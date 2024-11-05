Acero’s WWE RAW Review 11.4.24  

EVERYONE! IT IS HERE!

My first work of fiction is ready for pre-order, and I wanna share it with all of my 411 brethren!



Thank you all for the support the last ten + years! You guys are great!





Hope this finds y’all in good spirits, and if you’re American, I hope you get out and vote!

Speaking of voting, remember when we all voted on what to call the WWE Undisputed championship, and “The Unified Champion” won, then the WWE was like…nahhhhhhh.

Haha.

America.

Anyway, we start with a length Crown Jewel recap then go live with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Liv welcomes us to RAW and says her revenge tour is over. We are moving on to the Liv Morgan World Tour. She defeated Tiffany, and took out Rhea for the third time. She’s going to be gone for a very long time. Then she traveled halfway across the glob to defeat Nia Jax. She has done all she said she was going to do and has proven that she is the greatest Women’s Champion of all time.

Dom tries to speak but gets showered with boos. Hilariously, he screams in Spanish.

Here comes Jade Cargill of all people, lookin all kinds of yummy.

Speakin of yummy, Bianca Belair is quick to follow. Bianca says Liv isn’t the only one ho walked out with some gold, but don’t think about the confrontation from last week. Jade says they are tired of waiting and want to defend the titles now.

Liv says they interrupted a celebration. Why are they angry? They won on Saturday. Oh, she says, it’s because Bianca thinks she is the EST? The problem with that is that Jade thinks the same thing about herself. They can pretend they really get along, but their friendship is fake. The only thing keeping them together is the tag team titles.

Bianca wants the match tonight. Raquel says tonight is a celebratory night.

Here comes Pearce to prevent them from any action, tells Dom to back up, and Liv shouts off mic, “Don’t talk to him like that!” lol.

Liv warns Jade about the knife Bianca will use to stab her in the back. Bianca smacks the Dom off of Liv’s face.

Pearce tells Liv enough. Liv will defend the title against the winner of a battle royal tonight. There’s more. The tag team champs are in the battle royal, and the biggest news? It starts now.



Battle Royal for #1 Contendership to the WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

A whole lotta latex

It’s a battle Royal, so I’ll be grabbing myself a snack.

The Final Four are Belair, Jade, Iyo Sky, and Lyra. Bianca and Lyra go at it while Iyo and Jade hit the corner. Lyra tries to send Binca over te ropes but Jade makes the save. They double team Lyra and slam her down. Baina hits the corner, runs int oa boot, Sky with a rana attempt to Jade but Jade holds on and Bianca swings Iyo into the corner. Jade sends Iyo over the top to the apron, Bianca does the same. Jade and Bianca stare each other down with a smile. Iyo and Lyra come in and they each eat a finisher. Bianca sends Lyra over, Raquel is here to pull Bianca’s hair! She tugs on the braid HARD. Jade is here to help, but Liv grabs Jade, and both Bianca and Jade are eliminated.

Jade and Bianca chase Liv and Raquel through the crowd.

Iyo with knees to the corner. Iyo tries to eliminate Lyra, Lyra blocks, sends Iyo over to the apron, trips her up with a leg sweep. Lyra hits the ropes, Iyo catches her by the head, spins her over the top rope. Lyra has one hand, hops up to the apron, another leg sweep to Iyo. Iyo with a big kick. Lyra hangs from the bottom rope. Iyo stomps over and over, choking Lyra with the boot. Iyo attacks the back of the neck, Lyra kicks her into the corner.

Lyra lifts up with a fireman’s. She walks Iyo to the center of the apron, turns, Iyo attacks, lands on her feet, UPPERCUT!!! GERMAN!!!!! IYO WINS!

Winner: Iyo Sky

Nice

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 12:35

We head backstage where Cathy Kelley is with The New Day and asks how they’ve been doing.

Woods says they should have won last week and blame Chad Gable for the loss. Kofi seems ti disagree with a bit of a face that says as much. Kofi says this was not the issue, Woods says Kofi dropped the ball. He got beat. Kofi says there is footage of what happened, but Woods disagree—

We are cut off by a VHS-filtered video of The Miz tied to a chair with a mask on. It’s removed and we see Miz, saying Howdy has this all wrong. They want Final Testament. The Miz is not with them. This is a big misunderstanding, and he’s willing to forget about all of it.

Bo Dallas says they never cared about The Final Testament, they want him. Miz is burdened with the pain he has inflicted upon others as he begs and pleads for mercy until he returns to the ground, for dust he is and dust he will return.

From the dark, runs Dexter who grabs MIZ by the head and we go to black.



The War Raiders vs The New Day

Woods and Ivar to start. Woods drops Ivar, then tags in Kofi. They double team for a bit until Erik gets a tag and hits a full nelson suplex onto a knee. On the outside, Ivar hits a crossbody across Kofi into the ring apron. Ouch

We are back and Woods is reaching for a tag. He hits some elbows then gets flipped over the back. Tag to Kofi! He sends Ivar outside! Kofi flies over the top rope! To the top rope, he flies over Erik in the ring, high clothesline, hits the ropes, and Kofi with a boom drop!

Kofi is about to hit Trouble in Paradise, but Woods gets a blind tag and Kofi is pissed. Woods yells or Kofi to go for the elbo. Erik drops Kofi, elbow to Woods! Tag to Ivar, The War Machine! Cover! 1.2….3!!!

Winners: The War Raiders

We bout to get a Kofi turn soon if Woods don’t stop playing.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:11

Sami Zayn is out to explain himself. He speaks in his native tongue a bit then switches back to English to say how proud he is to speak their language. But he is out here to explain what happened between him and The Bloodline at Crown Jewel.

Before he can, Jey Uso’s music hits. He is out and the crowd shows mad love.

Jey wants to thank him first, before he can say anything. He watched the footage, and he needs Sami to be 100% with him, was this an accident?

Before Sami can answer, Jimmy Uso’s music hits, and he ocmes out scowling.

Jimmy says everyone saw what they saw. Sami kicked OTC dead in the face on purpose. He is pissed, Roman is pissed, Jey should be pissed too. They can’t trust this fool.

Sami takes offense. He says before Jey and Sami, before Jimmy and Roman, it was Jimmy and Sami. He was Sami’s dawg, he brought Sami in first, and the second things started to go bad, Jimmy kicked me in the face, then Roman, and when Jey had a chance to do things on his own, Jimmy kicked Jey in the face. It was always Jimmy? Can Sami be trusted?

Jimmy says he doesn’t owe Sami anything. He ain’t the bad guy here.

Sami says for one minute, with them all in the ring, it felt pretty damned good, then it all fell apart, just like it does every single time, so he wil not be doing this again. He will not be put on trial. He loves Jey, he is sorry, he can’t do this again. He is out.

Sami leaves the ring. Jimmy continues to scowl. Jey turns to Sami, says he is asking Sami, please come to Smackdown so all four of them can talk this out like family do.

Jimmy says Sami ain’t family. Jey grabs Jimmy, says he was wrong. He ain’t blood, but he is family. He sees Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Uso.

Jackie is backstage with Seth Rollins. She congratulates him and says his win earned him a spot tonight, but Seth says no, his resume is what got him there. As for Reed, he is as advertised. He respects Reed and he knows in the future, they will dance again. But that’s the distance future. He’s got gold on his mind. Tonight, three of the best and Dominik will duke it out for a crack at Gunther. After Crown Jewel, what he went through, he knows exactly who he is.

He is. It’s been a while since I’ve heard him. I haven’t missed him on Raw.



Chad Gable vs Dragon Lee

I got stuck looking at a Where’s Waldo image and missed the first minute. Lee utilizes the straps of Gable to smack Gable. A head scissors sends him to the corner, hops over, high kick to the fc,e to the top rope. Crossbody and a cover for 1…2.NO! Lee hits the ropes, runs out of the corner. BELLY O BELLY and Lee lands upside down. We head to break..

When we come back, the boys have kicked it up a notch. Lee kicks Gable while he handstands in th corner then hops from apron to ring with a kick to the face. Lee rushes the corner, big dropkick to Gable. Cover for 1.2..NO!!!! Gable counters a powerbomb, hits a right hand. Gable with a right, Lee hits his own. They trade blows. GERMAN FROM LEE! Gable with a German! They do some switches with Gable ending it by hitting a German, another. Lee fights out of the third, kicks back, high knee. Lee spins around a fist, turns this into a powerbomb and a pin for 1..2NO!!! Gable kicks out!

Here comes Rey Mysterio! Gable gets distracted, trying to kick him out of the ring, and this allows Dragon Lee to sneak up from behind and roll up Gable for the 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Dragon Lee



Total Rating: **

Match Time: 10:34

Gunther is backstage with Ludwig Kaiser. Kaiser tries to go in on Cody, but Gunther stops him and says that night, Cody was the better man. With regards to tonight, there are three very good competitors…and Dom. Seth speaks for himself, Damien is a good challenge, and Sheamus…Kaiser was supposed to take care of him, right? After this Saturday, it’s on him to do better. They both have to do better.



Sheamus vs Damien Priest vs Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

With all four men in the ring, Dom realizes he’s the odd man out and runs out of the ring. Priest follows. Dom back in and shoves Sheamus then Seth. Seth hops down to chase Dom around the ring, but Dom hops up on the apon facing the crowd. Sheamus is about to beat down on the chest. Priest enters the ring. He then offers Sheamus his chance to do it. Sheamus starts the beatdown and the crowd counts along. Seth in the ring and tries to roll up Priest. Gets a 1. Sheamus. Realizes and releasees Dom. He attacks Seth, Priest tries for a South of Heaven, Seth escpaes, kicks Sheamus out of the ring, Seth turns to priest, tries to superkick but Sheamus pulls Priest outside. Seth hits the ropes, Sudice dive! He gets back in. Suicide Dive to Dom! Another to Sheamus and priest!

We are back and Dom has control over Priest! He goes for a pin, gets a 2! Kicks from Dom, then a surprise neckbreaker! Another cover! 1..2..NO!!! Priest is on his knees. Dom tosses a shirt at him then hit a right to the face. He hits another, Priest fights up, chop from Dom. Priest eats it. He blocks a right, hits a huge right, another, a big one misses but a big flapjack to Dom! Kicks sent Dom into the ropes then a big clothesline drops him. Damien waits in the corner, big back elbow! Flatliner! Priest hits the ropes, turns, and it’s Sheamus there instead! Irish Curse to Priest! For Seth! One for Dom! Huge knee to Dom! Cover! 1.2..NO!! Seth breaks it up! Priest up! Big clothesline to Seth! All four men go down!

WE come back and Priest has Sheamus set up for a chokeslam. Sheamus elbows out, Priest boxes the ears, Sheamus with a big knee. White Noise to Priest! Dom back in. dropkick to Sheamus. Tries for 619, but Sheamus is up and hits apowerslam! Priest is out on the outside, Dom is in the corner. Sheamus goes for it but Seth is in! He sends Sheamus out. Pedigree to Dom! BRONSON REED IS HERE!!!! He sends Sheamus into the ringpost, sends Priest into the steps. He stares Seth down. Seth dropkicks him out the ropes! Reed with a clothesline on the outside of the ring. He dismantles the table. Reed in the ring. He hits Priest with a DVD! Sheamus gets one! Reed to the top rope! TSUNAMI TO PRIEST! ONE FOR SHEAMUS! He turns to Seth on te table outside. TSUNAMI THROUGH THE TABLE!

Dom is the only one left unscathed! He flies off the top with a frogsplash to Sheamus!!!! COVER!!! 1..2…NO!!! Priest is there to stop the pin! But he is hurting! Dom stands, Priest pulls himself up. 619!!!!! Dom to the top rope! GOOZLE!! SOUTH OF HEAVEN! COVER! 1..2…..3!!!



Winner: Damien Priest

Ya know what, if they pulled the trigger on a Dominik win, I wouldn’t have been mad. Sure, Gunther would have killed him, but still woulda been fun.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 17:39

End Show