411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: GUNTHER Warns Matt Riddle, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter Talk Their Debut

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 06.05.23

-Rest In Peace Grandpap!

-Megan Morant is here and welcomes us to the show as the revolving door of who fills in for Jackie Redmond continues. Matt Camp is here as well!

-To the video as we see the end of Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest! Finn Balor shows up and eats a superkick as it seems they are teasing dissension in Judgment Day. Seth gets the win with The Stomp and then has a stare down with Balor as I assume that is where we are heading for Money in The Bank.

-Megan and Camp discuss if Seth found a chink in the armor that is the bond with Judgment Day.

-As expected Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark punched their ticket to Money in The Bank as they qualified for the ladder match.

-To the video as GUNTHER and Kevin Owens battled each other in a wonderful surprise. They hit each other hard and you know they would kill it on a PLE/PPV. Imperium attacks Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens goes to help and that costs him as GUNTHER gets a roll-up for the win.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Imperium and he notes it was an up and down night for the group. Kaiser cuts him off and says tonight was to be a great night for Imperium and that means a great night for RAW, but Riddle jumped Vinci from behind. GUNTHER has to calm Kaiser down and says casualties are part of the cause and if Riddle continues to get involved their will be consequences.

-Camp and Megan talk the big time win for GUNTHER tonight. Camp notes that GUNTHER sent a message to Riddle tonight.

-Bronson Reed and Chance/Carter still to come!

-Money In The Bank commercial! MITB in London!

-To the video as they start the yearly tradition of having the MITB competitors fight each other. No winner between Nakamura and Ricochet as Bronson Reed gets involved. He takes out both men and gets a Tsunami on Ricochet. The crowd actually chants one more time as the move is getting over with the fans.

-Byron is backstage with Bronson Reed, who says he goes out every week and makes statement after statement. He is mad they are in MITB instead of him, though I mean, dude did lose to Nakamura in a qualifying match. It’s not like he was passed over for the match.

-Megan notes that Bronson didn’t qualify, but Camp says he can still make statements like he did tonight. I am wondering if they have the losers face off for the final spot and that’s how they get Reed in the match.

-To the video as Zoey Stark beat Nattie thanks to help from Trish to qualify for MITB.

-To the video as Becky Lynch qualifies with a win over Sonya Deville even with interference from Chelsea Green.

-Matt and Megan talk Women’s Money in The Bank Ladder Match. Two more spots get filled on SmackDown this week!

-Katana Chance and Kayden Carter up next!

-WWE Shop commercial!

-To the video as Katana Chance and Kayden Carter made their RAW debut against Shayna and Ronda. Interesting choice and Carter taps to Shayna. I enjoyed Chance and Carter in NXT/Level Up and I am interested to see what they can do on RAW. They are at least an actual tag team for the division.

-Kayden and Katana are backstage and it sucks that they lost, but they were in the ring for RAW. Again, sucks they lost, but it was amazing. They say they can only go up from here.

-Megan and Camp discuss if the Tag Champions took the newbies lightly. They still won as close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades as Gorilla Monsoon used to say.

-To the video for Miz TV as Cody Rhodes is the guest, but he also brings out Prison Dom as his surprise guest. The crowd really hates Prison Dom. He calls Cody a dead-beat dad who isn’t at home with his daughter. Cody calls Dom a mistake and Prison Dom won’t take that and slaps Cody in the face. Cody decks Miz with his cast. Yeah, I would attack Miz before Prison Dom as well!

-Camp brings up The Rhea problem and how nobody has figured out what to do with her being in Dom’s corner.

-This week on The Bump: Zelina Vega, LA Night, and NXT Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!