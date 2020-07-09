80s Wrestling Con and WrestleCade Announce Cancellations Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

– 80s Wrestling Con and Wrestlecade have released statements announcing that this year’s conventions have now been cancelled due to the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 80s Wrestling Con was previously scheduled for September 26 in Freehold, New Jersey. You can read the announcement on 80s Wrestling Con from promoter Tommy Fierro below:

Many people have been asking me for updates on 80’s Wrestling Con scheduled for September 26th in Freehold, NJ. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to provide any. I have been holding off as long as I possibly could in hopes things would improve and get somewhat back to normal, but here we are in July now and no sign of when indoor functions will be able to take place again. With that being said, it’s impossible at this point for me to continue to move forward with 80’s Wrestling Con for the September date. Trust me, there’s nothing more I want to do then to get back to promoting events again. Nothing.

Now with travel restrictions coming into this area from other states, it makes it even harder to pull the event off. There could be a chance talent would have to stay in NJ for two weeks prior to the Con. No one is going to do that and I certainly can’t afford to put talent up in a hotel for two weeks. It’s just a really horrible situation. Not just for me, for every promoter that promotes live events.

I was so excited for this Con, the line-up was insane and I worked very hard to make sure I topped the one from April that I had to postpone to the September date. I promise you I will work even harder to make sure the new line-up is the same if not better when we announce a new date.

The next question is when is the new date? I’m not sure yet. When it was March and I reschedule for September, I thought that would be plenty of time. Obviously not. At the end of the summer, iPlay America and myself will sit down and see where everything stands and what the laws are. Hopefully by Labor Day, we can have a clearer picture what shape New Jersey (and the world for that matter) is in and determine a new date. To pick a new date now would just not make any sense.

Anyone that has already purchased tickets or vendor tables, everything will still carry over to the new date. I appreciate everyone being so understanding and easy going about this. I think it makes it easier that we are all going through this together.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the support you have given me throughout the past 27 years of promoting professional wrestling events. I promise you, the best is yet to come.

Love you guys!

Tommy