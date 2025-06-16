wrestling / News

AAA Tag Team Titles Change Hands At Triplemanía Regia

June 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AAA TripleMania Regia TTT Image Credit: AAA

We have new AAA Tag Team Champions following Triplemanía Regia. Sunday’s show saw Los Garza defeat Nueva Generación Dinamita, The Nemeth Brothers, and Psycho Clown & Pagano to capture the titles at Sunday’s show.

This marks the first reign with he titles for Angel and Berto, and ends Nueva Generación Dinamita’s second reign at 86 days. They won the vacant titles at AAA Rey de Reyes in March in a three-way match against Defeated Laredo Kid & Pagano as well as Jeff Jarrett & Sam Adonis.

