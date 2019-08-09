Various News: AAA TripleMania XXVII Draws Impressive TV Rating, Matt Taven Hypes Tonight’s Summer Supercard

– AAA’s big TripleMania XXVII show did a major number in terms of television ratings. Lucha Central reports that the show did a 2.89 rating with 1.6 million viewers on Azteca 7. That compares to the usual weekly show that did between a 0.71 and 1.04 over the last few weeks airing on Fridays.

It’s important to note that these ratings are household ratings from Mexico and not the usual demographic ratings numbers that are used by Nielsen for measuring US broadcasts of shows like Raw and Smackdown, so they are not comparable. That said, it’s still a huge number for the show and a big success for AAA.

– ROH posted the following video of Matt Taven talking about his match with Alex Shelley at tonight’s ROH Summer Supercard. We’ll have live coverage of the show starting soon.