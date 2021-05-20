Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.19.21  

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means.

What beter way to start the show than with some Christian Cage!!!



Match 1: Christian Cage vs Matt Sydal

Lockup after some hesitation. Side headlock from Cage. He gets bcked into the ropes and hits a tackle then a pin for 1…NO! Sydal shoots for the legs, but Cage stops him with a side headlock. Ropes again, and Cage keeps the hold. Sydal turns into the hold. He gets one of his own, side headlock takedown. Cover for 1. NO! Syday stands, snapmares Cage down, cover for another 1. Both men up, another lockup. Cage gets backed into the corner and hits a right hand out of it. Sydal hops up with a head scissors, kick to Cage, springboard attempt but Cage kicks his leg and Sydal tumbles to the outside. Cage with a dropkick to the outside! He rolls Sydal back in the ring and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Cage with a chinlock from behind. Elbows from Sydal. Right hand to Matt. Cage on the 2nd rope and flies off with an uppercut. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Knee to the back. Cage with a headbutt to the back. Cage with a backbreaker to Sydal. Cage steps on the back of Matt, pressing his boot into it. Cage goes for a side slam, but Sydal hooks his head and tosses him. High kick to the face of Cage. Cage with an elbow to the face. He climbs the corner. Cage gets punched down. Double knees from Sydal off the top! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Kick from Sydal, another, another, another. Misses a kick, ut hits a clothesline and a cover for 1..2..NO!!!

Rope work, leg lariat from Sydal. He rushes the corner with a knee strike. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Sydal tries for a lightning spiral, but Cage stuffs him with a backbreaker. Cage in the corner, waits for Sydal to stand. Cage runs, tries for a possible spear, but Sydal hooks the legs and rolls up for a 1…2….NO!!! Sydal tries for a submission on the mat. Cage reaches the ropes and stands on the apron. Sydal misses a kick, Cage pulls his back onto the ropes. Cage to the top. He dives. Frog splash, but Sydal moves, tries for a moonsault.

SPEAR FROM CHRISTIAN!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! High knee strike from Sydal. He picks the ankle, standing corkscrew, but Cage has knees! Killswitch! Pin for 1..2…3!!

Winner: Christian

A little slow to start, but that work on the back thoroughout was nice, and Cage showing a bit of an…Edge.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 9;13

Taz talks shit from commentary. Christian invites Taz into the ring, but Ricky Starks comes out. He says he will not be on the sidelines, he is front and center. Between he and Cage, they have some business. Starks invites the boys out.

Team Taz attacks from behind. Cage and Hobbs go at it with Christian, while Hook attacks Sydal on the floor outside.

Out comes Hangman page to hand his whiskey over to Ricky, head into the ring, and attack Brian Cage. He is able to withstand some Brian Cage offense, hops over the ropes for a Buckshot, but Cage catches him. Page is able to fight off until hook comes in and chop blocks him. Brian Cage with a powerbomb to Page.

Pillman and Griff get some promo time says his father is the reason he stayed away from wrestling, because all he ever knew was the dark side of the ring until he met The Young Bucks. They showed him that there were good people in the business. They are here because of them. Griff once took care of their merch table. He was so happy for it, to be able to pick their brains. But they aren’t the same. They need a reality check, and that will come in the form of The Varsity Blondes winning the title. Pillman says they’ve seen these Bucks before, but they haven’t see The Varsity Blondes, and they won’t stop until they win the titles.

Kingston and Mox have some promo time as well, talking about The Acclaimed. Kingston talks about one being a rapper. Kingston doesn’t get the superkick party thing, they don’t throw them. Do they have to throw superkicks to go to said party? Anyway, TK is a numbers guy, so lets just go out and beat the brakes off these boys.

The Acclaimed get their time as well, saying they are pissed. They got Mox and Kingston invading their space and division. The Acclaimed are tired of it. If they want aa shot at the title, they gotta go through The Acclaimed because they’re going to stomp their asses out.

Well then. That’s fun.

Before Castor can make his little announcement, Jon clocks him in the face. Lol.



Match 2: Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs The Acclaimed

Eddie and Jon double team Max in the ring with a shoulder check, and I thiiiink the match starts here. Moxley stomps a mudhole in the corner. He sends Max ino the corner and tags in Eddie. Eddie gets whipped into the corner for a knee, then Jon hits a knee. STO from Kingston. Kingston bites the ear a bit. He hooks the head, suplex. It wasn’t pretty. Eddie pokes the eye and tags in Jon, who grabs the head and sends Max into the corner. Chop to the chest. Another. He goes for a third, Max bends forward for protection, but Jon smacks his back hard. Tag to Kingston. He swipes the right side of the face. Headbutt. Eddie whips, gets sent into the corner, back elbow to Max, kick to Max, Eddie to the top, throat thrust to Kingston then a dragon screw off the top rope.

Back from the break, and Acclaimed has Kingston locked up in a reverse cloverleaf. Anthony gets a tag to Max, and beats down on Kingston till he comes into the ring. Max to the top rope. Kingston with an elbow, then sends Anthony into the rope, and Max falls down from the corner. Tag to Jon. Here he comes, clothesline to both men, he sends Bowen to the outside. Turns. Max with a right hand. Another. Moley with some rights and a whip, reversed, kick to Max, GERMAN!!! Jon hits the ropes, clothesline! Locks the head and lifts for a piledriver! Anthony on the apron, Jon locks in a Sleeper! Anthony passes out and falls to the outside. Jon grabs Max and drags him up in the corner, but Bowens is there to stop him. Max locks the head and goes for a superplex, hits it, holds on, Bowens to the top rope, lifts up for a suplex, and Bowens hits a crossbody at the same time. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Kingston breaks it up. Max pulls Kingston out of the ring. Moxley goes for Paradigm Shift, Bowens escapes, sleeper again, tag to Kingston, half and half suplex, Moxley hits the ropes, Castor pulls him out. Bowens with an uppercut. Max tosses the chain into the ring, Anthony catches it. He wraps his fist. Ref sees, grabs the chain, but Max has the boombox, Jon is there to grab it from him and clock Max.

Enziguri to Bowens from Kingston. Tag to Moxley. He enters the ring, with Kingston. Kingston wheelbarrows Bowens into a Paradigm Shift and a cover gets 1…2…3!!!

Winners: Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley

I was a little concerned that The Acclaimed didn’t get much offense to start, but they rectified that a bit in the second half, and it’s obvious that Kingston and Moxley are the ones getting the push. I nice second half won me over here, for sure.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:28

Backstage, Jericho is talking to Dean Malenko. Marvez comes in asking Jericho if they’re accepting the match from MJF. Jericho tells him they will have to wait.

Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page are in the ring with Tony. Sky says when he was a child, Sting was everything good in this business, and he wanted to be just like him. Then something happened: time. He doesn’t have to tell us because we already know. Sting isn’t the same man he used to be, and Sky is no longer a child. He is a grown man warning him to step aside, or he will put him down.

Ethan says he’ll finish the interview without Tony. Sky already proved he could put Sting down, making him miss a week dynamite, the same week he threw Darby Allin down the steps. Then, Darby loses the title? He won’t take full credit – Miro will be hell of a champ, but it was a little bit his fault, and he knows how much that title means to Darby. It’s his lifeblood, the world to him. Ethan is here to take everything away from Darby Allin. He promises that he will be the nail in Darby’s coffin.

LIGHTS OUT!

STING is here! He heads to the ring, and Darby attacks from behind, like Team Taz before them…

Darby attacks Ethan in the corner with a skateboard, while Sting gets Sky in the corner. He grabs the skateboard and smacks Sky with it in the stomach. Darby attacks Ethan, dropping fists and knees on him while Sting punches Sky in the forehead a few times. Sting looks to lock in the Scorpion Death Lock, and as Ethan tries to stop him, Darby smacks him with the skateboard. Sky taps.

WE ARE BACK, and MJF and The Pinnacle are at dinner taking wine from their server. Wardlow chugs it and slams it down. MJF tells Jericho he’s so funny and witty. It’s great. Hahaha. The Pineapple. My Jerkoff Friend. Haha. Applause. So good. He hopes it makes Jericho laugh and laugh and laugh because for the firs ttime in the history of his career, you’re dealing with a guy who always gets the last laugh.

Dax wonders if they think this is enjoyable, beating them up. No, they should be chasing every title that the company has. They should be building a legacy, the foundation of what AEW is, but they cant because they have to deal with Jericho. After 30 years, he’s stil making a mockery of this sport. Last year’s Stadium Stampede was a dog and pony show.

Apparently, the server pisses Spears off enough for him to grab the kid and place his head into the table. Tully tips him fat as Spears calms down.

MJF says if Jericho decides to do Stadium Stampede, it will be their last match.

So…is MJF the head of the table?



Match 3: Hikaru Shida vs Rebel

Rebel fakes an injury, but Shida don’t give a fuck and attacks her. Ref holds her back and Rebel does some jumping jacks, then kicks Shida and dances. Shida hits a right hand, grabs the leg and pulls on it. She drops an elbow to the inside of the knee. Shida has her own glove, and wants to put on The Lockjaw, but Britt hops on the apron and grabs the title. Te ref yells at Britt while Rebel grabs a crutch and smacks Shida across the back with it. Revel with a suplex toss. She covers for 1…2….NO!!!

Shida kicks the inside of the leg. Another knee, and this time she drops Rebel on her knee. Shida with a stretch muffler. Rebel taps.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

A means to an end

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:59

Britt attacks Shida from behind, pulls the belt in the ring, then curb stomps Shida onto the title.

Last week, Omega came in ot check on Orange Cassidy. Trent and Chuck are here. They leave along with everyone else as Omega lets the trainer stay. He and Don sit next to Orange. They show Orange the powerbomb that Orange suffered. Omega says the point is they value Orange. This is the EVP of the company talking right now. They need OC to be the mascot. They don’t need him as a main eventer. To show that they care, Omega has prepared a contract for him. They need to protect the talent from themselves. This document gives up Orange’s rights to face Omega at Double or Nothing, but can still get a match som time down the road.

Orange grabs the contract and rips it slowly down the middle.

Callis wants Omega to explain this to Orange perforemer to performer. Omega asks what went wrong with the powerbomb, nothing, that’s just the level of talent that lives at the top. So whats goin to happen if Omega picks OC up on his shoulders and drives him down. He will not hold back. The damage may be worse. He could end his career. Don has a second contract, same document. Just hold onto it, think about it, rest, and tomorrow they can get the signed document.

WE ARE BACK, and so is The Inner Circle. Hager, Guevara, and Ortiz are with Jericho, with Santana still not there.

Ortiz says talk is cheap; he wants to fight.

Sammy says he can’t agree more; they’re on the same page. As long as both teams work for AEW, this will never end. They call themselves the best, but they’re a bunch of clowns, like last week, them flopping around like fish in cheap suits.

Hager says they don’t have a choice. Since the beginning of Dynamite, they exclaimed to be the baddest, so the consequences of not accepting are far worse. If they don’t accept, they’re just like Pinnacle. They try so hard to be Inner Circle, but the last thing they want is to be a bunch of schoolgirl bitches like them.

Jericho calls last week a fun little diversion. It was designed to get the attention of The Pinnacle. What he heard loud and clear was the challenge, and the stipulation. Is it worth it? Was Blood and Guts worth it? None of them will forget that night, especially Jericho. He will never be the same again. Max hurt him, bad, and he isn’t just talking physically. His elbow will heel. What wont go away is the mental image of him getting thrown off the top of the cage. Time stood still. He felt like he was falling for hours. His head almost hit the back of the stage, and it would have been game over. MJF scared his family, his children, and everyone who watched. Was it worth it?!?!

The only answer he has is when he thinks of the revenge he will get, and yes it was 1000% worth it. Jericho will knock MJF’s teeth down his throat, broke his nose, and punch his face. The answer is yes, and if they cant beat The Pinnacle, then they don’t deserve to be together anymore, but that won’t happen.

Earlier today Jade says the same shit she’s been saying for weeks.



Match 4: NWA Women’s World Championpship Match

Red Velvet vs Serena Deeb

Deeb with the quick attack! Uppercuts to the head three times. She locks the head and swings with a neckbreaker! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Deeb locks the head, pulls up on the arm, Red crawls underneath, but Deeb is there to whip, reversed, Red hops up, Deeb kicks her in the stomach. Whip to th ropes, Another kick. Back elbow from Deeb. Uppercut to Red, another in the corner. Kicks in the corner from Deeb. Red sends Deeb into the corner, right hands, elft, right, body shots. Kick to Deeb. Again. Some stomps send Deeb down. Red chokes Deeb up a bit with the boot, but Deeb swings it onto the ropes and kicks the inner thigh then hits a dragon screw.

WE ARE BACK and Deeb stands up against the ropes. Red hits a clothesline, another, a third sends Deeb to the ropes. Red runs with knees ot the back. Red with a standing moonault into a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Deeb on the apron, hooks the head, pulls on Red, then tunrs for a neckbreaker, but Red shoves her down to the mat. Red to the apron. A standing moonsault from RED!!!!!! Yeesh. She sends Deeb back into the ring. Spinning enziguri. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Whip to the center of the ring, Deeb locks the head. Red escapes, kicks, hits the ropes, tries for a pump kick, but Deeb with a backslide, Red rolls though, Deeb locks the head, back body drop from Red, Red sits into a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Deeb shoves Red, Red with a Uranage. Red to the top rope. Moonsault! KNEES!!! Deeb locks the head, pulls up, powerbomb! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Deeb wants the Serenity Lock, gets it!!! Knee to the head, leg pulled back!

Deeb drags Red into the center of the ring. Deeb locks the le, Red rolls her up. 1..2…..NO!!! Kick from Red. Deeb hits the orpes and clips the back of the leg. Deeb with the Serenity Lock again! RED TAPSSS!!!!

Winner: Serena Deeb

Serena just cant have a bad match. Wow. Amazing.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 9:38

PAC is pissed. He says he is tired of it all. He has his match, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. He has a question; at Double or Nothing, what fool bets against The Bastard now?



Match 5: Austin Gunn vs Anthony Ogogo

Dropkick from Gunn! He attacks in the corner with right hands immediately, some more in the corner. Anthony blocking his eye. Gunn gets tripped up. Natural Selection to Ogogo, but Anthony with a right hand to the gut. Gunn struggles, crawling towards the ropes, pulling himself up. Anthony with another gut punch. Gunn collapses. Anthony is bleeding. It looks like it’s blood from Gunn’s mouth. Ref looks to stop the match, but Gunn stops him. He crawls towards Anthony. Gunn stands, wipes his blood on the chest of Anthony.

Anthony shoves Gunn away. Anthony pulls Gunn up, then presses him in the air and punches him while he comes down. Ref calls it.

Winner: Anthony Ogogo

Ok, look, the gut punch was going to be nearly impossible to get over without being taken seriously. Personally, I loved it the minute I saw it. Tonight just added so much to it. I could do without the patriotic Cody, but everything here was done well. Kudos to Gunn and Ogogo.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:12

SCU is backstage, telling Marvez about his future. Daniels doesn’t answer, shakes the hand of Kaz, whispers something in his ear, then walks away. Kaz says he doesn’t have the words or time to explain what CD meant to him. Whatever path he chooses, he’s earned it. As for Kaz, he knows what path he’s on. He’s not blaming just The Bucks. He will hunt down every member of The Elite. They will learn about loss, and what it feels like. He will have his recompense or die trying. This is a bomb that you can’t defuse, a gun that you cant unload, this is the gospel, according to Frankie Kazarian.

Miro is in the ring. He wants to thank Jesus Christ for protecting him, but also thanks him for more strength and power than anyone else so that he can destroy everybody. He beat Darby up so bad, he took what Darby said cannot be taken. Now everybody knows that it doesn’t matter who youy are, if you have what miro wants, it’s done. Darby disrespected him, but he forgives him. Darby can go home now and make one of his student videos.

Miro holds his title in the air. He is the champ now, and next week, someone will get a shot at the title, and Miro will destroy him over and over and over again.

ARCHER is here!!! Jake is trying to hold him back. He tells miro to shut the hell up. He’s been here since before Rusev was still trying to have a “day” to himself. Archer didn’t win the title when he faced Cody, but he will this time against Miro. Honestly, they’re going to give these people a monster fight. From one big bad SOB, he cant wait to beat the hell out of each other. He will hold the title and make Miro his Bulgarian Bitch.

Miro says ouch, he’s never heard this before. Archer isn’t a monster, he’s got an old man holding him back. When Miro wanted the title, nothing will hold him back. Miro says if Jake comes close, not enough yoga in the world to save his life. As far as Archer goes, everybody dies, this is true, but Miro insists that Archer will be first.



Match 6: AEW Tag Team Championship Match

The Young Bucks vs The Varsity Blondes

Nick and Griff to start. Griff with a huge boot. Mnatt gets the tag. He gets ping ponged by Pillman and Garrison. Tag to Pillman, they whip the Bucks into one another then hit dropkicks to both Bucks. Griff and Brian mock The Bucks with the pose. Nick enters the ring and trips. Pillman clotheslines him over the top rope. The Buks are pissed. Matt re-enters. Arm drag, another, tag to Griff. He punches the arm of matt. Tag to brian. Whip to Mat, Griff lifts, Dropkick from Brian. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Pillman locks the head then the wrist, pulls down on it. Tags Griff. Griff to the top rope, drops an elbow onto the arm. Body slam to Matt. Pillman pulls himself over the top rope and eats knee. Dropkick from Nick to Pillman on the apron. Matt sends Brian over the ropes. Nick walks the ropes with the help from Matt. He goes all the way across and drops a stomp on the back of Brain, then flies onto Griff from the stage! The Bucks pose. Nick chokes Pillman up on th top rope.

WE ARE BACK and Nick has Brian hurting in the corner. He whips, Pillman hops to the top rope, dives off with a crossbody, Griff wants the tag. Tag to Griff. Tag to Matt. Matt in, gets a clothesline, back elbow to Nick, arm drag to Matt, back body drop to Matt. He rushes the corner with a hard clothesline to Matt, whips him into Nick, flies with another splash. Double spear to both The Bucks! They roll outside, and Griff goes flying!!! Back in the ring, Griff covers. 1..2….NO!!!! Blondes look for a powerbom finish, but the Bucks stop it. Kik to the face of Brain from Nick. Matt drops Griff off the corner with a slam. Nick kicks Brian in the back, then Matt, and another form Nick, and Matt, back and forth with the hard kick but Brian stands up and shoves both men. Superkick try, Pillmian swings Nick’s kick to Matt’s face then kicks Nick down and covers for 1..2.NO!!! Matt with a break. Pillman with a go behind, tag from Matt, rollup, but Matt flies through for a flip, steps through, Sharpshooter! Ref is distracted, Nick has some spray, and gets Pillman in the face. Griff comes in and kicks the face of Matt, but here comes Nick to hit a Superkick. Nick is faking an injury as Cutler tosses in a can of cold spray. Hart points it out, Rick Knox grabs the can, takes it away, and Cutler tosses Matt another one. HE SPRAYS JULIA HART!!! ROLLUP FROM PILLMAN! 1…2…NO!!!! Kick from Matt is bloked, Matt catches his own and gets another Sharpshooter.

Nick stops Griff form stopping the pin. Nick flies with a faceuster, then hits a facebuster to Pillman. Pillman taps.

Winner: The Young Bucks

You can still see the green in Griff and Brian, but this was a good showing for them, and I’m sure they learned a lot and had a lot of fun. Solid main event for a solid episode.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:30

The Young Bucks celebrate, but in come Jon and Kingston while The Bucks are on the corner. They turn and try to talk some sense into the guys, buy Moxley and Kingston just attack, hitting stomps in the corner while Kingston bites Nick and beats his forehead in. Sleeper hold to Matt. One for Nick. The Bucks pass out in stereo.

Kingston and Jon steal the shoes!!!! hahahaha

End Show