411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Ricochet On What Winning Money in The Bank Would Mean, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 06.26.23

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. I am kind of surprised they didn’t have Jackie at the NHL Awards Show tonight.

-We start with Balor/Rollins as each side got some promo time tonight. Jackie notes that neither man has forgotten has what happened 7 ½ years ago.

-To the video as Seth Rollins tells the crowd he isn’t 100% now and won’t be 100% on Saturday. Balor tries to attack from behind and the brawl is on. Finn gets the upper hand and goes to use a chair, but is stopped by NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, who was in the front row.

-To the video as later in the night Finn Balor had a darn fine match against Carmelo Hayes. Cool way for Hayes to have his first RAW Match and he gets Corbin tomorrow on NXT Gold Rush. Balor gets the clean win which is kind of weird as the NXT Champion ate a loss but it was to a guy above him in the hierarchy and gives Balor another win on the way to his match with Seth on Saturday.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Balor vs. Seth and their history.

-To the video as Nakamura and Ricochet have a low key BANGER that got the crowd rocking. Bronson Reed tries to get involved, but gets tossed by the ref. Ricochet gets the win with the SSP.

-Ricochet is backstage with Byron Saxton and is asked about Money in The Bank on Saturday. Ricochet notes it felt great to shut Shinsuke up and felt great to kick Bronson in the face, but nothing will match the feeling of winning MITB. The match is about opportunity and he plans on leaving as Mr. Money in The Bank.

-Camp has LA Knight as his favorite and sees Butch as the dark horse, which Jackie loves. The crowd should be on fire for him. Really, the crowd is going to be crazy the entire night.

-To the video as The Miz attacks Ciampa as he is making his way to the ring. The crowd chants “tiny balls.” Ciampa eats a Skull Crushing Finale on the floor

-Miz is backstage with Byron to talks his actions tonight. Miz says Ciampa sucker punched him last week when he was expecting a hug from his friend. Miz notes he doesn’t call anyone as they call him. They were just in Cleveland and he didn’t even call his friends. He wants respect on his name and says Ciampa is an immense talent, but he hasn’t done anything in WWE.

-To the video as the six women in MITB had a summit in the ring with Corey Graves. The crowd really likes Becky! Becky punches Trish in the face and everyone starts hitting everyone else. Iyo hits a Asai moonsault to take everyone out and Becky climbs to retrieve the case which is probably a bad sign for her on Saturday.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Women’s MITB. Camp notes Bayley is the only one in the match to win MITB. The intrigue this year is we have two teams in the match with Damage CTRL and Trish/Zoey.

-To the video as we see GUNTHER get a win over Sami Zayn and before any damage can be done Kevin Owens and Riddle run in for the save. It’s GUNTHER vs. Riddle on Saturday!

-To the video as Ronda Rousey took on Raquel Rodriguez. Liv Morgan attacks Shayna, but that leads to Ronda getting the pin off the distraction.

-Liv and Raquel are backstage with Cathy and they are pissed! Raquel is so angry she screams in Spanish and Liv just smiles, “What she said.”

-To the video as Cody Rhodes gets the win in the Main Event over Damian Priest. It’s been weird as Priest has been kept away from the MITB guys and has been used in Judgment Day issues with Prison Dom and Finn Balor. Prison Dom gets in one last cheap shot after the match to many boos!

-Camp and Jackie discuss Prison Dom vs. Cody!

-Jackie wraps things up as we are out this week. Looks like no SmackDown LowDown this week due to the early start time for MITB. Thanks for reading!