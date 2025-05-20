411’s WWE’s Greatest Moments Report: DX

-Michael Cole welcomes us to the show and calls DX the most entertaining and crude faction of all time. That’s obviously debatable.

10. DX is Born

-RAW: Oct 13, 1997

-As always, they use the 10 spot for the first of something. In this case the unnamed DX interrupts a Bret Hart promo via a backstage on The Tron. Prichard notes that Bret basically named the group as he called them degenerates. Prichard pitched the Degeneration X name to Vince and they went with it.

9. Don’t Spray It

-RAW: Nov. 3, 1997

-Sgt. Slaughter was the commissioner of the WWF and was often a target for DX to mock. Hunter notes he would think he was crossing a line, but Sarge would laugh and give him something 10 times worse to say. In this situation, DX wears helmets with face shields and then wipers to keep Slaughter from spitting on him when he talked. Hunter says Sarge thought it was hilarious and here is Sarge to say he had to do everything in his power to keep from laughing in their face.

8. Fool’s Gold

-Dec. 22, 1997

-This was the Christmas episode where Slaughter made Shawn defend his European Title against HHH. The whole match is a mockery as HHH comically runs the ropes and his a “splash” on a motionless Shawn to become new European Champion. As a WCW backer, I pointed out to my friends in school they ripped this off from what The Outsiders tried to do at World War 3 in their Triangle Tag Match, which was only a few weeks before this show. Now, you can also note this was a template for The Finger Poke of Doom!

7. X Marks The Spot

-RAW: Aug. 21, 2006

-This was during the rebirth of DX when Shawn and Hunter came back together and tortured Vince and Shane McMahon. In this case they stood on top of Titan Towers and had DX in massive green letters spray painted on the building. Bruce pulls back the curtain and lets us know they were large pieces of canvas that were hung and had everything painted on. Way to kill the illusion!

6. DX Controls RAW

-RAW: July 8, 2006

-More from old man DX where they took over the production truck. Someone actually says we never saw stuff like that but Hall and Nash took over a WCW truck during the early days of the nWo. DX gets the sophomoric humor with changing Vince’s voice and having fart noises played. We are stretching for best moments, but my guess is they don’t want to celebrate certain moments where they went too far for the current rating’s taste.

5. The Baddest D-Generate

-RAW: March 2, 1998

-Mike Tyson shows up on WWF TV and gets into a pull apart brawl with Steve Austin his first night and then they tease an issue with Shawn and Hunter but it turns out Mike is a member of DX. Mike says it was awesome and he still loves doing the crotch chop.

4. The New DX

-RAW: March 20, 1998

-Now this is more like it and should probably be higher on the list. HHH was given his shot to pick up the pieces after Shawn left to Austin and was basically done as an in ring wrestler for what ended up being 4 plus years. HHH notes some people didn’t think he was ready for the moment. In a brilliant move Sean Waltman returns to the WWE from his run with the nWo in WCW and is now, X-Pac. They don’t include anything from his shoot promo, but mention the group was complete later in the night with The Outlaws joined. Road Dogg notes they didn’t have the star power of Shawn individually, but made up for his absence as a group.

3. DX World Order

-WrestleMania 31: March 29, 2015

-HHH vs. Sting at Mania and I don’t care what anyone says, I loved this match and loved the DX vs. nWo battle it turned into. HHH says he was in the match and when nWo music he got caught up being a fan. It was great other than HHH getting the win, but Vince going to Vince and no way WCW was getting one over on him even though he spent his money to buy WCW.

2. State of The Degenerate Union

-RAW: Feb. 2, 1998

-Now this is more like it. This was genius as USA Network was legitimately not happy with what DX was doing and they sent a letter. Shawn and HHH then hold a press conference and read parts of the letter while using whatever swear words they are allowed and reference their “enormous genitalia.” USA Network loved it and the Attitude Era was off and running.

1. The War on WCW

-May 11, 1998

-HHH says WCW was trying to hurt business. You know unlike, Vince who was always for the little guy. He mentions they booked a venue and WCW booked one close by at The Scope. Again, WWF would never do anything like that. They had the idea to invade WCW and let’s see how many people call it a tank, when it was a jeep. I really wish WCW had opened the doors and just let DX come down to the ring on Nitro. I also hope the story of Vince telling them to run if Haku came out is true. Road Dog admits if they opened the door he would have run. HHH says if WCW was tried that they would have opened the doors and let them because more people would be watching that show. Yep!

-I didn’t like this one as much as the others, but again, I was nWo over DX. They also couldn’t get into the crazy stuff DX did because it goes away above what they want to promote. So no Nation parody because of X-Pac in blackface. No HHH getting women to flash them obviously or really anything overtly sexual. Overall this was fine and I am sure others will enjoy it more than I did. Still an easy watch and I hope they continue this series. Thanks for reading!