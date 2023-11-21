Acero’s WWE Raw Review 11.20.23  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

We start this Monday with a recap of last Monday, specifically where Drew made his presence felt in the main event.

We clearly don’t know him well. He has not joined The Judgment Day. He will be on their team at War Games, though. Rhea gave him something no one else could: Jey Uso in a cage. This is the warning for Jey, when he sees Jey, he’ll drop him.

Jey Uso’s music hits, and he comes out. Drew wants him. Jey stays at the top of the ramp. He tells Drew to let it go. He did cost Jey the titles last week, so no more talking. He offers Drew a Yeetdown.

The Judgment Day is here, though, standing on the apron, behind Drew. Jey thinks twice, and here comes the music of Seth Rollins. He’s not alone, because out comes Sami Zayn then Cody Rhodes. None of which are dressed to fight.

They are all about to fight, but Adam Pearce is here to stop them, saying War Games is on Saturday. So until then, no one can fight. If someone breaks out before Saturday, who ever throws the first punch will cost their team the advantage on Saturday.

He also has two pieces of business. Drew has joined, which means the faces need to pick a fifth team member, and need to do it by the end of tonight.

Second, by 9:00, he needs to know which members will face each other tonight for the advantage. Pick your guy, or he’ll pick for them.



Nia Jax vs Raquel Rodriguez

I miss a bulk of this match, but come to Raquel kicking some major ass. She drops Nia with a big boot, and the crowd is firmly behind her. Nia is out on the mat, Raquel flies off the 2nd rope with a corkscrew spinning elbow. She grabs Nia, lifts her to the shoulders, and gets it, but only for a second as her back gives out on her. Nia grabs the legs, hits the ropes, Nia with a senton! Nia drags Raquel to the corner, climbs to the second rope, but Raquel is up! She grabs Nia, sets up for a powerbomb, cant quite get it.

BUT AGAIN Raquel’s back goes out, and Nia sits on Raquel. Nia with a second sit out to the chest, and a pin for 1.2….3!!!

Winner: Nia Jax



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

Video package of Xia Li kickin a punching bag with Becky’s face on it.

Backstage, The Judgment Day talk about who should start. Here comes Drew. Damien Priest wants the advantage match. Drew doesn’t have a problem with it. But instead of Priest, how bout Drew? He doesn’t like any of them, but he despises Jey Uso. Priest wants to be clear, too. He doesn’t like Drew. Drew cost him the title, so take it easy. Drew tells Priest to take it easy. Priest gives Drew the match. Show your worth. Go get the advantage.

Backstage, Team SSCJ argue over who gets the advantage match. Jey makes his case, and Seth says ok, he’s got this. Settled. Now who will their fifth member be? Sami says Cody talked to Nick Aldis who said that Smackdown guys are not off limits. Cody says he has an old friend that he’ll talk to.



Becky Lynch vs Xia Li

Li corners Becky quickly, but Becky shoves her out of the corner. Li kicks the gut, side headlock. Becky laces her against the ropes, Xia hits a tackle, dropping Becky down. Li hits the ropes, dives over Becky, Becky stands, hits the ropes, hard chop from Li. LI kicks, Becky ducks, pulls the leg out, rolls up for a 1…NO!!! Another pin but Becky kips up out. Chop to Li off the ropes. Big arm drag from Becky, another. Becky misses a splash in the corner, Li hits a right, pumphandle, but Becky elbows out, locks up for a Manhandle, Li escapes but Becky sends her flying to the outside. Becky with a baseball slide. Becky to the apron. She flies with a big fist. Becky sends Li into the ring, and Li rolls right back out. They fight on the outside, with Becky sending her into the apron face first. Becky sends Li into the ring. Hops on the apron, Li tries for a shoulder but Becky kicks her in the gut. Li with a kick to the side of the face.

WE are BACK and Li kicks Becky out of the corner. They trade right hands in the center of the ring. Becky gets the upperhand, beating Li down then hitting a spin kick. Becky hits the ropes and ducks a right. Big chin check and Becky rushes the corner. Li eats an elbow. Becksploder. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Becky works the arm, Li counters, sends Becky into the ropes then flings her off the hard way. Li hits the ropes and spins with a kick down onto the back. Cover for 1.2..NO!!! Li grabs Becky, gets her to the shoulders, Becky floats of, shoves Li, locks up, Man-NO! Switch, kick foff the reopes from Becky, double underhook suplex into the Disarmer! Li tries to break the hold, but Becky locks it in. Li reaches for her fingers, turns the submission into a pin and gets a 1..2…NO!!! Becky up, locks the head, knee fro Li, torture rack to Becky, she spins then lets go and Becky flies. Cover for 1.2..NO!!!! Becky pulls herself up in the corner, launches Li to the apron, she hits a right, then locks up a sleeper around the ropes. She breaks it at 4. Li to the top rope. Becky up, clocks Li at the top. She climbs, Li punches, Becky wit ha right, they fight up in the corner. Becky beats down on the back of Li, then locks up for a superplex! She hits it! Cover! 1..2….NO!!! Becky locks up for the finish, Li counters. BIG KICK TO BECKY! Becky hangs on the ropes. Li shoves her to the outside. She wants the ref to start the count. Ref checks on Becky, Becky says she can continue. Li leaves the ring, grabs Becky, goes for another kick, but Becky ducks and sends Li into the ringpost face first.The ref is at nine at this point, and both women slide into the ring.

They meet in the middle on their knees and fight up to their feet, going back and forth with right hands.

Li tries for the kick again, but Becky ducks and hits The Manhandle Slam! Cover! 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Becky Lynch

Not bad, ladies. Not bad at all.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:39

Becky’s celebration is shortlived as Damage CTRL is shown in the crowd. They make their way down to the ring, but here is Charlotte Flair in the crowd, too! The rest of their team is here, and we get a melee.

Security comes down to stop the fighting with some trouble.

Backstage, Ludwig Kaiser is walking. He is stopped by Giovanni Vinci who asks if he is alright. Ludwig says no, nothing is alright. He doesn’t like how Vinci tried to get on the good side of Gunther. Vinci says Gunther was very happy with him last week. He does what’s best for Imperium. Ludwig says Vinci is his responsibility, and he says Vinci stays right here while he takes care of Gargano. Understood?



Ludwig Kaiser vs Johnny Gargano

Chops to start, Kaiser shoots Johnny to the ropes and hits a tackle, knocking Johnny down. Chop in the corner from Kaiser. Stomp to the chest. Kaiser with a right to the back. Another right hand. Whip out the corner. Johnny shotos over Kaiser, rolls through, shoots to the ropes, standing rana, and a dropkick to Kaiser! Johnny works the arm, spins it, and gains wrist control then drops the arm onto his shoulder. Kaiser with a kick, sends Johnny to the corner. Right hand, chop, Johnny kicks, Kaiser catches, but Johnny hits an enziguri! Kaiser to the top where Johnny sits. Johnny shoots him off then flies with a rana. Nice. Dropkick sends Kaiser off the apron. Suicide dive, but Kaiser hits an uppercut!

WE are BACK and the guys are fighting on the apron. Johnny hits some chops to the chest then lifts up Kaiser, only for him to land in the ring and box the ears. Johnny tries to spring himself up but Kaiser hits a hell of a right hand. Kaiser locks Johnny up on the ropes, hits the ropes, and Johnny dives into the ring with a spear! Johnny with a righ hand, another, rolls Kaiser, then kicks. Kaiser to the outside, but Johnny hits the ropes and dives. Johnny sends kAiser into the ring, hops to the apron, dives and gets caught on the shoulders. Johnny slinks down, Kaiser sits for a pin, gets a 1…2..NO! Reversal for 1.2..NO!!! Kick from Johnny. He dives with a flatliner to Kaiser! Cover! 1.2…NO!!! Johnny sits Kaiser on the apron. Elbows from Kaiser. Kick is blocked, Kaiser blocks the grab, another kick, big clothesline out of the corner from Kaiser gets a 1..2..NO!!! Kaiser runs into an elbow, picks the ankle, misses a kick, Johnny with an enziguri, hits the ropes, Kaiser catches Johnny off the run and flips him into a front face slam! Damn! Cover! 1…2…NO!!! Kaiser grabs Jonny, looking to finish, Johnny escapes, hits a forearm, another, hits the ropes, ducks under, another duck, he spins and slams Kaiser down face first! Johnny runs, Kaiser catches, hits a rolling DVD! Kick to Johnny.

Vinci is out here at the bottom of the ramp. Kaiser yells at him to get to the back. They argue, and Johnny hits a kick off the apron, then dives in with a DDT! Cover! 1……..2….3!!!



Winner: Johnny Gargano

These boys kicked a whole lotta ass. Good for them.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 10:56

Earlier today, Chelsea Green argues that they should not have to share a locker with non-title holders. In come Tegan Nox and Natalya to ask for a shot, but Kayden and Katana want a shot, then comes Candice LeRae and Indi and finally Maxxine and Ivy Nile. Pearce says a fatal four way will decide, next.

Backstage, Rhea Ripley walks into her little clubhouse where Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark are sittin on their couch. Zoey tells Rhea she is focused on everything but what she should be focused on. She loves what they’ve done with the place, but what really stuck out is that title that’s hanging there. Come Survivor Series, it’s coming home to her. Rhea respects Zoey for showing up, but she’ll get the beating at Survivor Series. Good, says Zoey. Just the way she likes it.



Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae vs Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs Maxxine and Ivy Nile vs Natalya and Tegan Nox

Natalya and Ivy to start. Ivy with a backslide for 1..2.NO! Nattie kicks, locks the head, and tags in Tegan. Snapmare, Tegan with a running kick and a cover for 1..>NO! Tag to Natalya who comes in to get some kicks. Whip to the corner, and Ivy hits a high kick. Tag to Maxxine who comes in to roll up Nattie. Nattie works the arm and tries to lock in a hold but Maxxine turns it int oa pin. Maxxine bridges and kips up out of an arm hold then drop toe holds Nattie. She celebrates and Nattie locks the waist. Tag from Ivy. She rolls Nattie up, gets a 1. Side Russian Leg Sweep from Nattie. Nattie tries for a Sharpshooter, gets kicked into the corner .Indi with a tag. Ivy tries to roll her up, but Indi grabs her and hits a body slam. She drags Ivy to the apron, hits an uppercut, tag from LeRae. She kicks then comes into the erting to get slammed onto ivy. Cover for 1…2…NO!!! LeRae backs Ivy into the corner. In comes Kayden who kicks LeRae down, tag to Chance, who comes in to get dropped onto LeRAe with a moonsault like move. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Tag to Kayden who comes in and monkey flips Chance onto LeRae. They look to fly, but in come Nattie and Tegan to lock the waists. Carter and Chance send THEM outside then walk the ropes to dive off the top onto everyone. Nattie pulls Chance out the ring, Ivy dives onto them. Maxxine is on the apron. She dives off the 2nd rope onto everyone!

We are back and Nattie has a pin on Chance for 1..2..NO!!! Natite bounces Chance off the ropes, she hip attacks then runs into a Michinoku Driver and a pin for 1..2..NO!! Chance to the top rope, Nattie climbs, in comes Kaydenn, but Nox is right there to knock her off. Her and Nattie climb for a double suplex, but in comes Ivy to slam the girls down .Chance stays on the top rope, Kayden enters, kicks, puts Natie and Tegan into position then goes over to Chance to help with a splash. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Everyone else stops the pin. Everyone is tossed out of the ring except for Indi who eats a kick from Ivy. Nox is in with a headbutt to Nile. Front suplex onto Indi. In comes Kayden to roll through, kick, and LeRae with a dropkick! In comes Chance to send LeRae out! Nattie in for a Sharpshooter! Ivy runs in for a bulldog. She grabs Chance, tags in Maxxine, who ducks under a right hand from Nox. Hits a body slam, another. She calls for the caterpillar, hits it as Nox just kinda waits for it. Maxxine locks up, Northern Lights. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Nox kicks out. Splash in the corner.

Tag to Ivy. Ivy kicks in the corner. Tag to Maxxine again, they double team Tegan by locking the head and hitting a suplex. Kipup and they pose ala Gable. Both girls to the top rope but Ivy gets pulled off. Maxxine with a crossbody, Tegan rolls through. Surprise pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Tegan Nox and Natalya

Well, it was certainly something. A for effort, though. Everyone tried.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 11:40

Backstage, Kaiser and Vinci are arguing. In comes Gunther to ask for an explanation. Kaiser says he told Vinci to stay away and let him do his job. It was going fine. Gunther says they never listen. He really thought Kaiser could uphold the prestige of their group, but he has disappointed Gunther. He applauds Vinci’s efforts tonight. Maybe he’s put the wrong person in charge. Watch him handle The Miz and learn a thing or two.

Backstage, some tag teams want the same love the girls got. Pearce says next week, we’ll have a Tag Team Turmoil. Everyone is happy, Akira Tozawa dances, the world keeps on spinning.

Here is Nick Aldis, who wants to have a convo with Pearce.

The Miz is in the ring. He wants to talk about one word before Gunther comes out to bore us. One word. Respect. For the superstars, for the crowd, for everyone in the locker room, which brings him to Gunther and his lack of respect.

Gunther has heard enough.

He wants to clarify something. There isn’t a lack of respect, there is zero respect for The Miz. He still doesn’t seem to understand that this sacred ring is for fighting, and Miz is just an entertainer.

Miz doesn’t see this as a negative. He is a WWE Superstar. He gets it done inside the ring and out. Like all the greats. Larger than life. Randy Savage. Rick Rude. Mr. Perfect. HBK. When Bret would come down and give away some glasses, Miz wanted to be that kid. They all held the IC TITle so he trained and hoped and prayed that he could hold the same title his heroes held. The reason these guys are still remembered is because they are not a one-note robot like Gunther.

Gunther is amused. Miz wants to amuse him a bit more. He has been to the top. He’s been knocked downtime and time again only to rebuild and adapt and change. That’s what makes an entertainer immortal, what elevates the legacy of that title, so he’ll do whatever it takes to survive and win. That’s who he is. Gunther, on the other hand, we don’t really know much about him. He hasn’t been to the bottom, so we wont know who he really is till he gets there. Then we’ll find out if Gunther deserves Miz’s respect, our respect. When he hits the bottom of that mountain, will he climb again or just be another cog in the machine with zero personality to invest in. This Saturday, if he doesn’t respect Miz now, he’ll beat it out of him.

Gunther wants to share his POV. Everyone here in the arena, and watching at home, they think on Saturday, he’s going to face The Miz. But he sees right through all of that. Who he is really facing on Saturday is someone that is exactly like everyone else, little Mike Mizanin. A little weirdo that got bullied in high school for idolizing all those heroes. When he graduated, her pursued a career and got to meet his heroes, and they bullied him too, to make him understand that Miz doesn’t belong in this sport. Here we are, 20 years later, and things haven’t changed. He still doesn’t belong. He doesn’t belong in Gunther’s ring. The only place he belongs is behind the guardrail with all the other weirdos just like him.

A USA chant for no fucking reason…lol.

Gunther calls them weak, simple, and insecure like Little Mike here. His conclusion is simple; Miz has not been bullied enough. Gunther shoulder checks him. Tells Miz to do something. He shoves Miz. Tells Miz to defend himself. He smooshes the face. Gunther shoulder checks him again, and Miz fires back! He hits a bunch of rights. Big kick from Gunther! Gunther grabs the title and tells Miz to have a good look. LOW BLOW FROM THE MIZ!!! He turns, after straightening his tie. SKULL CRUSHING FINALE!

Ivar cuts a quick promo on Reed alongside Valhalla.



Shinsuke Nakamura vs Chad Gable

Gable with a go behind into a takedown. He tries for a waist lock, Shin stands out of it but Gable gets a takedown again. He cinches the waist, Shin breaks the hold by getting a triangle. Gable blocks, kicks, misses, arm drag, another. Gable works the left arm. Shin with a head scissors. Gable breaks it. Knee from Shin. Kick from Shin. Another. Another. Gable rushes the corner, Shin sits him on the top rope, high kick. Gable with an arm bar across the ropes. Breaks it at 4. Gable back to the top rope, he dives, lands on his feet, roll through, mocks Shin. Gable locks the hips and belly to belly sends Shin over the top rope. Gable to the apron. Cannonball off the apron!

We are back and Gable hits a rolling neckbreaker. He covers for 1….2…NO!! Gable locks the hips, tries for a German, Shin hits an elbow, backs Gable into the corner, and hits some more elbows. Shin swings Gable onto the ropers and kicks the back of the head. Sliding German! Gable flips Shin upside down then drops him face first. He heads to the top rope. Gable flies wit a headbutt! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Gable locks up from behind, Shin in the corner, he rips the buckle cover off, looks for Chaos Theory, Gable gets a pin for 1..2.NO!! Shin with a kick! Right to the nose! He calls for the end, runs, but Gable locks up from behind and hits Chaos Theory! Bridge! 1..2….N!O!!! Shin breaks a hold from behind, but Gable with a double underhook! SUPLEX! Gable drops the straps! He drags Shin over to the corner. Gable climbs. MOONSAULT! Lands on his feet, Shin has a boot up. He locks up Gable, inverted Exploder. KINS-NO! Drop toe hold into an ankle lock!

Shin spins out of it, he tries to shove Gable into the corner, but Gable stops himself, allowing Shin to roll him up and sit down into a pin for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

I don’t know why, but I genuinely love the fact that they didn’t actually use the buckle, yet it was the reason for Gable’s loss. Small but effective. The match was fun.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:11

Backstage, Drew tells Judgment Day he doesn’t need their help. Priest says they weren’t offering.



War Games Advantage Match

Drew McIntyre vs Jey Uso

They meet in the middle and go at it with rights. Jey gets the upperhand, uppercuts Drew into the corner ,whip and Drew reverses, but Jey stops the run with a slide and uppercuts Drew.Drew sends Jey into the corner, Jey pops himself up and Drew kicks him in the stomach. Drew mounts and hits some right hands. He stomps the face. Drew punches the side of the head. Jey with right hands to te stomach. Jey whips, reversal, elbow drom Drew and a cover for 1….2..NO!!! Drew locks the head, stomps it. Drew whips, Jey holds on, Drew tumbles outside, and Jey flies over the top rope onto Drew.

We are back and Drew shoots Jey over the top rope onto the apron. Jey kicks off the apron, rushes up the ropes and dives with a crossbody. Cover for 1..2NO!! Drew heads outside and Jey dives, but gets hit with a right hand. Drew with a boot to the face of Jey, smashing it in between the boot and the ring post. Drew hops to the apron then into the ring and talks some shit to Jey. He lifts jey onto his knees. Jey smacks Drew one time. He kicks, its caught, enziguri from Jey. Drew to the outside. He grabs Jey and tosses him onto the announce table!

Back from another break and Drew swings with a right. It’s blocked and Jey hits one of his own, another, another, he lays the smackdown! Whip to the ropres, Drew reverses, lifts Jey, ajey lands on his feet, kick to the chest. He ducks under, SAMOAN DROP! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Drew gets Jey onto his shoulders, Jey send Drew over the top rope, Drew hits a right. Drew to the top rope. Jey swings for a right but Drew rolls through. Neckbreaker to Jey. Jey pulls himself up in the corner. Drew calls for a Claymore, but Jey with a huge kick to the face. Jey covers. 1..2….NO!!!

Jey to the top rope. He stalls, Drew is up. Drew clips him and double underhooks, dragging Jey into the ring for a Future Shock DDT! Cover! 1..2…3!!

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Kind of a surprise win here, as it came out of nowhere. It could have gone either way, and Idon’t think either man would have gotten hurt because of it.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 18:35

We get to the obvious beatdown after the match, with Drew getting the announce table ready at the request of Rhea Ripley. Jey tries to fight back. He grabs a chair, but here comes Priest, JD, Finn and Dom. They all attack Jey in the ring, but here comes Team Cody, each with a chair! Cody sends Drew outside of the ring, Seth hits Priest with a chair. They go crazy with the chairs! The faces are all in the ring. Seth checks on Jey.

Cody on the mic. He is so glad that they have the advantage, and they got Drew, because they are not alone. They found a fifth member, someone that Cody has a Legacy with. With them, it’s the Apex Predator. We know who it is, does Judgment Day? Cody says they are not just hearing voices inside their head, because these people are right…

YOOOOOO WTF!

End Show!