411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 1.13.24 – Santos Escobar Talks Carlito, Plus More!

-The power of NFL playoffs is strong enough to make my mother sign up for Peacock. I told her to keep it longer than a month as my nephew (who lives next door) can watch WWE on there. I assume he will be excited when he finds out. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp.

-To the video as we join LWO vs. Angel and Humberto in progress. I am happy to see Garza back on the Main Roster. Fun match between these two which also has Carlito and Santos get involved. ANGEL CHEATS TO WIN! He uses the ropes to get a pin and it makes sense for them to get the win.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Santos, Angel, and Humberto. Santos notes that Carlito was never his friend and was never there when he needed him. Humberto calls Santos a real leader and what goes around comes around. They are off as they have a celebration. I still need Angel flirting with Kayla or Cathy.

-Fyre and Dawn still to come! Also, Grayson Waller!

-RAW This Monday: World Title: Rollins vs. Jinder! GUNTHER returns! Plus, Cody will be kicking off the show!

-Megan lets us know that Carter/Chance will defend their Tag Titles next week on SmackDown against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn!

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Fyre and Dawn! They aren’t impressed by Carter and Chance and their party. They hope they aren’t afraid of the dark. They note Carter and Chance are silly little girls and this won’t be a party with balloons and streamers. They are the monsters under their beds.

-Megan and Camp discuss the Women’s Tag Division, and as I mentioned last week, they are slowly starting to get some depth.

-To the video as Bianca and Bayley had a good match as expected. Poor Bayley is looking for some help from Damage CTRL, but not on this night. Instead, they watch as Bayley eats a KOD and takes the loss. The crowd is going to love cheering for Bayley again once Damage CTRL turfs her from the group.

-Megan and Camp discuss Damage CTRL and their issues. Bayley needs to win The Rumble this year instead of Bianca or Becky. They each have one, and we don’t need a repeat winner yet for the women. Bayley winning and getting turfed from the group and then challenging Iyo would work. Becky can win Elimination Chamber to get to Rhea.

-To the video as The Bloodline attack Cameron Grimes while Theory and Waller laugh from inside the ring. It seems they are not happy with Aldis putting Roman in a Fatal 4 Way. Nick Aldis says the Fatal 4 Way is a done deal and then says it will be The Bloodline vs. Styles, Orton, Knight and Heyman reminds Aldis that Roman is not here. Aldis: “Roman has started something, he that doesn’t seem to want to finish.” He tells The Bloodline to find a third man or it’s a handicap match.

-To the video as Carmelo Hayes and Austin Theory did battle and it ended abruptly as they crash and born trying to come off the to together. That looked nasty and it seems both men are okay all things considered.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Grayson Waller. He notes he is undefeated in 2024 and that what happened to Theory isn’t how they had things planned. This is all the fault of Nick Aldis because of how he runs SmackDown. That includes letting Cathy’s friend, Kevin Owens, go around punching people in the face. He then tells Cathy she has an ugly dog before leaving.

-Logan Paul will be a guest on The KO Show next week!

-To the video as The Bloodline couldn’t get any help, so they took Randy out before he made it to the ring. Randy is the new smartest man in wrestling as he gets to pop the crowd with his music and hit a few moves before getting the win. Not hating either because it works. Jimmy gets drilled with the RKO and that’s enough for the pin. AJ, Randy, and Knight aren’t finished though, and they lay waste to Jimmy and Solo as payback for what happened last week. Solo eats a Shield Triple Powerbomb through a table in a nice touch.

-Next week on SmackDown it’s the contract signing for The Fatal 4 Way!

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!