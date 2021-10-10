wrestling / News
AAA Heroes Inmortales XIV Results: Lucha Bros Defend AAA Tag Titles, More
AAA held their Héroes Inmortales XIV on Saturday night, featuing a AAA Tag Team Championship match and more. You can check out the results below from the show, which took place at Coliseo La Concordia in Orizaba, Mexico, per Fightful:
* Pimpinela Escarlata won a Battle Royal for the Antonio Peña Cup
* Nueva Generación Dinamita (Cuartero, Forastero & Sanson) def. Poder Del Norte (Moche Cota Jr, Tito Santana & Carta Brava Jr) via Pinfall
* AAA Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Bros def. Laredo Kid & Hijo del Vikingo. After the match, Dragon Lee & Dralistico come out to confront the Lucha Brothers
⚡️ @PENTAELZEROM y @ReyFenixMx ⚡️
Mantienen el Campeonato de Parejas AAA en sus manos. 🔥😎
En hora buena a Los Lucha Brothers. 🤟🏼#HéroesInmortalesXIV 🛑 EN VIVO por @canalspace pic.twitter.com/eeGbW0HItD
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 10, 2021
🔥 #Dralistico y @dragonlee95 llegaron a #LuchaLibreAAA Worldwide 🔥#HéroesInmortalesXIV pic.twitter.com/Mw4wOHwS0t
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 10, 2021
Lucha Bros win it with El Factor Miedo! #HéroesInmortalesXIV pic.twitter.com/Lrs58Z5YvS
— Ｒｏｙ (@narukiroy) October 10, 2021
* Steel Cage Match: La Empresa (DMT Azul, Puma King & Sam Adonis) def. Psycho Circus (Psycho Clown, Moster Clown & Murder Clown)
MAIN EVENT
LUCHA EN JAULA
PSYCHO CIRCUS (PSYCHO CLOWN, MURDER CLOWN y DAVE THE CLOWN) vs. LA EMPRESA (DMT AZUL, SAM ADONIS, PUMA KING & ESTRELLITA )#HEROESINMORTALESXIV pic.twitter.com/UAalOCItrN
— GAIDEN ZIGMA ● ガイデン・シグマ (@ZIGMAGAIDEN) October 10, 2021
La sorpresas aún no terminan. 😎
🔥 ¡EL TORO ESTÁ DE VUELTA! 🔥@cainmma regresa a #LuchaLibreAAA tras su primer aparición en Triplemanía XXVII. 🤟🏼😎#HéroesInmortalesXIV está 🛑 EN VIVO por @canalspace pic.twitter.com/u181lGePIP
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 10, 2021
