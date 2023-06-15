Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 6.14.23  

Twenty bucks if Orange Cassidy opens Dynamite!

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

Damn, I owe someone $20, cuz out comes Adam Cole for a match he’ll surely win.

Eliminator Match

MJF vs Adam Cole

Cole gets a lot of love from the crowd. He and MJF go nose to nose in the middle of the ring, then back it up. LOCKUP!!! Side headlock from MJF. To the ropes, tackle from MJF. He hits the ropes, Cole hops over, misses a right, MJF with a strut off the ropes. More rope work, Cole nearly hits a superkick, but MJF drops to his ass. Cole is all smiles. ADAM COLE BAYBAY! This pisses MJF off. He leaves the ring, then hops into the crowd and knocks some popcorn out of a fans hand. He then goes up to a Hardy Boyz fan and slaps the young man’s hat off.

MJF heads back into the ring while the crowd chants Asshole. Another lockup, and MJF tells the ref that Cole pulled his hair. Another lockup into the corner. Ref counts to 4, and MJF pokes the eye then stomps Cole down. Whip into an arm drag to Cole. MJF yells in Cole’s face, Cole pulls him into the corner and hits some stomps. Cole mounts and hits a few rights. He gets to ten, drops down and works the arm, tries to whip but MJF pulls the arm out of the shoulder. MJF hits the ropes and Cole sends MJF outside. Cole with a baseball slide, but MJF holds the skirt and traps Cole. MJF pulls Cole towards the steps and slams his arm in it. Back rake from MJF. MJF sends Cole into the ring, locks up the arm from behind. Cole turns into the hold. Right hands to the mid section. MJF ducks a clothesline, grabs the arm, and slams him down into the mat. MJF kicks, pumphandle, and he drops Cole on his neck onto the mat.

MJF walks over to Cole, who is laid out on the mat. MJF poses like HBK. He then gets to the corner and mocks the stomp ala HBK. He’s tunin up the band, runs…and COLE HITS A SUPERKICK!!! MJF is bleeding from the mouth! He spits some blood out, eyes glazed over. MJF sees the blood, an d he is pissed. He rushes the corner. MJF with akick, another kick, clothesline, back elbow, kick to the jaw again. Waist lock, MJF switches, Cole with an enziguri! Bakstabber! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cole to the top rope, tries for the Panama Sunrise, MJF holds on, drops him on the apron, hangs the arm over the top rope. Cole shoots MJF off to prevent the Heatseeker. Cole in the ring, hits the ropes, tries to drop it, but MJF drops his head, grabs the arm, double underhook, and a shoulder breaker! MJF grabs the head, but Cole turns this into a suplex onto the knee! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cole gets MJF to the apron. Cole hops onto the apron, too. MJF tries for a piledriver, but cole hits a knee to the dome. Cole to the 2nd rope. MJF on the apron, runs to the corner and hits thr throat. MJF with a piledriver ON THE APRON!!!

BACK FROM BREAK and MJF and Cole are having a chop off. Actually, Cole is sticking with some hard rights while MJF is chopping the nipples off of Cole. MJF with a thumb to the eye. Big boot from Cole. MJF hits the ropes, tries for a lariat, Cole blocks, MJF with an elbow strike, MJF hits the ropes, fakes a high kick, hits the gut, the face, and another to the face! Cole hits the ropes. Big lariat from MJF! MJF turns into a cover. 1..2..NO!!! Cole transitions this into a Crossface! MJF rolls into a pin for 1..2.NO!! SALT OF THE EARTH! Cole spins out, to his knees, grabs the ankle, ANKLE LOCK! MJF reaches for the ropes, but Cole pulls him back in the middle. MJF Turns into the hold, and MJF with his own Crossface. Cole turns into the hold now, putting his shoulder into MJF’s chest. Cole is near the ropes, but MJF hooks the arm and pulls it back. Cole with the boot on the rope!!!! MJF breaks it at 4! MJF tries Heatseeker. Cole shoves MJF again, so MJF kicks him. HEATSEEKER!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

We are reminded of the time limit, and it looks like we are going the distance here. MJF leaves the ring. He grabs his title. Cole is out. MJF lays Cole out on the table nearby. MJF to the top rope. ELBOW DROP FROM THE TOP ROPE ONTO COLE!!! MJF rolls into the ring. The ref starts the count. He gets to 8, Cole stirs. 9 from the ref! Cole rolls in just as the ref hits 10, and the ref calls this fair. SUPERKICK TO MJF ON THE APRON! He locks up behind! GERMAN ON THE APRON!!! Cole rolls MJF into the ring. Cole to the 2nd rope. He waits for MJF. MJF stands, Cole looks to attack, but MJF drops to his knee then circles over into the opposite corner. Cole hops off the corner. Kick from MJF! Another! He goes to yell at the ref. Cole roll him up from behind! 1..2..NO!!! MJF kicks Cole away, and Cole collides with the ref! MJF sees this and runs to grab his belt! He rolls in with it. Cole pulls himself up on the ropes. MJF tosses the belt to Cole, then drops on his back. The ref is about to turn, but falls back down. MJF sees the ref hasn’t seen his cheating ways. Cole has the title, smiling.

YOU FUCKED UP CHANT.

MJF stands, Cole with a title shot to the forehead! He drops the kneepad! BOOM! Right to the back of the head! Cover from Cole! Bryce turns! 1………2……NO!!!!!!!! Cole tries for another Boom Drop, but MJF collapses! MJF pulls himself up with the ref, Cole is behind him. LOW BLOW FROM MJF!!! Ref doesn’t see it! Ref checks on Cole. MJF grabs his diamond ring! MJF is about to swing, but the ref stops him!!

SUPERKICK FROM COLE! The ref removes the ring! Cole to the top rope! Panama Sunrise! COLE DROPS THE BOOM!!!!!! Cole turns MJF over! Cover! 1……2……

THIRTY MINUTE TIME LIMIT DRAW!!!



Winner: TIME LIMIT DRAW

MJF and Cole had quite the uphill battle here. They first had to convince us that this match was worth having. They then had to give us as much as they could but not more than that for the hope that we’d want a second match. They THEN had to milk that thirty minutes so as to not come off as overly hokey or obvious. I’d say they succeeded on all fronts. This, plus an amazingly pro-Cole crowd gave us a hell of a match and a hell of a first chapter.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 30:00

Adam Cole leaves the ring to grab the mic. MJF stirs on the mat with his title against his chest.

Cole: “Five. More. Minutes.”

Cole tosses the mic to MJF. MJF lays the title in between the two of them. He then slinks out of the ring, title in hand. Lol. Nice.

We return to Renee in the ring. She introduces Sammy Guevara as commentary argues over whether they like him or not.

Renee says we haven’t seen Sammy since Double or Nothing, he’s had a lot to think about. Where is his head?

Sammy calls this a hell of a ride the past couple of months. He brings up Tay being pregnant, and it’ a girl. He also experienced some lows – like falling short of gaining the title. He says the goal is the same. He’ll have his wife by his side, his daughter in one arm, and the AEW title in the other. But before that, he’s gotta make some changes.

Darby Allin is here to skate his way into the heart of Sammy. Darby says congrats, but he wants to talk about the title. He says it sounds like the people are starting to love Sammy again. Darby has a question; will Sammy stand on his own two feet or live in the shadow of JAS. He and Sting view each other as equals. Sammy doesn’t have to answer now, but Darby knows the answer.

Chris Jericho may know it, too. Because out he comes. He is pissed. He cuts his music short, tells Darby to mind his business. Jericho heads to Sammy. He has a question. While he was chasing MJF, he never called Jericho once. Never asked for help from his mentor. The guy who made Sammy a star! If he did, he’d be champion.

Sammy wonders why he didn’t call Sammy, because if he did, maybe he wouldn’t have lost to Adam Cole…twice.

Jericho thinks Sammy is having some delusions of grandeur, so he’ll give him another chance – apologize.

Sammy: “I’m not apologizing for shit!”

Jericho wants him to remember the dynamic, the hierarchy. Maybe Le Sex Gods need to reunite so that Sammy can remember who the boss really is.

Here comes Darby. Jeriho calls himself a wizard, but when Jericho steps foot in the ring, the magic is gone.

Jericho calls Darby a Morose Mutant. Lol.

Jericho says maybe he and Sammy should beat Darby down one-on-one.

Darby says he is not alone, and out comes another man with another bat!

It’s STIIIIIIINNNNGGG!!!!

Sting enters the ring and goes face to face with Jericho. They circle. Jericho lifts his bat and puts it at the neck of Sting. Sting grabs it, and puts it down then puts his own bat at Jericho’s neck. Jericho swings his bat at Stings, Sting does the same, harder.

We are BACK and Sanada is here to tell us that there will be an open challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and he is looking forward to seeing who steps up. He is waiting for AEW’s reply.

Orange Cassidy, Sting, Darby Allin, and Kieth Lee vs Brian Cage, Swerve Strickland, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona

Darby and OC with suicide dives out of nowhere!

Sting and Swerve are the legal men! Whip to Swerve, tag to Darby. Darby with a splash, Sting with a splash of his own! Darby with another back splash! Sting with ANOTHER—NO!!! Brian Cage grabs the boot and pulls Sting to the outside!

Back from the break and Swerve is working the left arm of Darby. Swerve backs Darby into the conrer. Tag to cage. Kaun and Liona in the ring, send the faces off the apron. They then swing Darby onto the shoulders of Brain, who hits a powerbomb. Swerve with a kick to the back of the head.

Backstage, Daniel Garcia is watching.

Swerve gets a tag. He works the arm of Darby some more. Darby with a right hand. Another. Darby hops over the back, tries for a Sunset flip, cant do it, trise for a tag, galf and half from Swerve, but Swerve with a rollup! 1..2…NO!!! Darby flies for a tag, cant get it. Swerve spins Darby, Darby with a stunner! Tag to Lee! Tag to Cage! He tackles Brian, in comes Kaun, then Liona! Monkey flip to Lee. Lee hits a clothesline on both Jaun and Liona! Cage gets Lee on his shoulders. Lee drops him and hits an elbow strike. Swerve in, Lee catches him. Lee sits Swerve on the top rope. Swerve climbs up, here is Cage and Tua and Bishop all to come in and powerbomb Lee down!!! Swerve helps with a stomp! Cage covers! 1..2…NO!!! Darby and OC stop the pin! Darby is sent out by Tua, OC reverses sending bishop pout. He hits a DDT to Swerve! Kip up!!!! ORANGE PUN—Cage catches him! F5! Shotgun dropkick from Darby! Bishop in to Alabama Slam Darby! Sting in!!! Manhattan Drop! Big right! Kick to Toa! Whip to Sting! Big Splash in the corner! LEE WITH A TACKLE TO TOA!!! In comes BishoP! He’s sent t othe outside! Swerve in! Kick to Lee! Lee pushes him up and slams him right down! COFFIN DROP TO THE OUTSIDE!! Cage superkicks Lee! Sting is in! Right! Left, right, whip from cage, Sting hits a clothsline!!!!

Stinger grabs the head, Brian with a fireman’s! ORANGE PUNCH! Scorpion Death Drop! COVER BY STING! 1….2…3!!!!!

Winners: Sting, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Keith Lee

This had NO right to be this fun. But OC won, so you know what that means…

Total Rating: *****

Match Time: 8:48

We head backstage where The Gunns are with Renee. They dodge a question about Bullet Club, then challenge The Hardy Boyz to a match next week. They end the interview by dissing Renee’s hair.

Warlow makes his entrance for his title defense against Jake Hager, and since Hager is smarter now than he ever was in AEW, he attacks Wardlow before the bell, tossing him down the ramp and into the ring.

TNT Championship Match

Wardlow vs Jake Hager

The match starts and Hager continues the onslaught, but it is short lived because Wardlow hits a few clotheslines then a shoulder in the corner. A whip from Hager into the corner. Wardlow sends him over the top to the outside. Wardlow to the outside!

We come back and Matt Menard and Angelo Parker are running down the ramp to interfere, but Arn Anderson aint having it, and here comes Brock to help his father fight the two goons up the ramp!

In the ring, Hager lifts up Wardlow, and slams him down hard. Whip to the corner. Tries for a Hager bomb, but Wardlow has the boot up. Clothelsine sends Hager to the outside. Wardlow rolls him back in. Wardlow to the top rope.

SWANTON BOMB TO HAGER! POWERBOMB! Wardlow lifts Hager. ANOTHER POWERBOMB! Cover! 1…2…3!!!!

Winner: Wardlow

Another good win for Wardlow.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:15

ON the tron, Christian Cage stands with his dinosaur.

We have some audio issues, but when they are fixed, Christian accepts the challenge, and Wardlow will defend his title against Luchasauraus this Saturday. What happenes when Wardlow’s new daddy isn’t there to save him…?

We zoom out and Luchasaurus has the head of Arn Anderson in his hand. There’s a bloodied spot on his crown, with streams of blood pouring down.

Another promo for Forbidden Door! It’s Hiroshi Tanahashi and he challenges MJF for the title.

Renee heads over to MJF in a nearby locker room, and MJF says yeah that’s a big PASS for him. Tell Tony it wont be the first thing he no-shows in the company so suck it.

When we return, Renee is backstage with Orange Cassidy! What’s next for him?

Here comes the first ever New Japan World Television Champion, Zack Sabre Jr. and he thinks the idea of being double champ is great.

Here comes Daniel Garcia, and he wants a shot at Katsuyori Shibata.

Orange challenges them both to a tag match next week.

AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match

Skye Blue vs Toni Storm

Skye is a HOWSE OF FIYAHHHH!!! She beats down Toni a bit, sends her into the corner, hits right after right after right. She backs away, runs, gets tossed to the apron, kicks Toni, kick to Ruby, another kick to Toni! To the top rope! Crossbody! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Toni to the apron. Skye with a hip attack, sending Toni down to the mat! Ruby checks on her.

Skye’s mom is in the crowd, and she puts the L up to them. Toni then grabs the spray paint and sprays Skye’s mom! Suicide dive from Skye to both women!

We are BACK and Skye is kicking the face in of Toni Storm. Toni makes her way to the apron. Skye runs, and Toni sends her into the bottom rope gut first. Toni hops down from the apron with help from Ruby, then gives her a big hug. Toni sends Ruby into the ring. Toni has some spray paint. But so does Skye! She sprays Toni! She comes in. Code Blue!!

Ruby is distracting! Ruby kicks her off the apron. Storm Zero! Cover from Toni! 1…2…NO!!!! Toni captures the legs. Cloverleaf! Skye taps.

Winner: Toni Storm

Skye is cute, but there was no drama here, not even with momma watching.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 7:19

The Outcasts attack Skye until Willow Nightingale comes down to even the odds.

Renee is backstage with JungleHook. Hook is wearing a Halloween shirt. Lol.

JB says he is starting to feel a bit naked holding a title next to hook. He is the one who will be accepting Sanada’s challenge. He asks Hook if he would be in his corner, because Hook is his best friend.

Blackpool Combat Club vs The Elite

We got three v three, wit BCC attacking The Bucks and Page immediately, only for them to superkick BCC out of the ring. Powerbomb to Yuta on the apron. Nick is in the ring, Page to the top rope, they both moonsault onto Moxley and Claudio!

Page on the apron. STANDING SHOOTING STAR PRESS ONTO YUTA!! Holy shit.

Page sends Moxley into the ring. Chop to the chest. Tag to Matt. He comes in ith a right, another, kicks from Moxley. He stomps Matt down. Tag to Nick. Crossbody! Claudio on the apron, Nick sends him off, x-factor to Moxley in the ring, he tries to moonsault Claudio, but Claudio dead lifts his ass ONTO an uppercut. Here comes Page, Claudio sends him into the ring, Page rebounds and hits a clothesline to Claudio. Moxley flies to the outside! Matt to the top rope! Crossbody onto Jon and Claudio! Right hand to the forehead of Jon. Another. Matt sends Nick into the ring, Matt on the apron for a tag. Yuta is there to pull him down .GERMAN TO MATT! Jon in! KING KONGGGGG LARIAT!! Piledriver! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

WE ARE BACK! Matt is hitting some Northern Lights all across the ring! In comes Jon, and he hits both Yuta and Jon! Catapult to Yuta int othe corner, Nick with a tag, hops onto Yuta wit a stomp, in comes Jon to send Nick out, Claudio in, but Matt is there, In comes Page to send Claudio out, Yuta kick, caught by Matt. GERMAN! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Jon is on the apron. He gets the tag. Jon runs to send Page int othe steps, back in the ring, Claudio has Matt on his shoulders. Jon flies off the top with a clothesline! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Elbows to the chest of Jon!!! Rear Naked Choke! IN comes Page, but here is ClaudiO! Zhe drives some elbows into the chest of Page!! Nick on the top rope. Swanton Bomb to Jon!!! Claudio in! Drops Matt! Tag to Yuta. Claudio launches him…right onto the knees! In come Nick and Matt!

Superkick to Claudio! Superkick to Jon! Superkick to Yuta!!! Powerbomb from Page! BTE TRIGGET!!! BUCKSHOT LARIAT! Cover! 1..2….3!!!!

Winners: The Young Bucks and Adam Page

GAHDAMN! This was balls to the walls action.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:57

BCC don’t care about no win. They attack! Jon sends Nick over the barricade. Claudio is putting the boots to the face of Page.

Eddie Kingston is here!!!! He runs down the ramp and attacks Claudio! Spinning backfist to Yuta! Claudio attacks with forearms! Eddie eats them! Backfist to Claudio!!

Jon enters the ring, looks to attack, but doesn’t. He stops. This gives time for Matt to attack! Eddie turns Matt around. He tells him to chill. Jon is up, shoves Matt and Nick, then goes forehead to forehead of Eddie.

Here comes Takeshita who attacks Eddie from behind. Right hand to Nick!

KENNY OMEGA is here! He meets Takeshita in the middle of the ring! RUNNING KNEE TO TAKESHITA! Bucks are in! SUPERKICKS TO TAKESHITA! Dragon Suplex! IN comes Yuta, he gets kiked out! Claudio is kicked out! Bucks and Page all fly over their respective ropes onto their opponents outside! Kenny looks to dive! He hits the ropes! BUT WILL OSPREAY IS HERE!!! Huge kick to the face of Kenny Omega!!! HIDDEN BLADE!

STORMBREAKER!

Bryan Danielson applauds Will from the announce booth.

ANOTHER HIDDEN BLADE AS THE SHOW ENDS!

