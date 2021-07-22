Acero’s AEW Fyter Fest (Night Two) Review 7.21.21  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well it’s official! My first book under my new publishing company! I’m so. Freaking. Excited!

“Last Call” is a collection of poetry inspired by my time behind the bar. I’ve seen budding romances, heard confessions, saved marriages, broken up fights, seen grown men cry, and even cried my damned self. This collection is all of that, and more. Pull up a stool, grab one more drink, and listen to my tales. Release Date: July 27th. Release Party: August 10th.

AEW IS BACK, BABY!!!

AEW IS BACK, BABY!!!

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means.

We start off hot with the First Labor of Jericho where Shawn Spears can use a chair, but Jericho cannot! MJF joins us for commentary.



Match 1: Shawn Spears vs Chris Jericho

Spears weilds a chair as Jericho kicks away at it. Jericho with a right hand to the face! Chop to Spers in the corner. Another. Spears kicks away, hits some right hands. Jericho sends him to the ropes and drops him. Jericho grabs a chair, but Aubrey is there to stop him, reminding us of the rules. Spears whips Jericho into the corner. Jericho flies out with a clothesline. Jericho sends Spears off the apron to the outside. Jericho chases Spears outside, hits a right hand, chop to Spears. Jericho sends Spears into the barricade then grabs the camera and scans the crowd. Jericho gets a selfie with the cam, then kicks Spears as Tully watches on. Jericho slides into the ring, slaps Spears across the face as he grabs a chair. Spears on the apron. Jericho tries to hop off the corner, but Spears has a chair and tosses it into jericho’s face. Spears mounts Jericho and punches the forehead. Stomp to the forehead. Spears grabs a chair, Jericho chops him away, then hits an enziguri. Jericho to the top rope. Spears flies up. BELLY TO BELLY!!! Cover for 1.2…NO!!!! Spears wraps Jericho’s arm around the ringpost, then grabs a chair and smacks Jericho’s arm hard! Spears busts a nut.

Back in the ring, Spears tries for a splash, but Jeriho runs out of the corner, hits a shoulder tackle, another, rope work and Jericho ends up on the apron. He runs up, waits, drops an axe. Jericho sends Spears into the corner. Chop to Spears. Jericho hops up, mounts. He gets punches in as the crowd counts along, then rana’s Spears off the top. Jericho rusn…right into a kick to the chin! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Spears has another chair. He waits for Jericho to get on all fours. Chair across the spine!!! Spears lifts Jericho up by the chin, raises the chair, but Jericho shoots the legs!!! WALLS OF JERICHO!!! Tully is on the apron. Ref is distracted. Spears taps! He grabs a chair as Tully continues to argue with Aubrey. Out comes Sammy to pull Tully off the apron. Tully shoves Sammy, Sammy ducks a punch and points Tully up the ramp. Jericho turns Spears, and Spears hits him hard with the chair. C4!!!! Coer for 1..2…….NO!!!!

Spears wants another C4, but he adds a chair for fun. Jericho floats off, sends Spears into a setup chair in the corner, Judas Effect! Cover for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Chris Jericho

So the wrestling wasn’t anything to write home about, with Jericho bein a little on the sluggish side and Spears looking good, but not great. But that crowd was HOT HOT HOT and Spears didn’t get completely squashed.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 10:59

MJF on the mic, says to cut Jericho’s music. He congratulates Jericho, he’s passed #1, but of course he needed help from his glorified Young Boy, Sammy “The Simp” Guevara.” MJF says if anyone helps Jericho in the future, their deal is off. Next week, Labor #2 will be a No DQ match against Nick Gage.



Match 2: Frankie Kazarian vs Luke Gallows

Kaz rushes Gallows into the corner, hitting some moves, chopping him down, but Luke no sells and whips Kaz into the corner, mises a splash, Kaz to the top, dives off with a dropkick! Kaz rushes…right into a boot! Luke sends Kaz flying outside of the ring. Knox holds him back, and Anderson takes the distraction to hit a clothesline on Kaz.

We are back from PIP and Kaz has Luke reeling. Anderson hops on the apron, Kaz locks up from behind with a back suplex. Springboard turn and a leg drop! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Kaz wants the chicken wing.

Ref distracts, Anderson holds on, pokes his head in and gets a leg drop! Luke with a roundhouse kick to the head! Powerbomb from Gallows! Pin for 1..2…3!!

Winner:

I mean…Kaz is great.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 6:31

Anderson and Gallows bout to attack, but out comes Kenny Omega with Don.

Don point to Kazarian, says this is what happens when you mess with the Elite and Kenny Omega.

Kenny tells Kaz, “’Welcome to my humble abode, said the spider to the fly.’”

Omega says The Elite Hunter has now become The Elite Hunted. Gallows and Anderson hold Kaz up, arms outstretched, Kenny is about to smack him with the title, but out comes Hangman Page with a whiskey and coke. Don helps Page to count, saying this is four on one. Don wonders if Page is stupid or drunk.

Page punches Gallows, then Anderson, Omega leaes the ring. Gallows and Anderson double team Page, but here comes DARK ORDER!!!!!! They rush the ring, sending Gallows out of the ring. Anderson gets a back and forth from Reynolds and Silver, then a Buck Shot from Page!

Dasha is with Brian Cage, and we get a video from Taz, saying Starks will have a celebration next week.

We come back to Cage, who says next week works out, because he loves celebrations.



Match 3: Darby Allin vs Wheeler Yuta

These two go at it quick, with Yuta getting the upperhand until Darby dropkicks him out of the corner. Darby stomps the hand. Locks the head, looks for a suplex. Yuta bounces Darby off the top rope onto the mat. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Yuta in the corner, attacks the ribs. Another right. Darby reverses, chops the chest, hits some across the nipples. Whip is reversed, Darby kicks out of the corner, Yuta pulls his legs out and Darby falls to the mat. Yuta with an Octopus hold! Yuta drives the elbow into the ribs. Yuta grabs the waist, Darby with a back elbow. Yuta rolls outside, hangs on, back in, German Suplex, bridge for 1..2..NO!!!!! Yuta to the top rope. Darby is up! Crotches Yuta! Darby locks the head, SUPERPLEX!!! Both men down.

Orange is outside. Sting is next to him. They stare each other down. Sting holds his hands up! INTO THE POCKETS!!! STING WITH THE CASSIDY KICK!!! Orange gives him one! They go back and forth! Reel it back, and click heels!!!! Sting bangs on his chest apathetically. Yuta with a crucifix! 1…2….NO!!!!

Yuta with another roll up, but Darby from behind, comes over with a stunner!!! Darby to the top rope!! COFFIN DROP!!!! PIN! 1…2….3!!!!!

Winner: Darby Allin

The crowd went from silent to hyped for Orange and Sting, to totally into the ending of the match. Amazing.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 4:20

Out from the crowd, Blade comes up to Orange Cassidy and punches him in the face with some brass knucks.

Hikuleo is in the crowd.



Match 4: AEW Women’s Championship match

Britt Baker vs Nyla Rose

RING THE BELL!!!

Lockup and Nyla with a go behind. Britt tries to break the hold as Vickie screams. Britt escapes and drops some knees to the arm of Nyla. Britt from beind, kicks Nyla in the face while still working the arm. Nyla is able to get on her knees then stand up with Britt on her back. Into the corner they go to break the hodl. Britt rushes, tries for an arm drag, Nyla holds on, so Britt rolls her up for 1..2..NO!!! Cover for 1.2…N!O!!! Britt hits the ropes, Nyla catches her, lifts and presses Britt down hard. Senton! Nyla mounts and hits some elbows then bashes Britt’s head into the mat.

We are back, and Nyla has Britt bent across her knee. Nyla tosses Britt over her head. Nyla with a cannonball into the corner, but Britt side steps. Slingblade to Nyla. Nyla lifts her up, hits the ropes, Britt with a backslide. Nyal doesn’t quite roll out at 2 like she should, and the crowd craps over it. Britt tries for a DDT and covers for 1..2..NO!!!! Bitt heads to Rebel to get the gloes. She turns, Nyla is up, GOOZLE!!!! Goes for a chokeslam, but Britt rolls her up!!! 1..2…NO!!!! Britt tries for Lockjaw!!!! Elbow from Nyla. Nyla ith a Death Valley Driver! She locks the head of Britt, hangs her over the top rope. Nyl to the top rope, Rebel head over, but it’s too late! Nyla with a knee drop to Britt! Cover. 1..2…NO!!! Nyla looks for a Beast Bomb. Britt with a DDT counter! Superkick to the head. Another! 1..2…NO!!!! Nyla with another GOOZLE! Chokeslam! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Britt with a Crucix bomb! 1..2…NO!!! CURB STOMP FROM BRITT!!! Damn!!! Nyla with another curb stomp!!!! Nyla up with a right. Britt with one of her own, hits the ropes. HARD RIGHT FOREARM BY NYLA!!! Rebel on the apron! Distracts the ref. Rebel grabs her title. She goes to hit Nyla, waits, tosses it to Nyla, then pretends to be knocked out!!! BUT VICKIE HOLDS ONTO THE REF!!! Nyla tosses the belt back and pretends to be hurt! Ref turns! He scolds Britt! Britt tosses her title! Nyla lifts Britt! POWERBOMB!!! COVER!!! 1….2…..NO!!!!!

Another Beast Bomb attempt, but Britt escapes, trips, LOCKJAW!!!!!!!!!!! BRITT HAS THE LOCKJAW!!!!! NYLA SUBMITS!!!!



Winner: Britt Baker

This match had NO RIGHT being this good! I’ve been critical of Nyla in the past, but she was the perfect foil for Britt tonight, and Britt just gets better every. Freakin. Match. Holy hell, match of the night, so far. I’ll even shrug off Nyla trying to get Britt DQd.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:08

Earlier today, we had a press conference with FTR and Santana and Ortiz. Dax says the four of them came from poverty, and he respects his opponents as wrestlers, but not as men.

Ortiz says while FTR were off playing pattycake elsewhere, they’ve been here since day 1. They are just a pit stop on their way to tag team gold.

Santana stands up, grabs his mic, takes a pic of his mother out of his jacket at 15 after having him. Next pic is a shithole in the Bronx. The next is his mom taking slumlords to court.

Dax say the only thing left to do July 28 is show up and beat their ass.

Loved Santana’s moment, but the follow up minimized the impact.

WE ARE BACK and Andrade El Idolo. He’s got a homie with him, holding onto some contract, maybe.

Andrade takes the mic from Tony, tells him to chill. He says before we start, he has a surprise for everyone.

Tony introduces the new executive consultant to Andrade….

CHAVO GUERRERO!

HE gives some love to Dallas, TX. He hears this is the place to be. AEW. When he walked backstage, he couldn’t believe all the talent. Wow. What a great time to be a wrestling fan. But with all due respect to everyone backstage, he doesn’t see anyone that has as much talent as Andrade…

Andrade is cut off by….

DEATH TRIANGLE!!!

FENIX IS BACK!!!!!

Pac says Death Triangle hides from no one.

Andrade talks directly to Fenix. He says he is good, but with Andrade, he would be great. Andrade says he is elite, he is a superstar.

Chavo knows Pac doesn’t understand, so he’ll explain it. They are all talented, everyone knows it, but when he looks at at their waist, it’s not shiny enough. It should be, though. In order to change that, listen to Andrade.

Andrade tells Penta and Fenix he has a question; why do they work for Pac? He says now they work for Andrade.

Pac grabs the mic, says he isn’t sure what planet Andrade is on. Penta and Fenix don’t work for him. They are a team, a family, a brotherhood.

Fenix tells Andrade they are family, and they are the real face of the Latinos.

Penta says…why would they want to join a group with Andrade, when he’s not even on their level.

Death Triangle rush the ring. Andrade tells them to chill. He says everyone works for Andrade. Just look. Refs come down to stop Death Triangle, giving the impression that maybe they work for him?

Not the BEST segment, with Chavo trying to hard to get the return pop and not letting his guy be the star. Too much Spanish that was said only to be translated, doubling the time, and Andrade coming off disjointed.

BUT REY FENIX IS BACK!!!!

lol

QT Marshall is backstage with Marvez and his crew. Why is Marvez nervous? He didn’t disrespect QT. He says he will apologize next week to Tony.



Match 5: The Blade vs Orange Cassidy

Orange is behind Blade!! He taps his shoulder then attacks!! Goes for Orange Punch, but Blade leaves the ring. He rolls back in and Orange follows, only to get stomped. Orange rolls over and mounts with some punches, hits the ropes, hops over, hits the ropes again, and Blade goes to the corner, favoring his knee. Bunny goes to check on his knee and tells Orange to get back. Ref is talking to Orange. Blade stnds up and he is playing Possum! He rushes round the ring and kicks Orange in the face, then locks the head and goes for a move, but STUNDOG MILLIONAIRE is hit!! Orange to the apron! Chop from Blade on the top rope. He pulls the leg out from Orange. Blade locks the hips, gutwrench, and powerbomb ONTO THE BUCKLE!!! HOLY SHIT!!!

We are back and Blade chops the skin off the Orange. He grabs Orange by the head, sends him int oth corner, Orange send Blade into the corner, ducks a right, sends Blade into the corner again, one more time. Orange to the top. Flies off with a crossbdody, hits the ropes, spins, DDT!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Bunny hops on the apron. Ref is distracted. Kris Statlander is here to pull Bunny down! Blade is behind her, Orange with a suicide dive and Kris takes a brunt of it!! Bunny tries to distract, but Orange sends Blade INTO BUNNY! Bunny drops her ears!! Orange up. He grabs th legs, Blade attcks the back. Blade sends Orange into the ring. Blade hops onto the apron, into the ring, Orange rolls away, again, spins for another DDT, but Blade catches Orange, locks the head, and hits. Front suplex then a huge clothesline. SPINNING PILEDRIVER! COVER! 1…2….NO!!!! Gutwrench, Ornge hits some rights, tries for BeachBreak, but his back hurts too much. Kick from Blade. BEACH BREAK!!!!! Orange sells like mad! 1..2……NO!!!!! OOOOOHHHH!!! Brass Knuckles were tossed into the ring as the ref is distracted.

Blade goes for it, Orange goes for Orange Punch, Blade ducks, ANOTHER ONE!!!! Cover! 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Orange Cassidy

YASSSSSSSSS

Total Rating: ******

Match Time: 8:43

Orange grabs the knuckles. He puts them on. ORANGE PUNCH TO BLADE ONE MORE TIME!!! Orange takes the knuckles before leaving the room

Jericho is backstage, back to the camera, say if MJF is going to bring in Gage, then next week, Jericho will bring in the most violent and demented version of himself to face Gage. Next Wednesday, Gage vs The Painmaker!



Match 6: NJPW United States Championship Match

Jon Moxley vs Lance Archer

Moxley on the attack!!! He grabs a kendo stick and attacks the back of Archer, the leg, the back again! Archer no sells and GOOZLES!!! Right forearm to Archer, back and forth. These dudes go straight to the crowd, fighting up the steps and goin at it back and forth with forearms. Archer shakes it off, turns, and Jon flies with a knee! Archer grabs a fan and throws him into Jon Moxley!!!! Lol. Archer grabs Jon, sends him into the ring, and follows. Clothesline to Moxley sends him to the outside. Job it’s the ropes and dives right into a freaking right hand!!! Archer grabs Jon, puts him on his shoulder. The cement is exposed! The mats have been removed! Jon with a PARADIGM SHIFT TO ARCHER!!!! Moxley rolls into the ring. Jake rushes over to help him up. Archer is bleeding from the forehead. Jon has a fork in his hand! He goes to Archer! Jon stabs Archer in the forehead with the fork!!!

WE ARE BACK and both dudes are out! Ref is counting. I missed Archer punching a trash can lid into Moxley’s head. They both stand and go back and forth. Right hands to the dome, Jon with one to the chin. Another to the ide of the face. He tells archer he ain’t shit then bites the bloody forehead of Archer. Archer with the clothesline! Ripcord, but Mocley locks up behind. GERMAN! High boot from Archer! Spin, huge slam! Moxley stands. Archer smacks him with a trashcan. Archer sets up some chairs. Archer with a right hand. He sets Moxley up on the corner, lifts, Moxley drops down and hits a low blow to Archer! Archer turns the chairs back to back then chokeslams Moxley ONTO THE EDGES OF THE CHAIRS!!!! Moxley up at 8! Archer kicks him into the corner! Archer runs, CLOTHESLINE FROM MOXLEY!!! PARADIGM SHIFT!!!! Ref starts the count! At 4, Archer stands up like a wild man!!!1 Moxley with the fork!! He runs to Archer. HE STABS OVER AND OVER AND OVER!!! Jon leaves the ring. He grabs a table top with barbed wire on it!!! Another one!! He sets it up on two tables ringside. Jon hops on the apron. He doble underhooks. Archer has the fork!!! HE stabs MOXLEY OVER AND OVER!!! CHOKESLAM THROUGH THEE BARBED WIRE!!!!

Ref starts the count!!! Moxley can’t move! ARCHER WINS!!!



Winner: Lance Archer



Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:17

Archer celebrates but it’s short lived as Hikuleo comes into the ring. He’s taller than Archer!!! They go face to face and this ends the show.

End Show