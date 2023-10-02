AAA Héroes Inmortales Results: QT Marshall Teams With Sam Adonis, More

AAA Héroes Inmortales took place on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the Zapopan, Mexico show below, per Fightful:

* Los Cachanillas defeated Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa & Mini Vikingo

* Antonio Peña Eliminator Cup: Chik Tormenta & Lady Maravilla advanced in the match.

* AAA Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: NGD def. Psycho Circus and Chessman & Black Parka

* The Ungovernable Faction def. Riders of the Air

* Women’s Antonio Peña Cup Finals: Chik Tormenta def. Lady Wonder

* Sam Adonis & QT Marshall def. Octagon Jr & Alberto El Patron

Pronosticamos fuertes TORMENTAS para esta noche ⛈️⛈️⛈️ en #HéroesInmortales pic.twitter.com/PZR0dTwe2S — Canal Space (@canalspace) October 2, 2023