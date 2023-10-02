wrestling / News

AAA Héroes Inmortales Results: QT Marshall Teams With Sam Adonis, More

October 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AAA Heroes Inmortales 2023 Image Credit: AAA

AAA Héroes Inmortales took place on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the Zapopan, Mexico show below, per Fightful:

* Los Cachanillas defeated Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa & Mini Vikingo
* Antonio Peña Eliminator Cup: Chik Tormenta & Lady Maravilla advanced in the match.
* AAA Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: NGD def. Psycho Circus and Chessman & Black Parka
* The Ungovernable Faction def. Riders of the Air
* Women’s Antonio Peña Cup Finals: Chik Tormenta def. Lady Wonder
* Sam Adonis & QT Marshall def. Octagon Jr & Alberto El Patron

