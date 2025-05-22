Ace Austin Reportedly Departs TNA

Ace Austin is finished with TNA, as he has reportedly exited the company and become a free agent. PWInsider has confirmed that Austin has exited the company following the expiration of his contract after Scott D’Amore said in his latest column for Uncrowned that Austin and TNA parted on amicable terms.

PWInsider reports that TNA was in talks with Austin for a new deal but that the two sides did not come to terms, and that tonight’s episode is his final appearance.

Austin signed with TNA in 2019 and is a three-time TNA World Tag Team Champion, as well as a three-time X Division Champion.

No word on where Austin might end up next.