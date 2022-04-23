411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 04.23.22 – Corbin Has Words For Moss, New Day Celebrate and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 04.23.22

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry “The King” Lawler will be joining the show later.

-Headlines: Sami Zayn runs away from Drew again. Charlotte and Ronda have a contract signing that breaks down like most contract signings. Gunther continues to kill poor fools!

-Madcap Moss got a solo win tonight over Angel Garza. Poor Angel! I miss him on Main Event! Corbin attacks Moss after the match and they will meet at WrestleMania Backlash. Corbin steals The ARMBAR Trophy. I mean, he did win it at one time.

-Happy Corbin is backstage and says “stole” is a big word. He offered Moss a chance to get his old job back and what he did tonight was reclaim what was his. His name is on that trophy as well and he won it his first night on the main roster. Corbin is excited for the match and says he is going to put Moss in his place and then enjoy a nice bourbon and cigar.

-Lawler joins the show from his hotel room to discuss Moss/Corbin. Lawler blames Moss for the loss Corbin suffered at WrestleMania. He thinks Corbin will knock off Moss at Backlash. Camp offers his opinion and how big this win would be for Moss. He then points out that just because you won The Stanley Cup once doesn’t mean you can take it anytime you want. Obviously, he is speaking Jackie’s language with that reference.

-Charlotte/Ronda: Next week it will be a beat the clock “I Quit” Challenge on SmackDown. I like the Beat the Clock challenge, but seems wasted here as I don’t see what either is going to win. It makes sense for The Chamber as a way to see who gets to enter last, but here I guess just a chance to see make someone quit faster. Camp points out you don’t have to win by submission in an I Quit Match. You can beat someone so bad they Quit. What happened with Cena/JBL in 2005.

-Back with Riddle vs. Jey Uso and it’s another win over The Bloodline for Riddle. Papa Randy is quite happy while Roman is pissed! Camp and Jackie discuss!

-Next Naomi and Sasha are looking for competition and it seems Shayna and Nattie will be next. Shayna shoves Sasha on her ass and we have a title program.

-Nattie and Shayna are backstage to talk about the tag titles. Nattie has built an entire career out of being disrespected and she dubs Shayna the submission magician. She puts over how many backs Sasha has stabbed over the years. I miss the days of R Truth hosting RAW Talk and bringing up tartar sauce to try to get Shayna to break. Shayna is also tired of being overlooked.

-Camp and Jackie discuss!

-RAW will have a Randy Orton 20th Anniversary Celebration!

-We see the close of The Lumberjack Match which breaks down and Sami is able to run away after Drew dives on the pile of Lumberjacks. Next week it’s Drew vs. Sami in a steel cage match.

-Next Xavier Woods gets a win over Butch with a small package (Back Woods). After the match, Butch is not pleased as he beats up a security guard and storms off through the crowd.

-Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are backstage as our next guests. Woods asks about inertia as an object in motion says in motion. He brings up that records are reset after Mania and they are undefeated in the new season. I remember that being mentioned in year’s past and it made me happy to have someone finally bring that up again. Kofi laughs at Butch and they are asked if they are concerned that Butch is on the loose. Woods: “I’m a grown man with bills and kids, I don’t care where he is unless it’s Friday.” I laughed on that one.

-Lawler rejoins the show and says Butch needs some anger management. He will be okay when he is reigned in a little bit. Camp says Butch is a good fighter and now has lost two straight. Lawler feels The Unholy Trinity has big things in their future.

-Lawler gives his thoughts on Zayn/Drew and Jackie is impressed Sami ran from a LJ Match. Lawler was also impressed and puts over the cage match by saying those are the ones he dreaded the most. Lawler’s video feed starts to fade, so they thank him for joining the show. He checks back in to say his goodbyes.

-Camp and Jackie discuss Zayn/Drew in the steel cage on Friday. It’s been a short feud, but it has been logical as Sami has run away every chance and that’s what a cage is supposed to prevent. Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-New Days was enjoyable and the rest was your normal Talking Smack show. Thanks for reading!