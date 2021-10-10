wrestling / News

AAA Heroes Inmortales XIV Results: Lucha Bros Defend AAA Tag Titles, More

October 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AAA Heroes Inmortales XIV

AAA held their Héroes Inmortales XIV on Saturday night, featuing a AAA Tag Team Championship match and more. You can check out the results below from the show, which took place at Coliseo La Concordia in Orizaba, Mexico, per Fightful:

* Pimpinela Escarlata won a Battle Royal for the Antonio Peña Cup

* Nueva Generación Dinamita (Cuartero, Forastero & Sanson) def. Poder Del Norte (Moche Cota Jr, Tito Santana & Carta Brava Jr) via Pinfall

* AAA Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Bros def. Laredo Kid & Hijo del Vikingo. After the match, Dragon Lee & Dralistico come out to confront the Lucha Brothers

* Steel Cage Match: La Empresa (DMT Azul, Puma King & Sam Adonis) def. Psycho Circus (Psycho Clown, Moster Clown & Murder Clown)

