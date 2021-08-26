Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.25.21  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Match 1: Orange Cassidy vs Matt Hardy

DEVESTATING KICKS FROM ORANGE CASSIDY! Matt with a Delete. They go back and forth. Crowd loves it. Faster and faster, until Matt decides to put his hands in his pockets and bring out some cash. Orange rolls through, dropkick to Matt. He picks up some Matt bucks for the ground. It’s a humid! He puts it in his pocket then suicide dives, but Matt catches him and hits a Side Effect! Matt sends Orange’s face into the apron over and over. He squishes his face against the ring post, then bites the fingers of Orange. Matt pulls Orange across the ring post. Matt grabs Orange and hits a back suplex. He lifts Orange, another back suplex. Matt goes for a third, hits it. Matt with the Orange kicks to Cassidy on the floor. Body slam and an elbow drop. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Matt sends Orange into the corner, then hits a hard right to the face. Matt clubs the back, locks the head and shoots for a suplex. Matt hits it! Matt grabs his $100 bill from the pocket of Orange. lol. That’s his money.

Matt pulls on the arms from behind, but Orange uses the power of the crowd to stand, only for Matt to hit a knee to the back. Whip to the corner. Another whip sends Orange over the top. He ducks a right and sends Matt into the buckle, again. Orange to the top. He flies and lands on his feet, shoots the legs, goes for Beach Break, but his back is hurt. Matt clubs the back, sets up for a Razor’s Edge, hits it with a pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Matt presses R2 and taunts. Orange rolls to the corner, Matt grabs him, goes for Twist of Fate, Orange reverses and sends Matt to the outside! Orange with a suicide dive! He gets to the top rope! Orange dives! Crossbody! Hits the ropes. Ducks. DDT!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Matt is bleeding!!! Orange busted his nose! Matt with a hard right! Orange is seated on the top rope! Matt climbs, locks the head, goes for a superplex. Orange hits a bunch of punches. Shoves Matt off the top. Orange dives! HANDS IN THE POCKET SWANTON BOMB!!!!!! HALF ASS DELETE!!!! Orange kicks! Twist of NO!!!! Matt sends him into the corner hard, then hits some shoulders. He shoves Orange down hard. Matt to the top. ELBOW DROP TO THE BACK!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!Twist of Fate attempt from Matt, but Orange reverses! TWIST OF FATE FROM ORANGE CASSIDY!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!

Orange misses a punch, Matt kicks, double undertook, He shoots the leg up, Orange steps over, hands in pocket, he hooks both legs and sits on the chest of Matt. Cover for 1..2….3!!!!!

Winner: Orange Cassidy

The first couple of minutes were subpar, with Matt being clunky and not meshing well with Orange, but everything after the blood was bad assery and Orange at his finest.

Total Rating: ******

Match Time: 9:53

Malaki has some words for Brock Anderson. He says they will both get in the ring and have the ref ring the bell. He will roll out, get DQd, take his ten seconds, then look Malakai in the eye, and apologize, then he will take his dad and go back to the locker room and think of the idiocracy of what he will commit himself to. Remember, he is a man of his words, and he will take it out on everyone and anyone even remotely associated with the Nightmare Family.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL ON THE INSIDE….

Jericho says this is the greatest week in the history of AEW. Everyone has been celebrating…except for him. Last week, when he had the chance to end The Five Labors of Jericho, he lost for the third time. Even worse, he tapped out. It’s been driving him crazy. Why is it bothering him, he’s Chris Jericho. Therein lies the problem – He IS Chris Jericho. He has always strived to be better and stay on top, even if it meant being hit over the head by lightbulb tubes, or being power bombed 15 times, and why? It’s who he is, it’s what he does. He has to do this. The fact that he failed to beat MJF is driving him crazy. It’s a mantra inside his head. An ear worm. He has NOT beat MJF. The thing is, until this ends, Jericho will keep attacking MJF every week, at his house, backstage, any chance he gets. He doesn’t give a shit. This is why he has a proposal on how they can end this. He asks for MJF to come out.

He wants one more match. One Final Fight. At All Out. September 5. And if he can’t beat MJF, maybe he doesn’t belong in AEW anymore. It’s in his head. He says if MJF beats him, he will never wrestle in AEW again. He’ll say it again. I won’t.

MJF comes out, says this is getting embarrassing. He can’t help but think to himself, “Just leave me alone, man. Go away!” Jericho may have these people fooled, but he’s not an idiot. He sees right through Jericho. He keeps coming back because over a year ago, he saw MJF’s rise. He wants to stay relevant. He needs a rub from the youngest and fastest rising star in the history of this business. Guess what, Chris. His cash cow is all out of milk. His utters are sore. He made a promise last week that after he tapped him out, he would never wrestle Jericho again. However, while it is incredible to be able to look at all these people and all the haters and say he tapped out Chris Jericho, but being able to say that he ended Chris Jericho…that’s legendary. So if Jericho wants the match, he’s got it.

BUT

He is getting in the ring with the man that has mopped the floor with him three times. Sure you want this match? He is better than Jericho, and Jericho knows it.

Varsity Blondes cut a promo in front of some lockers, which is really unnecessary yet so fucking on point.



Match 2: The Lucha Brothers vs The Varsity Blondes

Rey to start with Griff. Lockup and a side headlock to Rety. Rey fights out, hits the gut, rope work, and a shoulder tackle from Griff. Theyrun the ropes, Rey hops over, under, springboard into a catch by Griff, who presses Rey over, Rey lands own his feet, Rey shoves Griff into the corner, spins him, chops the chest, bounces off the ropes, tries for an arm Drag, Griff gets a fireamand, Rey holds on, ducks from a kick. Tag to Penta. Tag to Pillman. Pillman rolls for no reason. lol. Pillman punches Penta, Penta poses with his three in the air, so Brian chops him a few times, only for Penta to hit a huge super kick. He hits the ropes, and Pillman hits a Superkick of his own!!! Penta grabs him, hits the ropes, Pullman with a hurricanrana. Penta hits the ropes, sling blade. Penta stretches Brian across the ropes. Chop to the chest!

We are back from PIP and Penta hits a DDT to Griff. Pillman is rolling too the apron. Rey is the legal man, along with Pillman. Kick, another kick, Piullman shoves, Kick out of the corner. A dropkick from Rey. Another to Griff. Rey rolls through, hits a cutter, and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Garrison there to stop the pin. Penta kicks the back of Griff, then gets him to the apron. Chop to the chest, Griff hits a right, another, another, fireman’s, Rey gets sent over the top rope by Pillman, Penta tries for a power bomb, but Pillman dropkicks Penta off the apron, saving Griff. Pillman celebrates, Rey pulls him outside, Superkick to Griff and Pillman! Rey to the apron. He enters the ring, hits the ropes. SUICIDE DIVE WITH A PENTA ASSIST!!!

Pillman and Rey in the ring. Powerbomb to Rey! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Pillman sends Rey int othe ropes, right hand. Griff with a springboard right elbow. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Penta breaks it up, Griff tries to send him out, but Penta hits a super kick, punch from Pillman, Superkick from Rey, one from Penta, one from both!

Assisted piledriver and a cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner:

The Blondes are still real green, but they are trying their damndest, and ya gotta give them credit for that.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 8:25

Jurassic Express enters the ring while Rey and Penta celebrate .They want a handshake as The Young Bucks watch on.

Bucks enter and shove JB and Lucha, then run out of the ring. They want the smoke. Penta and Lucha with big ass kicks to The Young Bucks! Rey and Jungle Boy hit stereo suicide dives!!

Sick



Match 3: Jamie Hayter vs Red Velvet

Red is heated. She rushes with punches, Jamie shoves her, so Red hits a press. Jamie takes the heat, eats a dropkick, and hits a fallaway slam to Red. Whip to the corner, hard, and Red bounces off. Hayter plays with Red, kicking her around, then hits a chop. Jamie rushes the ropes, low bridge, Jamie lands on her feet, Red dives with a suicide into a press!!! Damn. She enters the ring and goes for another one. IN comes Britt to talk some shit. Here’s Jamie to send Red into the post.

Britt attacks Red and whips her into the barricade as we go to break.

We are back, and Red hits a right hand to the face. Jamie hits her own, another, another, another, damn. SHE IS DEAD!!! Red stands, hits a hard slap. Red hits the ropes, Jamie hits a back elbow, Red hits one of her own. Red gets sent into the middle rope. Clotheslnie to Jamie. Another. Another, Red hooks the arm, back elbow to Jamie. Red with the wheelbarrow, bulldog from Red. Red hits the ropes, Drives some knees to the back of Jamie.

Britt on the apron, Red sends her off. Red with a moonsault, missing the move bad. Jamie with a backbreaker! Red up, turns, Jamie with a clothesline, murdering Red. Cover for 1….2….3!!!

Winner:

Awwww Red…a little on the sloppy side here tonight.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 7:01

Red and Britt and Rebel attack, but here comes a FUCKING ALIEN!!!

Kris goes face to face with Britt. Kick. Locks the head, Britt escapes, she makes a run for it! Statlander grabs the title Britt left in the ring and holds it as Red comes to stand like a little buddy.

THE DARK ORDER is backstage.

Evil Uno calls them a unit, saying all units have obstacles. They faced them a few weeks ago when some of them didn’t support, but we all stand together. Alex has something to say. It’s because of Uno and Stu that Hangman got his ass handed to him. Uno says he made the decision for all of them. He says to hang behind Silver’s shadow like he always does. Reynolds tells Uno that just because his stupid name has the number one in it doesn’t make him a leader. Ouch. Reynolds and Silver leave as the rest of Dark Order try to talk some sense into the apologetic Uno.

Tony is in the ring! He is an announcer, but he’s also a fan, and just like us, he was a witness to the best in the world.

Here comes Punk.

It’s Not Clobbering time, he voices. The crowd chants over Tony’s interview, but he asks Punk what is the one thing that brought him back.

CM PUNK: “I can’t hear you, Tony.”

lol. Sick.

He says the crowd is just a little too loud. lol. He’s kidding, he wants all that and more, but Tony has a question.

So what brought him back? CM Punk looks on as the crowd chants Ice Cream Bars, then CM PUNK.

Someone over there said it. Penta, Rey, Pillman, Jungle Boy, but before all of them…it’s Darby Allin. He’s going to go ahead and retire Voice of the Voiceless. He doesn’t need to be that anymore. This place has a voice, and there are people back there that listen.

He goes straight to the cam. You know why he is here. He sees Darby, he’s reckless to a point of destruction, like he just wants to end himself. He sees all the young talent, and he wonders if CM Punk can still go. Does CM Punk still have what it takes? Can he still be the best in the world, and if the answer is yes, it starts with Darby. He sees someone that would have been his favorite when he was 15, he sees himself, he doesn’t necessarily fit the mold of what someone else thinks a professional wrestler is. He’s not the biggest or strongest, but God Damnit, he’s got heart.

If he is going to answer those questions to himself,

The crowd chants YES! YES! YES!

Punk says that’s someone else’s schtick, and we may need to be a little more patient.

Well fuck….

CM Punk gives a quick hello and I love you to my girlfriend AJ Lee at home.

We switch gears to Miro. He called Fuego out, but then God reminded him there was another, an original sinner. He will forgive Fuego, and he will find Eddie, and drag him to a river, and he will drown him. God will back him because he is the redeemer. His wife will love him because he is the champion. Bring him the mad king before he burns the place to the ground.



Match 4: Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, and Eddie Kingston vs Cezar Bononi, JD Drake, and Ryan Nemeth

Darby and JD to start. Darby hops on his back, sends him into the corner, chops away until JD sends Darby flying. Darby sends him to the outside, hits the ropes, looks to dive, and JD gets out of harm’s way. Peter rubs the shoulders of JD. Tag to Eddie. JD tags in Nemeth. Ryan dances worse than Ziggler, then chops Eddie. Eddie no sells it. Eddie with a chop, sending Ryan down hard. Tag to Cezar. Eddie hits the ropes, shoulder tackle and Cezar no sells. Eddie hits the ropes, goes for another one, Cezar shoes him, Eddie chops the man a few times, Blind tag from Moxley, and he comes in to hit a shoulder tackle with Eddie. Eddie grabs a chair and throws it for no way.

Back, and Jon hits a side suplex. Tag to JD, and he comes in and gets hit hard. Tag to Eddie. Eddie in, knee, another knee, T-Bone into an Uranage. Nemeth runs in, Eddit hits a right, backbreaker from JD. He gets to the corner, Moxley bites his forehead. Eddie tags in Darby, who attacks JD in the corner. He floats over the bk. CODE RED off the top rope to JD!!! Darby slaps JD. Again. Hits the ropes, Peter pulls Darby out of the ring. HERE IS STING!!!! He corners Peter, then Eddie and Jon attack Peter in the corner with stomps. Cezar sends Darby into the corner. Ryan grabs a chair by Peter on the outside. Eddie and Jon kick Cezar out. Ryan has a chair in the ring. Jon and Eddie stare him down. Jon and Eddie attack. The ref sends the chair to the outside. Eddie gobs Peter, Jon grabs Ryan, sends him over the barricade.

In the ring, Darby hits a stunner. He’s to the top rope. Coffin Drop! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, and Jon Moxley

Don’t get me wrong, I love Eddie and Jon and Darby, but this felt like a glorified house show match. Not that this is a bad thing, just an observation.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:28

Darby gets his. Hand held high, but here’s Daniel Garcia. He runs in, attacks Darby, and stomps him out until Sting enters the ring, sending Daniel running.

Tay Conti is backstage. She is in the AEW Casino Battle Royal. Here comes Bunny, wondering why Tay continues to hang out with The Dark Order. Bunny has an idea, she wants Tay to join the HFO. They can be family. Tay takes the contract, rips it, so Bunny slaps her. They go at it until refs come to break it up.

WE ARE BACK and Don interrupts Tony to say that at All Out, they will take out Christian Cage once and for all.

Speak, and you shall be heard, says Christian, because he is here with his Impact Title on his shoulder.

Christian says that even though the crowd has had a few to sip, it’s not nearly enough for them to believe any BS that may spew out of Don’s mouth. There’s a video floating around that explains a lot.

Here is the video, talking about Kenny. We see some history of Cage getting hired then fired by Don way back in the day. Cage says here is the proof of Don being a carny piece of shit.

Omega grabs the mic, says it’s ok. He says this backfired in Christian’s face, because the only thing this proves is that at 10 years old, he was a better athlete than Cage at 20, and nothing has changed. Don says he used his power position to favor his family over talent, and that makes him just like Bill Watts, Graham, McMahon, and Gagne. This isn’t Kenny Omega.

Cage says he just fell asleep standing up, he didn’t retain any of that. Here’s the thing, what’s weirder, he manipulated a ten year old, or that the adult Omega is still being manipulated.

Omega: “You think you know me?!”

Hahahahahaha

Don removes his jacket. He says when he stands next to Omega, Cage is what he has been his entire career – second best.

Don and Omega attack! Cutler helps, but here comes Frankie and a bat! He enters the ring to protect Cage, sending Omega and his goons out of the ring.

Moxley is backstage, pissed. He says he got the FedEx back from Tokyo today, and there was only one contract. One guy with the balls to sign, to chase the boogeyman. We know who it wasn’t. So he looks t this name, and had he wore glasses, he’d adjust them. Satoshi Kojima. It’s him and Moxley at All Out.



Match 5: The Gunn Club vs Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall

Big Show is on commentary. Nick and Billy to start. Billy is juuuust a bit bigger. Nick with a knee to Billy. Nick hits the ropes, shoulder tackle. Nick hits the ropes again, Billy is up, uppercut, Nick hits a hard right, Billy sends Nick to the outside. In comes Solow, so Billy kicks him. Tag to one of the Gunns who hits a snap mare then gets sent down by QT.

We are back to Austin tagging in his brother. Colton with a splash in the corner to Aaron, another to QT. Dropkick to Solow. Another dropkick to QT. In comes Nick to clothesline him hard. Billy is in to send Nick out. They collide outside with clotheslines! Colton kicks QT, double undercooks, QT escapes, backbreaker, flatliner. QT kips up.

He points to Show, telling him to watch. This pisses Wight off, so he removes his headset and stands. Rollup from Colton. 1…2…3!!!

Winner:

Most of this match was during a commercial, and what was seen was uneventful.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 5:50

We are backstage with Dan Lambert, Scorpio Sky, and Ethan Page. He says he’s not getting through to we people, then something occurs to him – know your customers. Here he was knowing AEW is feeding us chicken shit, but it’s our fault. We prefer to see some 12 year old dorky gymnast propose to his girlfriend instead of get into a fist fight. We want to see some lazy douche in sunglasses with his hands in his pockets. We don’t want to see tough guys. Soft and weak wanna see soft and weak. We want to drink lattes and watch videos on tiktok and go watch wrestling and cry because your favorite wrestler…showed up to work. lol.

Lambert calls Sky and Page real men. He talks of their accolades in martial arts.

Solid promo.

Arn is backstage, saying his son is crazy, but he’s got guts. He tells him to pull everything he can out of his guts and heart to make this thing fly. They’re in it now, and he’ll go down with him either way.



Match 6: Malakai Black vs Brock Anderson

Brock tries to attack quickly, but Black hits a knee strike then beats some ass in the corner, dropping Brock to his ass. High kick to the chest, another, and a third. Black asks Arn to toss the towel in, but Brock says no, so Arn drops the towel. Black yells at him to pick it back up and throw it in. Black turns and Brock attacks the legs with some swinging rights. Black locks the leg, exploder suplex! Black with a huge spinning kick to the chin. ONE MORE TIME chant from the crowd. Jesus. lol.

Black covers for 1…..2….3!!!

Winner: Malakai Black

The crowd chanted for Black to hit him one more time. It’s obvious who they care about here.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:19

Black leaves the ring and grabs a chair as Arn enters the ring to check on his kid. Black enters the ring with the chair. The ref is useless. Arn is not backing down. Black tosses the chair as Arn tells him if he wants to fight, they can fight. Black tries for his kick, but Arn blocks it! Black kicks the nuts, then hits the roundhouse to Anderson.

Black sits in the corner, looking over his work.

Here comes Lee Johnson to stand up for his crew. Black leaves the ring as Lee enters.

End Show