411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Edge Warns Damian Priest, More

-We open with the close of AJ Styles/Miz and even with the help of Ciampa, AJ Styles gets the win in what was a fun and entertaining match. Oh, and Dexter Lumis was pulled away by security at ringside. Which apparently ties in with the car crash and backstage chaos during RAW.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They are confused just like everyone else. Jerry Lawler will be joining the show later.

-Headlines: Woman’s Tag Title Tournament kicked off with Sky/Dakota advancing. Kudos to WWE for actually giving us a full bracket before the tournament even started. It’s the little things! Next they touch on Judgment Day vs. Edge/Rey/Dom. It seems we get Priest vs. Edge in Toronto in a few weeks.

-To the video as Edge takes out Priest during a match between Rey and Finn. Finn gets the win though as the greatest running gag in all of the world continues: RHEA BEATING UP DOM distracts Rey.

-Edge is backstage and he accepts Priest’s challenge. Edge blames Priest for ending Judgment Day and tearing the group apart. He is going to stand over Priest in Toronto and make his understand the mistake he made.

-Jerry Lawler joins the show as Jackie brings up that Edge doesn’t lose in Toronto often. Lawler is worried this may be Edge’s last match. He thinks Edge is trying to convince himself as he knows he is worried about facing Damian Priest. Camp brings up that Edge may need some back up. Jackie believes in Edge because unlike her Maple Leafs he has won something in the last 50 years. Shots fired! I’m a Pens fan, so I can’t relate.

-The talk AJ/Miz and Lawler rambles on about Miz having his chance to play for The Indians and Browns ruined. Camp jokes that Miz may end up as the starting QB for Cleveland. I still say my Niners end up trading Jimmy G to Cleveland when Watson gets suspended for the season.

-Back to video of Lashley successfully defending his US Title against Ciampa. Hot match that didn’t hurt Ciampa at all. Losing to Lashley (who rarely loses) in a competitive match is okay a Ciampa went toe to toe with him in a hard fought match.

-Discussion turns to the Tag Title Tournament. Opening match sees Kai/Sky get the win over Dana/Tamina. They look to be the favorites, but it’s kind of weird they would face Asuka/Bliss in the semis instead of The Finals.

-Bayley, Iyo, and Dakota are backstage. They don’t care who they face as they have put fear in the division. They will be the next Women’s Tag Team Champions. Bayley talks about the 6 Woman Tag against Asuka/Alexa/Bianca at Clash at The Castle.

-GUNTHER vs NAKAMURA this Friday on SmackDown!

-To the video of Omos SQUASHING two jobbers in short order.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with Omos and MVP. MVP tells us we saw a new level of ruthlessness. He and Omos are going all the way to the top. If you want to find them? “Follow the bodies,” according to Omos.

-To the video as Dawkins and Rollins kicked off the in ring action. Good showing from Dawkins in what was a high profile singles match for him. Seth gets the win with The Pedigree and then stomps Dawkins after the match.

-Lawler rejoins the show to talk the losing streak of The Street Profits. Lawler jokes that The Smoke has missed them and they need to stay away from Rollins. He wants to know what is wrong with the people who boo Rollins as he is the best there is. Camp mentions people who mess with Cody have ended up on the shelf. He agrees with Lawler that Seth deserves a chance at Roman. The Street Profits have to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to win.

-They discuss the new life put in the RAW Woman’s Division. Lawler is all aboard team Bayley and feels they will win at Clash at The Castle.

-Lawler takes his leave as he is still heartbroken over The Miz losing tonight.

Same as always, but I am still confused what happened to this past edition of SmackDown LowDown.