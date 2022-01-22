411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 01.22.22: Sami Zayn Warns Johnny Knoxville, Eric Bischoff on Roman Reigns and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 01.22.22

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry Lawler will be joining the show later as our special guest this week.

-Headlines: Roman Reigns is now the longest reigning Universal Champion of all time with this current reign. The big story is The Usos are banned from ringside at The Rumble thanks to Rollins and KO getting a DQ win over Rollins. Fun match and I enjoyed that Rollins and KO are faces on SmackDown and heels on RAW.

-Jerry Lawler joins the show and Jackie wants to know what King thinks about Roman’s actions to end the show. King thinks Roman just got the urge to make sure he got the last punch in and believes that Roman knows he doesn’t need the Usos at ringside. Camp brings up Rollins’ record vs Reigns and Jackie doesn’t think it matters if Roman needs The Usos, it will benefit Seth that they Usos can’t be there.

-Next up is Kofi getting a win over Mad Cap Moss thanks to bringing Big E with him to make sure he took care of Baron Corbin.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Kofi and Big E and this could be fun. Kofi dubs them “Mad Crap,” and “Crappy” Corbin. Big E is all fired up and Kayla can’t help by smile and laugh at the energy these two always bring.

-Back with another episode of InZayn and this time Johnny Knoxville shows up. At least the man is putting in some work for this appearance instead of just showing up for a cameo at the Rumble. Knoxville zaps Zayn in the groin with a taser of some type and then dumps him to the floor. Camp mentions The Mountie and Scott Hall have also used the stun gun over the years.

-Kayla is backstage with Sami and he is annoyed that Kayla is smiling at him. He loses his mind over the fact that she can’t stop smiling. He is insulted that Kayla even asks how he is going to prepare for someone like Johnny Knoxville. He will eliminate Knoxville and come back to laugh in Kayla’s face. Then he will take The IC Title from Nakamura.

-Camp and Redmond discuss then turn to the weekly issues between Sonya and Naomi. This week Sonya was the ref for Naomi vs Charlotte and you can guess how that one turned out for Naomi. They bring Lawler back and he compares Sonya to the Wicked Witch of the West and says she may bring flying monkeys with her next week. King is proud of himself for that one! Next week it will be Naomi vs Sonya…for real this time….honest.

-Lawler says he will be at The Rumble and laughs that he always sticks with his picks. He names AJ Styles, Knoxville, and settles on Kevin Owens. That will change before, during, and probably even after the match which is the charm of The King.

-Next up they talk Sheamus as he disposed of Ricochet in short order. I miss Ricochet on Main Event! I mean, better for him, selfishly, I miss Ricochet on Main Event. Camp is all about this being the 10 year anniversary of Shemus winning The Royal Rumble and mentions he has been in the Final 4 of The Rumble four different times. He also thinks Sheamus is better now than he was ten years ago. I don’t want Sheamus winning The Rumble, but I would be cool with a one off HOSS FIGHT between Roman and Sheamus.

-Kayla Braxtom is backstage with WWE Hall of Famer, Eric Bischoff. Nice! Eric says it is great being around WWE and on SmackDown. He can dip his toe in the water a bit and then head back home. Bischoff feels The Universal Title Match is an interesting game of chess. He thinks Seth may have set Roman off and he has something to prove now. Eric mentions he never got to know Roman well, but that Universal Title is his and when someone comes for it, it becomes personal.

-Credit to Camp for a 3 Minute Warning shout-out and mentioning Eric has some history with Roman’s family. They pimp RAW on Monday and we are out this week!

-Big E and Eric being on the show made it more fun that most weeks. Thanks for reading!