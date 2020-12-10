Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.9.20  

Ed. Note: Hey folks, Jeremy here! Don’t forget, we’ll have LIVE post-show analysis of tonight’s Dynamite from Andy Perez and Tony Acero on Dissecting Dynamite! You can set a reminder below, or watch right after Dynamite goes off the air. Enjoy tonight’s show!

We start the show hot with The Young Bucks. They call out their opponents tonight, then inform us that they haven’t spoken to Kenny all week.



Match 1: TH2 vs The Young Bucks

Angelico and Evans attack The Bucks while they make their entrance. The Bucks make short work of the heelish ways dropkicking the team outside, then hopping over the ropes, being pulled down, smacking their faces into the apron, then whipped into one another, only to do a do-see-do and hit stereo spears! Matt in the ring, and he flies through the ropes with a dropkick, then Nick follows up with a dive over the top rope, landing on TH2. We finally get some semblance of order with Nick and Angelico in the middle of the ring. Nick slaps the chest, locks the fingers, walks the ropes, and arm drags. Angelico up, Nick springboards and arm drags again. Drop toe hold, tag to Matt who comes in and leg drops the back of Angelico. They send Evans off the apron, then settle down a bit. Matt sends Angelico into the corner. He rushes the boot, Angelico sends the running Nick over the ropes ot the outside. Firemans to Matt. Tag from Evans. He MOONSAULTS OFF THE BACK OF MATT!!! Angelico lifts Matt, Evans dives off the top rope with a stomp. Angelico helps Evans with a standing 450 splash. Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! NICK IN THE RING WITH A SUPERKICK! Angelico kicks Nick! Matt with a Superkick to Angelico! Everyone down!

Matt drags his body towards his corner, but Evans grabs the leg. Matt stands, rolls and kicks Evans away. Tag to Angelico. Tag to Nick. Missed right form Angelico, kick to Evans, kick to Angelico, one more for Evans, Angelico ducks one, Nick counters, knee strike. Bulldog/clothesline to TH2!!! Nick with a rana off the top rope, hops to the apron, dives over the ropes and hits an X-Factor. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!Evans on the apron, Matt tries a sunset flip into a powerbomb, but Evans holds on. Matt sends Evans INTO The Acclaimed, who are in the crowd. IN the ring, Nick hits a running knee then tags in Matt. Risky Business. Tag from Evans off the rope work. Angelico grabs the neck of Matt. Neckbreaker/Backbreaker to Matt. Flatliner! Angelico shoves Nick. 450 Splash off the top rope! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!!! Angelico with a tag, calls for the end, he sets up for a backslide, but Matt hops down and hurricanrana’s Angelico INTO a high kick from Nick! Roll up for 1..2..NO!!! Evans breaks it up. He sends Matt outside. Nick runs into the ring, Evans runs up him, Matt gets Evans on his shoulders. Nick hops to the top rope, flies off with a clothesline to Evans!!! Both Bucks in the ring. Angelico stands. DOUBLE SUPERKICKS!!! Pin for 1..2……NO!!!!! Angelico kicks out! Matt lifts Angelico in a fireman’s. Rolling senton, 450 ONTO KNEES!!! Matt moonsaults, lands on his foot, hurts his leg, here’s Evans with a reverse hurricanrana! Evans on the apron! 450 off the apron! Angelico grabs the leg, twists it in the ring with a Dragon Screw like move. He locks the leg up, looking for the death roll, pulling on the knee. Evans in the ring to prevent Nick from entering. Nick to the top rope. SWANTON BOMB ONTO ANGELICO!!! Submission is broken. Evans ends up in a horrible position, upside down in Matt’s hands on the outside. Nick hits the ropes, dives off a springboard, and assists the piledriver from on high!

In the ring, Angelico rolls Matt up, Matt slingshots him into a hit, then we get two Superkicks. Tag to Nick. The Bucks grabs the head, BTE-Trigger! Cover for 1…..2……3!!!!!

Winners: The Young Bucks

I’ve seen The Bucks wrestle quite a few times, and the complaints are always the same – they are spot monkeys that hardly sell. And although I understand the complaint, matches like this really just make me shrug my shoulders and say, “yeah, what of it?” Truly, my biggest critique of The Bucks is when they decide to have a finisher salad and nothing seems to work. It’s then where I get a little annoyed and all the other critiques hold water. Tonight was a bit of a sprint, instead of a marathon on roids, and that made it all the better. This, of course, doesn’t excuse the fact that, at times, it feels a little heavy handed. I think there was like 5 450 splashes in this one match.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time:11:45

The Acclaimed are offended by previous actions, and look to enter the ring, but Christopher Daniels and Kaz are here to stop them from entering the ring.

MJF gets a promo backstage about his bare pinky, and mocking the sport of wrestling. Lucky him, he gets to upset a bunch of not so smart marks. He heightens the decibel level, telling Orange that he is better than him…and he knows it.

DARBY gets some promo time, too, with a Rorschach test. They are outlines of Starks, Hobbs, and a butterfly. Or a brain. Or is it a heart? I dunno. Now I’m questioning my own sanity and love. Is Vanessa the one? Will we last forever? Can I ever forgive her for eating my ham.

The doc shows an outline of Sting, and Darby chuckles.

CODY RHODES IS HERE with Tony! Tony wants his reaction to Sting coming to the ring, and what all went down that night.

Before Cody can answer, the crow appears.

It’s Snowing! A Christmas miracle!!!

Sting enters the ring, looks to Arn. His hair isn’t jet black, by the way. I don’t know why that matters, but I feel like it does. Arn tells sting he is sorry for being so close, he just had to make sure this was real. He knows Sting has an agenda, and we know Cody does, so – for now – Arn will see his way out of the ring. Tony decides to do the same.

Sting wonders where his hug is. How many years has it been, Tony? He’s gotta give Tony some kudos for heping him in his career. He wants to hear it one more time. Just one “It’s Sting.” Tony obliges. Sting is hyped.

Cody: “Welcome back.” He wants to start by thanking Sting for the assist last week, but it would be more appropriate if he just got to the point. Cody has been waiting to share the ring with Sting for a very long time. Sting says he isn’t here for Cody. At least, not right now. There is something that makes him feel at home. Something really familiar. Really, really familiar.

Sting points to Darby, sitting up high in the stands.

Stings sees that the animals are the same, but different in a lot of ways. Sting is in the jungle. The Stinger has come full circle. He’s back on TNT. Cody welcomes him. Sting informs us that he is signed, officially, with AEW. He plans on being close to the fans and in the promotion for a long time. He plans on spending a lot of time right here. The way he chooses to play, though, is Sting’s business. He brings Cody in, and says, “See ya round, kid.”

Team Taz is backstage. He mocks the moment with Sting. Last week, when Cage, Hobbs, and Starks were beating the holy high hell out of Darby and Cody. Starks introduces Hook, saying he is now training at the dojo. It’s simple, says Taz, they’re always ready to beat someobody’s ass.



Match 2: The Varsity Blondes vs FTR

Cash and Pillman to start. Waist lock and a takedown. Another takedown. Seated splash to the back. Right hand and a tag to Dax. Dax sends Brian into the corner. Chop. Whip to the ropes by the mullet! Hard drop from Dax. He stops a pin then locks the head and hits a suplex. Tag to Cash. They whip Pillman out of the corner. He climbs to the top. Crossbody to both. Kick to Dax, dropkick to Cash. Tag to Griff who comes in to do some work, including a leg drop off a tag. Pillman covers for 1. Pillman misses a diving crossbody, tag to Dax, he and Cash drop Brian on the top rope stomach first.

Back from the break, and Garrison hits a spear on Dax, gets a cover and nearly a win with a 1…2…NO!!!! He grabs Dax and goes for a suplex, but Dax lands on his feet, shoves, and Pillman gets a tag. He dives off the to p rope, Dax moves, kicks and hits a brainbuster! Tag to Cash. SHATTER MACHINE! Or whatever they call it. Lol.

Winner: FTR

Y’all, I totally did NOT realize they were doing PIP so missed a bulk of that middle portion of the match. I feel my rating isn’t fair.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: Roughly 8 minutes.

FTR goes up to Jurassic Express on the outside. They jaw jack and get into it for a bit

Marvez speaks with Page earlier today. He’s in a six man against Private Party and Matt Hardy, but has no partners. Silver and Reynolds pop up from behind the bar, saying howdy. Page says no, they’re not his partners, but then gives in and says it’s only one match. He’s not joining Dark Order. It’s a one and done. Yee-Haw!



Match 3: The Dark Order’s 10 vs Dustin Rhodes

Dustin beats down 10 in the corner, right to the face. Another. Dustin sends him t the outside. He follows, sends 10 into the edge of the barricade. 10 lifts Dustin and drops him onto the apron. 10 into the ring, kicks Dustin in the stomach. Dustin whips, SPINEBUSTER from 10! Big Boot sends Dustin off the apron. 10 follows outside. Dustin heads into the ring. Aaron Solow is ringside, tries to grab the arm of 10 for some reason. 10 clocks him in the face.

Back in the ring, Dustin hits a clothesline. Another. Dustin scrapes the forehead. Righht hand from Dustin. Bulldog and a pin for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Dustin Rhodes

-yawn-

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:43

What the hell was that Solow spot?

Evil Uno comes out with The Dark Order. He says he can’t change the past, but can change the future. Dustin Rhodes has a legacy, but his name comes with pressure. In fact, in AEW, he is the third most important Rhodes. The Dark Order can help him. Will he take his rightful place as SEVEN! OOOOOOOO!!!!!

Nice callback.

Dustin holds his hand up slowly, then slaps Evil Uno. Uno drops. Dark Order looks to attack. Uno calls them back. Says no. When he sees the light, when he understands what Uno understands, he’ll come begging for it.

Tony Schiavone in his quarantine best is here with Brandi Rhodes and Shaq.

Brandi is bothered that Shaq got pimped out while Brandi was introduced with a single moniker.

Shaw says that he an Jade go back a long way, and he wants to see her do big things. He doesn’t appreciate what Jade did to Brandi’s arm, though.

Rhodes says she didn’t deserve that. Her hope is that they can stop all this and no one else has to get hurt.

Tony wonders if this can be settled on Dynamite. Shaq would love to see that. Shaq brings up going at Cody on Twitter. That was just him having some fun. He’s a big fan. That’s just him messing around, but Brandi and Jade? He can’t wait to see that.

Brandi shakes the hands of Tony. Shaq tells Brandi that while her arm is hurt, she can watch Jade and take some tips. Brandi is “sick of this shit,” and calls Shaq an overgrown asshole.

AFTER A BREAK, Jericho comes out in a blazer fit for a queen. He and The Inner Circle head down to the ring.

Jericho says this could be the last time you ever see them together in an AEW ring. He says last week was embarrassing and sickening, and will never happen again. Sammy doesn’t like MJF, Wardlow doesn’t like Hager, Ortiz is discussed by all of them, Santana is so mad, he didn’t even show up. Do they move forward, or end it all tonight.

MJF would like to take the room real quick. He loves each and every single one of them. Ortiz is his ese. He loves them all. MJF must be the issue, and he’s no idiot. People think he wants to break up this group. He chose to sign up for this group.Wanted to create bonds tht are unbreakable. He loves Sammy, dearly.

Sammy tells MJF to shut up. They argue a bit, and Jericho says that they all watch Dynamite, they saw what MJF did. MJF had the towel, he took it out of Wardlow’s hand. MJF says no, he had sweat on his brow. Ortiz says that Santana made him realize something; MJF and Wardlow are assets. Great talents. But as human beings, that’s debatable. Wardlow is great; never change. MJF…UGH. He’s growing on Ortiz like a fungus. Ortiz tells Sammy to shake MJF’s hand. Ortiz gets it, Jericho chose him – they didn’t, but in life, you don’t choose the hand that’s dealt, and together, they are the winning hand. Be the better man, Sammy. Sammy is better than MJF and Sammy knows it. MJF laughs this off, but still offers his hand.

Sammy says he’ll shake his hand, but if one more thing – he’s telling MJF and Jericho, he will quit. If anything else happens. Jericho says ok. Sammy is serious. He shakes MJF’s hand. Jericho says this is huge. He appreciates Sammy standing up for himself, and what Ortiz says. It seems like everything is cool, right?

Hager has a question – why is Wardlow staring at him? Wardlow says Hager has been staring at him.

Hager: “You’re creeping me out.”

Jericho has an idea. How about we agree to stop staring at each other. Hager could stop, he says, then he stares. So could Wardlow, and yet there they go.

Jericho says Inner Circle needs to continue to grow and dominate. Everyone is on the same page. It’s time to agree to the future.

MJF says speaking of the future, there’s a great main event tonight. He will beat Orange Cassidy, a person whoy beat Jericho twice, which is hard to do.

Jericho asks for hands in. They all flip off the world.

Marvez is backstage with FTR. Cash says he lost the titles because he let his emotions get the best of him and tried to beat them at their own game. Tully says he was not there. A member of the eam was not there. They are not like these other guys. These other people and groups. People jumping off the top rope in Battle Royals! Dax calls Jungle Boy an idiot. He says that these three are 82 Ford Broncos. They are the baddest. The best tag team on this planet, and their goal is tag team championships. Fear the revelation.

BEFORE THE MATCH! Archer, Penta, and Fenix run out to the ring and attack everyone like wild! I don’t know who is heel and who is face, and I’m not sure I care!

Butcher slams Penta into a ringside table. Rey runs up to check on his brother as the bell ring.s



Match 4: The Butcher, The Blade, and Eddie Kingston vs Lance Archer, Rey Fenix, and Penta

Archer and Kingston are the legal men. Archer gets Kingston into the corner pushing his head into the corner. Refs and agents check on Penta. Tag to Rey, and Butcher, and Butcher hits a crossbody onto Rey. Butcher sends Rey into the corner chest first. Tag to Blade, and they headbutt Rey. Balde kicks Rey away, grabs the head, chop form Rey. Blade shoves him down and tags in Eddie. Eddie grabs the head of Rey, lifts and hits a body slam. Elbow drop to Rey. He mocks Archer then cuts the ring in half and mauls Rey down. Tag to Blade. He drives a knee into Rey’s face. Lade distracts and Bunny attacks. Butcher stomps Rey. Eddie claps for Rey, goes for a Saito suplex, but Rey hits a knee, springboard into a cutter! Tag to Archer. Tag to Blade. Full Nelson Slam. He and Butcher go at it in the middle of the ring. Knee to Butcher. Whip to the corner. Archer with a back elbow to Butcher, then to Blade, then to Butcher, then to Blade. He misses a Butcher, kicks, kicks Blade out of the corner. To the top rope, crossbody from Archer! Archer to the top rope. He walks the ropes. Butcher is outside, he hops to the apron and knocks Archer down to the mat inside. Blade hits the ropes and clips the knee! Blade grabs the leg, tags in Eddie, works the leg, and Eddie kicks it. Eddie with a front faced lock. Eddie kicks the back of the leg. He drops Lance works the leg. Tag to Butcher. Butcher kicks in the corner a few times, then pulls Lance into the center of the ring. He DDTs the leg. Blade in now, he hits the ropes. Jake is there to grab the leg. Lance locks up from behind. GERMAN! Tag to Rey. Rey in, locks fingers of Butcher, kicks Eddie, go behind, high kick to Butcher. Rey walks the ropes bounces off, head scissors to Eddie and an arm drag to Butcher!!!! Rey dives through the ropes! He doesn’t quite cover! Eddie catches him, and backs into the barricade.

Rey to the apron. He flies. Blade is there to catch him, suplex him onto the shoulders of Butcher. Neckbreaker Powerbomb and a pin for 1….2…..3!!!

Winners: Butcher, Blade, and Kingston

Archer being a part of a team kind of threw me off, even with the beatdown after the match.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:19

Archer attacks all three men after the match. He punches Blade right in the fae, then tosses him with an overhead throw. He rushes the corner and hits a back elbow. Archer sits Blade up on the corner. Looking for The Blackout. Butcher saves Blade. They get the hell out of there.

BACKSTAGE, Nyla Rose and Jade are beating down on Red Velvet. In comes Deeb and Ivelisse and Diamante to stop the caranage. A ref who needs a haircut comes in to stop the madness.



Match 5: Abadon vs Tesha Price

Abadon hits a clothesline. Sends Tesha into the corner and hits a right, a left, a aright, a left. Abadon tosses Tesha across the ring. Abadon crawls towards Tesha. Tesha with a right hand. Abadon no-sells it. She sends Price into the corner and hits a bunch of right hands. STO slam.

Abadon with a Gory Bomb setup. She grabs the head. Drops and covers for 1…2…..3!!!

Winner: Abadon

I suppose a squash from Abadon is alright. But as an equal to Shida, she just seems like a scarier version of Nyla.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:13

Abadon beats down on her foe, looking like she wants to rip her soul out.

Our comes Shida with a kendo stick. She enters the ring. Shida cracks the skull of Abadon and goes to grab Price. Abadon does the Taker situp. Shida heads out of the ring with Price.

Backstage, Dasha asks Jericho if The Inner Circle is on the same page. Jericho says yes, and they will join MJF and Wardlow ringside, tonight.

WE RETURN to Kenny Omega arriving via helicopter.

Sick.

Don is with him. They are all smiles, with their sunglasses at night. Marvez runs up on them. Omega gets it, it’s cool. They keep walking, and Marvez is left to wonder the aerodynamics of helicopters in Florida weather.

Tony has some questions for Omega. He brings up the gentleman’s agreement. Tony asys he’s been in the business since 83, and has never been more disgusted in his life.

Don grabs the mic, wonders why Tony is upset. He says that Tony is like everyone else. The fans are also upset. Khan is upset but Tony invited Don in. Treated him like an honored guest, and he feels like he’s gotten screwed. Well, welcome to the wrestling business, kid. Biggest screwjob since Montreal? Well Don was there, and the stakes where higher at Winter is Coming. Speaking of winter, hell froze over, Omega was on Impact. How did they cook this up? Weeks of planning? No. Years.

Don has known Omega for 10 years. He watched him become the best wrestler in the world. He was there, an invisible hand, and three years ago, Jericho v Omega, the Tokyo Dome match that was the seed of AEW. Kenny and Don created AEW. When Ross called them thieves, and they stole the title – you cannot steal what you create. Also you wanted 7 star Kenny Omega, you got him.

OMEGA on the mic, says he didn’t ask for his friends and family to get a payday. He waited. He bided his time. Waited for over a year, while they planned. Nepotism – isn’t it wonderful? And more than anyone else in this company, they pulled it off. Talk about stars, accolades, buttons, they all pale in comparison to what he’s holding right now. It’s the most prestigious prize in all of pro-wrestling. Aside from the match being a classic, it was also a performance. It was more like fine art – inspirational, even. Each of us watching fell for it. He doesn’t really care if we fell for it, either. The problem is that Moxley needed to buy into it.

Omega left it all in the ring. Look at Omegas eye. That’s what Moxley did. But Omega won in the mind. Yeah, he used a microphone, but no one kicks out of a One-Winged Angel. Omega makes history, says Don. Callis wants Omega to do it. The thing. Omega kisses us goodbye and goodnight.

Seems like a real “more of the same” promo from last night.



Main Event: Dynamite Diamond Ring Match

Orange Cassidy vs MJF

MJF attacks while Orange is removing his jacket!!! MJF grabs the bans and breaks them! Damn, those are like $140!!! Suplex to Orange Cassidy. Pin for 1…NO! Another suplex. Cover for 1…NO! Another cover. Orange removes his shirt. He’s pissed. He tosses his shirt at MJF, so MJF uses it to choke Orange. MJF pulls the arm, lifts Orange, goes for another suplex. But Orange with Stundog Millionaire! He puts his elbow pad on!!! Orange runs to the corner, grabs MJF who is on the apron. Orange climbs over the top rope. Kick to MJF. Orange runs for a Orange Punch, but MJF moves and Cassidy hits the post. MJF grabs him, pulls the arm back, puts it down Orange’s back pocket then drops him onto the apron! Best Friends check on Orange as Inner Circle comes around to watch.

MJF puts Orange’s fingers through the bar that connects buckle to post, and pulls back on the fingers! MJF sends Orange back into the ring. He rolls in to follow. Cover for 1…..NO!!!! MJF grabs the fingers again and pulls back on the hand. Orange backs MJF into the corner, pushes him away. MJF rakes the yes. Orange ducks a run, tripping MJF. He hits the ropes. Flapjack! MJF up. Stomp to the hand! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! MJF grabs Orange. Sends him to the outside. Inner Circle attacks!!!! MJF is distracting the ref! Best Friends run up, but they’re outnumbered. Sammy tosses Orange into the ringpost!

PIP and MJF covers for 1..2..NO!!! MJF stomps the fingers again, stepping on them and wiggling his own fingers to prove superiority. Orange pulls himself to the corner. MJF drags him back to the center. Out come fellow haters of The Inner Circle to even the odds. Varsity Boys, Cutler, and The Best Friends. MJF continues the punishment to the fingers, biting them, then dropping a knee to the chest of Orange Cassidy. Cover for 1..2.NO!!!

BACK TO FULL SCREEN and MJF mocks the hands in pockets move. He kicks Orange around a bit, then he’s up, and Orange hits a DDT! Cover from Orange for 1..2…NO!!! MJF is able to hit a Tiger Driver. Stacks up for a pin! 1..2….NO!!! Orange is still favoring the fingers. MJF is up, still fresh. He sends Orange to the outside apron, locks him up under the legs, but a back body drop sends MJF into The Inner Circle! Orange with a springboard front flip onto The Inner Circle!!! MJF rolls back into the ring! Orange hops on the apron. MJF locks the legs and pedigree like hits Orange! He pins! Feet on the ropes! Best Friends knock the legs off! Jericho tosses the bat into the ring! MJF catches it. He looks to hit. Then MJF pretends Orange does it!!! Orange puts his hands in his pocket! MJF stands, grabs the bat. Orange falls, pretending he got hit. The ref admonishes MJF, then toses the bat out. BEACH BREAK! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!!!MJF extends the fingers and just pounds on them! He tries for Salt of the Earth. Orange stands up. MJF splits the fingers. ORANE PUNCH!!!!! Orange covers! 1…2…..NO!!!! Orange is up, he removes the elbow pad! ORANGE PUNCH!!! 1….2…NO!!!! WArdow gets the boot on the ropes!!! Best Friends and The Inner Circle collide!!! Men are flying everywhere! MIRO IS HERE!!!!!! HE RUNS INTO THE RING! CLOTHESLINE TO ORANGE!!!! He stands at the top of the ring and mocks orange, putting his hands in his pocket. MJF covers. 1…2….3!!

Winner: MJF

Everything after PIP was a joy to watch. It was chaos, but it was CHAOS!!! Yes!! I am completely sad that Orange Cassidy lost, but shit was wild, and how much gas can MJF take with that ring two years in a row?!?!

Total Rating: ***

Match Time:

The Best Friedns attack Miro! Refs are everywhere. Inner Circle is fighting with Pillman and that tall ass 22 year old! Some bald guy is holding Miro back, so Miro punches him in the side of the face. He attacks another security guard, kicking one, with a guy on his shoulder, and tossing him off the side of the stage!!! Miro kicks the head off of another security guy and stands tall with Kip!

End Show