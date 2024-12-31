411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Sheamus Still Wants The Intercontinental Title, More

-The USA Era for Monday Night RAW has ended and it is full steam ahead to the Netflix Era. I have a special Retro Review dropping soon on the very first episode of RAW as I felt it was an appropriate time to look back on where it all started. I have no clue if this show will continue in the new era, but we shall see. For now, let’s get to it!

-We jump right in with Megan Morant and Sam Roberts at the desk discussing Punk vs. Rollins. Behind them on the screen: RAW NETFLIX: NEXT MONDAY. LIVE 8 PM. Subtle!

-Picture in picture as we get hi-lights from the Priest/War Raiders vs. Judgment Day 6 Man Tag. Priest pins Dom to get the win as Sam claims there was clever editing to make Dom look bad. This running joke man!

-The Judgment Day are backstage next week and Finn hopes Liv gets the group off to a flying start in 2025. He also notes he and JD will be getting back their Tag Titles. Finn seems happy, but Dom seems a little down. Not sure if that was something or nothing.

-Next week it’s Liv vs Rhea for the Women’s World Title.

-Next week RAW on Netflix if you haven’t heard. Tickets still on sale for the show in LA.

-WWE Legacy Titles! My 49ers are trying to pull the upset and ruin their draft position, but I don’t care as I just can’t root for them to lose. Jake Moody trying to make sure it happens though. Poor Jake!

-Royal Rumble: Feb 1: THE BIGGEST INDY SHOW OF ALL TIME!

-The Final Testament and Miz are arguing backstage. Miz tries to explain they won the match and was trying to let The Wyatt Sicks move on. Miz fires up on Kross and that is the guy Kross wants. The Wyatts aren’t going away and there will be a final showdown. Kross will make sure Miz is in this until the bitter end. Miz isn’t sure what just happened.

-To the video as Dakota Kai gets the win over Zoey Stark to advance to the Women’s IC Title Tournament Final. Good choice!

-Drew McIntyre hype video! These are always great!

-To the video as Lyra Valkyria got the upset pin on Iyo Sky to advance to the Championship Round of the Women’s IC Champion. Another good choice as it should be between two women that have get to win a World Title in WWE.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Lyra Valkyria. Lyra notes she did something a lot of people said would be impossible. She mentions she was runner-up in Queen of the Ring and finished 2nd to Iyo Sky in the #1 Contender Battle Royal. Damage CTRL interrupt and Iyo wishes her good luck. Dakota Kai understands where Lyra is coming from, but she isn’t letting anyone take this moment from her. Lyra: “Let the best woman win.”

-We get a Tom Rinaldi narrated piece on The Iron Shiek winning the WWF Title from Bob Backlund at MSG. It seems last week (Dec 26) marked the 41st anniversary of that match. Tom Rinaldi can narrate anything and I would watch and listen. His voice just brings importance and a real sport feel which is fantastic. As a fan of wrestling history this was great. Can we get one next month for Hogan/Shiek? Well, never mind as they basically segue to mentioning Shiek was there to lose the WWF Title to Hulk Hogan.

-WrestleMania: Vegas: John Cena’s last Mania!

-The Road to WrestleMania goes through Europe next year with RAW and SmackDown being overseas.

-Fatal Influence NXT New Year’s Evil commercial!

-WWE Legacy Titles on display at Championship Parades and College Game Day.

-Next week, RAW begins The Netflix Era!

-To the video as Chad Gable gets a win over Otis. The crowd was way into this one and it was nice to see them given the chance to have this match after all the history between the two.

-The LWO having a meeting with Alpha Academy and Pete Dunne interrupts. He is nobody’s Butch and tells them all they don’t want this problem. Zelina calls him Butch and he tells them all to watch their backs. I can go for Rey vs. Dunne!

-Sheamus returned on RAW and is back to feuding with Ludwig Kaiser. The match should be a fun.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Sheamus. He notes he has not had a Happy Christmas due to a broken rib from Kaiser. Makes sense for Sheamus to want payback then. He has been medically cleared and he has a shillelagh as a present for Kaiser. He then still wants the IC Title and is coming for Bron Breakker. He wants to know if Netflix is ready for BANGER after BANGER after BANGER.

-Slammin 7: Seth Rollins and CM Punk’s war of words is #1.

-Street Profits hype video!

-To the video as CM Punk and Seth Rollins went scorched Earth on each other. They hit the peak and it’s time for these two to destroy each other next week. Good shots from both men with Rollins mentioning “the competition” and Punk bringing up Seth’s wife and being a Vince favorite (without saying Vince).

-Sam’s Stars: Drew McIntyre, Lyra Valkyria, Chad Gable, Seth Rollins, and Prison Dom. The running gag continues!

-Megan wraps things us and wishes us all a Happy New Year. Thanks for reading!