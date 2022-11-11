wrestling / News
AAA and Conrad Thompson May Be Planning Wrestlemania-Week Event
November 11, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AAA owner Dorian Roldan and Conrad Thompson are planning an event in the US during Wrestlemania weekend. Roldan had been talking about doing a show with a “good friend” for the US market, which was Thompson.
It’s believed that they would have the event in a 7,000-seat arena in Carson, CA. However there has been no official announcement. Thompson did something similar during Summerslam weekend, running Ric Flair’s Last Match in Nashville. The announcement could come in a few weeks, according to Roldan.
