closes and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!