WWE News: Abbey Laith Issues Statement On Her Release, WWE Wishes Melina A Happy Birthday, Fans Asked For Fastlane Predictions

– As we reported yesterday, Abbey Laith was released from WWE NXT. She previously participated in the Mae Young Classic and since then made sporadic appearances for the brand. Laith (better known as Kimber Lee on the indy scene) released a statement about her release.

She wrote:

Dear @WWENXT and @WWE ….. Thank You. Thank you for all the opportunities you gave me in the last year. Thank you for everything I was taught and I wouldn’t trade that chapter of my life for anything. Now my path may be changing, but the Crown Jewel is still very much alive👑💎 — Abbey Laith (@AbbeyLaithWWE) March 9, 2018

Kimber Lee can next be seen at an upcoming Beyond Wrestling event in her hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

– Melina Perez turned 39 years old today, and WWE wished her a happy birthday on social media:

– Speaking of WWE, the company posted on Twitter asking fans for WWE Fastlane predictions, using specially-selected emojis.