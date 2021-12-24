AAA and Lucha Underground Lawsuit Close To Being Settled

AAA and Lucha Libre FMV (the US company behind Lucha Underground) have been in a legal battle for some time, which has prevented AAA from running shows in the United States. Lucha Libre sued AAA for breach of contract and one of their claims was that they owned all Lucha Libre AAA trademarks, both current and future, in perpetuity.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the lawsuit is “very close” to being settled, which is why the company was able to put Triplemania Regia on FITE. If the lawsuit wasn’t close to over, they wouldn’t be able to.