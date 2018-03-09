 

WWE News: Abbey Laith Issues Statement On Her Release, WWE Wishes Melina A Happy Birthday, Fans Asked For Fastlane Predictions

March 9, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Abbey Laith - Mae Young Classic

– As we reported yesterday, Abbey Laith was released from WWE NXT. She previously participated in the Mae Young Classic and since then made sporadic appearances for the brand. Laith (better known as Kimber Lee on the indy scene) released a statement about her release.

She wrote:

Kimber Lee can next be seen at an upcoming Beyond Wrestling event in her hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

– Melina Perez turned 39 years old today, and WWE wished her a happy birthday on social media:

– Speaking of WWE, the company posted on Twitter asking fans for WWE Fastlane predictions, using specially-selected emojis.

