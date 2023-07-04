411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: GUNTHER Demands Action, Shayna Baszler Talks Ronda Rousey

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 07.03.23

-I quite enjoyed Money in the Bank and with that in our rear view, it’s time to start the journey to SummerSlam. Let’s get to it!

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and I am already confused as I was told this was supposed to be Megan Morant’s job with Jackie being moved to RAW. The graphic on Peacock even has Megan next to Camp now. Oh well, we just roll with the punches. Matt Camp is here as well, and we get right to it as they throw to earlier in the night with Seth Rollins cutting a promo that is interrupted by Cody Rhodes. Cody then gets interrupted by a returning Cowboy Brock Lesnar and it’s on sight as Cody and Brock tear into each other. Cody gets a Cody Cutter and the road to SummerSlam is officially underway.

-Stanford and Camp discuss how Cody had no fear and brought the fight to Brock. They wonder if Cody was setting his eyes on Seth’s World Title, but for now we won’t know.

-To the video as Tag Team Turmoil determined the next challengers for our new Tag Champions, Liv and Raquel. First up Chelsea and Sonya get a win over Candice and Indi. Next, they beat Nikki and Emma, and then Nox and Brooke. They run the gauntlet as they knock off Chance/Carter to win Tag Team Turmoil.

-Byron is backstage and has Chelsea and Sonya with him. They call him out for his lack of excitement for them and Sonya notes they just beat 4 teams in one night. They keep referring to Saxton as “Bryan” and call out his wardrobe as he is rocking a black shirt, and black pants with brown shoes.

-Shayna Baszler and Imperium still to come!

-SummerSlam! Ford Field! Detroit!

-To the video as Shayna tells Ronda she is the only reason Ronda is standing in a WWE ring. She scratched and clawed for a chance to get in a WWE ring. The crowd is clearly behind Shayna which is probably not what they wanted, but here we are. Shayna gets an anklelock as the crowd screams for Ronda to tap. Yep! Sick running knee from Shayna! Best friends usually enjoy beating the snot out of each other so this should be fun!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Shayna now and she admits she has had some built up frustration and it felt good to explode. What felt better was feeling her knee crack against Ronda’s skull and she was able to shut her up. Tell em Shayna!

-Camp brings up how all the noise was Shayna being in Ronda’s shadow and how she attached to Ronda to get her back up the card. All that had to weigh on Shayna and Camp wonders if she reached a point where she didn’t want to carry Ronda anymore and she saw Ronda as a way to get higher up the card.

-To the video as Nattie brought the fight to Rhea in their World Title Match, but in the end Rhea was just too much. Rhea lays the beats after the match before being run off by Raquel and Liv Morgan.

-Camp and Scott wonder what Title Iyo has her eyes on now that she is Ms. Money in The Bank. To me it should be Asuka because we are all waiting for Asuka vs. Iyo.

-Next they discuss Senor Money in The Bank and his options and yeah, he isn’t going after Roman. The World Title is basically there just so there is a World Champion to cash in on.

-Imperium up next!

-This Friday SmackDown is at MSG and Roman Reigns faces Tribal Court after being pinned for the first time in 3.5 years. Yeah, they are going to continue doing big numbers on SmackDown with that.

-Back to Money in the Bank as GUNTHER barely broke a sweat in beating Riddle, but Drew McIntyre makes his return and wants some of GUNTHER. Please let GUNTHER break the record and then you can take the IC Title off him and move him up to murdering Seth or whoever.

-To the video as Riddle gets a win over Vinci but is outnumbered which brings out Drew McIntyre. Kaiser and Vinci each let dropped by Drew and then has a stare down with GUNTHER. They are going to hit each other very hard at SummerSlam! Can they match GUNTHER/Sheamus from last year?

-Imperium is backstage and Vinci is quite annoyed. He accepts the Tag Match for next week, and GUNTHER cuts him off. He doesn’t want to hear any of this and next week wants to see it. I’d listen to him!

-Next week it’s Kaiser and Vinci vs. Drew and Riddle!

-To the video as our Main Event was Seth Rollins vs. Prison Dom (I don’t like Dirty Dom). No finish as Priest interferes and they tease a cash in as Dom and Priest beat down Seth, but Balor returns and ruins the chance as he attacks Seth. Rollins escapes as Balor and Priest argue, and that lets him hit Dom with a pedigree on the floor. I guess we can’t have factions anymore as the major groups on each brand have to internal beef.

-Camp and Stanford discuss Priest seemingly cost Balor at Money in the Bank and now Balor doing the same to Priest. Camp notes that Seth has been on both sides of a MITB cash in.

-Plug for The Bump as Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will be on the show this week at 1 PM.

-Stanford wraps things up as we are out this week. Perhaps Megan with be on The SmackDown LowDown this Thursday. Thanks for reading!