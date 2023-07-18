411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: Becky Lynch Talks Tattoos, Update on Megan Morant

-Sorry for the delay, but I was in the middle of a Super Mario Bros Monopoly game with my six-year-old. My wife won for those who are curious. Let’s get to it!

-To the video as Cody Rhodes wants Brock to come to the ring and accept his challenge for SummerSlam. Brock eventually answers and beats the dog piss out of Cody in front of his mom. Well, I mean he did ask for Brock!

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They let us know that Finn Balor gets his wish and will face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam for the World Title.

-We also have new Women’s Tag Team Champions as Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville unseated Liv and Raquel. GUNTHER rolled through Riddle again and next week he goes face to face with Drew McIntyre. Also, Alpha Academy took the loss in a Viking Rules Match against The Viking Raiders. Match was fun and I enjoy the goofy stipulation!

-To the video as Miz TV features Becky Lynch challenging Trish to a rematch. Trish agrees to the match under a few considerations: Becky has to beat Zoey, if Zoey wins Becky has to get on her knees and say “Thank You Trish,” and apparently Becky has to tattoo “Thank You Trish” across her chest. That last one is pretty stupid as I have flashbacks to end of the line WCW.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Becky Lynch and asks if she realizes what it means if she loses to Zoey Stark. Becky says she knows she can win and she knows she is outnumbered, but it has to be that way as she won’t trust anyone again. If she loses next week, she feels that maybe she deserves to wear the tattoo as a reminder of her shame.

-Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa still to come!

-This Friday SmackDown is on FS1 and should set Roman vs. Jey Uso for SummerSlam!

-To the video as we see the ending to the Tag Title Match. Chelsea hits The Unpretty-her and Sonya gets the pin to give us new Tag Team Champions. Lots of pyro which has been a nice touch anytime a new champion is crowned. Can you imagine the pyro bill if they did that during the 24/7 Title run?

-Camp and Stanford discuss the Tag Titles changing hands and then move to Reed/Nakamura.

-To the video as Reed/Nakamura ends in a DQ thanks to Ciampa attacking Reed. Nakamura is not happy and gives Ciampa a kick in the face. Ciampa would probably admit he deserved that.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Ciampa to get his side of what happened. Ciampa notes that he has unfinished business with Reed. He also says he would have done the same thing as Nakamura, but he only gets that one free shot. Next time if Nakamura looks at him wrong, he will knock him on his ass. That’s basically what I assumed Ciampa would say.

-To the video as Riddle took on GUNTHER in a non-title match. GUNTER gets the win and tells Riddle that he is done. He is building a legacy and Drew can ride his coattails but will fall victim to The Ring General! GUNTHER is awesome!

-Stanford and Camp discuss Drew/GUNTHER. Pretty easy to figure out: THEY ARE GOING TO HIT EACH OTHER REALLY HARD!

-Dirty Dom faces Wes Lee tomorrow on NXT!

-To the video for the fun that was The Viking Rules Match! The crowd loves Alpha Academy. Otis is a HOSS with the things he can do. Thankfully though The Viking Raiders get the win as I think they needed it more and they need to win “their” match. This story isn’t over either, so there is time for AA to get their revenge.

-Alpha Academy are backstage and Otis is pissed! This feud is not over and even with the loss, they won as they got back their jacket. Gable: “we are going to send them straight back to Narnia.” Gable is awesome!

-Camp and Stanford discuss AA vs. VR and Stanford tries to quote Big E. Camp corrects him and notes it’s “BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT.”

-To the video as Balor attacks Rollins with a chair during a sit-down interview and that is enough for Rollins to grant Balor a rematch at SummerSlam!

-To the video as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn knocked off Dirty Dom and Damian Priest. Rhea gets taken out by Liv as they brawled into the crowd. That leaves Dom vulnerable, and he gets pinned by Sami Zayn.

-Tomorrow night Dom faces Wes Less for the NXT North American Championship on NXT.

-This Wednesday is The Bump and the guests will be Matt Riddle, Tommaso Ciampa, and Shayna Baszler.

-This Friday SmackDown is on FS1.

-We learn why Megan Morant has been missing as she recently donated one of her kidneys. We see some photos of Megan in the hospital, and she is recovering well. That’s awesome and all the best to her as she recovers. That was the best part of this show! Thanks for reading!