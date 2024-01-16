411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: Ludwig Kaiser Warns Xavier Woods, More

-This was the last Monday where RAW had to deal with the NFL. That usually means things start to pick up as they start building to Rumble and then Mania. I saw most of tonight’s show as I flipped back and forth with football and helping my wife with our two boys. My oldest wanted to watch Wreck It Ralph 1 and 2, so I spent some time getting caught up in watching those again as well. Speaking of the internet, let’s see if Jinder was able to break it again. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp.

-Headlines: The Visionary Prevails! Momentum Building (DIY over Judgment Day)! What is The Truth? Words of Warning (Rhea/Becky and Cody/Drew)!

-To the video as we get highlights from Piper/Chelsea against Candice/Indi. Again, they are finally starting to get some depth in the Women’s Tag Division, and I am here for it. They have a lot of talented women and instead of having them wait around to be a challenger of the month for either Main Title, put them in a team and get some work done. Candice and Indi get the win as the former Tag Champs continue to fall down the ladder.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Candice and Indi and before they can say much, Zoey and Shayna interrupt. See, DEPTH! They tease a future match and Indi tells Zoey that her partner looks a blueberry. Okay?

-This Friday on SmackDown, Chance and Carter defend against Alba and Isla.

-Still to come: Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers! Ludwig Kaiser as well!

-To the video as Awesome Truth took on Judgment Day! Truth shenanigans as he still thinks he is part of Judgment Day, but is part of Awesome Truth as well. Camp points out Miz had a bad weekend with The Browns losing. Priest has had enough with Truth and South of Heaven lets Balor get the pin.

-To the video as earlier in the show, DIY knocked off Dirty Prison Dom and JD McDonagh. That would seemingly set up DIY as the next challengers to Balor and Priest. I did see all of this match and enjoyed it. The crowd was into DIY which is a good sign.

-Megan and Camp discuss Judgment Day including the prospects of Rhea vs. Becky happening soon. It is definitely a match that needs to happen at Mania, but I still think Bayley winning The Rumble is a better story than Becky winning her second one.

-Next week on RAW: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre!

-To the video as Ivar loses to Tozawa thanks to a distraction from Maxxine. Valhalla is having none of that and she attacks Maxxine after the match. Tozawa tries to save and gets destroyed by Ivar after the match.

-Next week on RAW: Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Ivy and The Creeds. Ivy notes she gets Valhalla next week and The Creeds are pumped for her. She promises Valhall will pay for what she did to Maxxine.

-Also, next week on RAW: Chad Gable vs. Ivar. I appreciate they are announcing matches a week in advance and at times, a few weeks in advance.

-Ludwig Kaiser up next!

-To the video as Xavier Woods’ returned and had a match with Kaiser. Woods wanted revenge for the fallen Kofi and I like the aggression they each showed here. Just a fight which was cool to see! Woods gets disqualified for throwing an announcer’s chair on Kaiser. I want more from these two against each other. Pissed off Woods was pretty sweet!

-Woods does an interview with Byron and gets attacked by Kaiser, but Jey Uso is there to make the save. INTRIGUE!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Ludwig Kaiser and he looks pissed. He wags his finger at Jackie and says he is called “Mr. A+ Everything” for a reason. GUNTHER is proud of him because he can step up when needed. Today he was the last man standing and he showed the world that tonight. He has already collected one head in Kofi and if Woods isn’t careful, he will add another. He tells Woods to keep his head on a swivel! KAISER IS A BAD ASS AND I AM HERE FOR IT!

-To the video as Seth Rollins defended his World Title against Jinder Mahal. Damian Priest is here to watch, but Drew McIntyre is out as well and they brawl to the back. They did a great job of teasing that Jinder might pull this one off, but Seth ends up getting the win and continues his World Title reign.

-Next week: CM Punk and Cody Rhodes come Face-To-Face! Yep, they know there is no NFL next week, so bring out the big guns.

-The Bump: Carlito and Randy Orton join the show! Wednesday at 1 PM!

Megan wraps things up and we are out this week.