Acero’s WWE RAW Review 12.18.23  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

It’s the last actual episode of the year (I assume next week will be a highlight show), so I just want to let y’all know that after ten plus years doing this, I continually enjoy it and y’all.

It’s Monday…you know what that means

The Judgment Day is here! Damien Priest wants us to all rise. Finn Balor congratulates The Creed Brothers. They earned their shot. The biggest match of their careers. The biggest night of their lives. For them, though, it’s just another night at the office, because they are stepping in the ring with the only two-time undisputed champs. Rhea Ripley says they ran 2023, and they will run 2024. Dominik Mysterio tries to talk, but the crowd hates him. R-Truth’s music hits, says they left him, he didn’t know they were opening the show up. He does it his own special way, but JD McDonagh asks what he’s doing here.

Truth says he’s in Judgment Day now, dawg. He was initiated last week. He aint one to complain, but they kind of crossed the line a little bit. A lot of those licks hurt. Physically and emotionally. He tells DP he knows he didn’t mean it when he said he didn’t like Truth. He saw it in his eyes. This breaks Priest. Lol.

JD tells Truth to get out of the ring if getting hurt is what he’s worried about. Truth says it looks like everyone is looking for a fight. Rhea wants to beat up Ivy, Finn and DP wanna beat up on The Creed Brothers. He needs somebody to beat up on.

He stares at JD. JD doesn’t back down. JD gets his first chant ever. Truth says he sees all the trees and lights. There is a lot of animosity between him and JD, so let’s squash the beef so they can all be a happy family. But let’s do a Miracle on 34th Street Match.

JD says that match was already scheduled, it’s already happening. Truth says they better go now, because 34th Street is a long ways from here.

He asks Siri for directions. JD tells him he is not in Judgment Day. Truth says this match is a Loser Leaves Judgment Day Match. Lol.

JD says absolutely not, but Priest is about to interject. Rhea stops him, Priest says it’s a good idea. JD says he’ll need a Miracle to beat him tonight.

Miracle on 34th Street Fight

R-Truth vs JD McDonagh

Truth with a press sending JD down! He beats him down a bit then goes for a kick to the head. JD moves, He sends Truth to the corner. Dominik hands him a kendo stick as JD chokes up Truth in the corner. JD swings, Truth hops up, does the splits, leg scissors kick to the head of JD. Truth takes his belt off and puts a whoopin on that ass. JD rolls outside. Truth comes out, smashes his head onto a table of cookies. JD tosses a Christmas Tre, but Truth dodges it and kicks him. Truth rolls JD into the ring then daps Dom up and gives him a hug! Dom smiles, waits for Truth to turn, then sends him into the ring post.

We are BACK and Truth whips JD into the corner. Truth splashes, then tosses JD with a hip toss. Cover for 1.2..NO!!! Truth leaves the ring for some plunder. He lifts the apron, grabs a table, and the crowd goes wild. JD with a dropkick as Truth slides the table into the rng. He grabs Truth and sends him inside. JD kicks the gut, whips to the ropes, Truith holds on and kicks JD. Dom pulls Truth’s leg out, but this causes Truth’s head to go straight into the nuts of JD. Dom pulls him up, but Truth sends him into the steps. Truth with a fire extinguisher! He sprays JD! Truth sets the table up in the ring. JD with a right, it’s blocked. Truth with one, another, ducks under, shoulder tackle! Another! Protobomb! YOU CANT SEE HIM!!!!! JD kicks! Truth ducks with the splits, heel kick to JD! Five Knuckle Shuffle! Fireman’s, but JD slinks off! Runs, Truth sends him outside! Truth follows. Truth grabs a tree. He drags it over to JD and smacks him with it! Lol. Truth grabs JD and rolls him into the ring then enters. Truth lays JD onto the table. Truth sits on the top rope.

JD with a surprise chop Truth fights back, hits some right hands, JD with a headbutt. JD grabs Truth’s shirt, but Truth hugs him and just falls forward onto the table! This is a pin! 1.2….3!!!!!!!

Winner: R-Truth

Truth is a national treasure.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:55

Truth wakes up, a bit surprised about his win. He celebrates on the top rope as we switch gears.

Backstage, Kayden Carter and Kitana Chance who cut a promo on Piper and Chelsea. Sorta…

Nia Jax is here, and thankfully, before she can say a single word, Becky Lynch comes out with her hand held high. Nia leaves the ring as becky leaves. Becky wonders where she’s going. She knows Nia has something to say, so let’s get to it.

Nia says as much as she’d love to break becky’s face again, she has more important matters – she is entering the Rumble. Becky says we don’t care, this is true. Becky says she came here looking for a fight. Nia says they have never fought because we are afraid of what she would do to Becky. Let’s face it, Becky is the money maker of the company, and if they went one-on-one, that would end. Becky is the size of Nia’s leg.

Becky says she is the money maker because she will fight anyone, any time, anyhere. It’s not us preventing this, it’s Nia. Nia’s entire existence has been on the back of someone’s name – first her cousin’s, now it’ Becky. Her only claim to fame is that she broke the nose of the greatest to ever do it. Prove her wrong, face her right here and now.

Nia demands a ref, says let’s do this. A ref comes running out, Nia walks down the ramp, ready, then does the ol bait and switch. Seeing how badly Becky wants it, she’s not going to get it. This will happen on her terms. It’ll happen in San Diego, her hometown. Day One.



Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz vs Gunther

Lockup, Gunther nearly gets the crab in quickly. Miz escapes, big chop from Gunther. He celebrates and Miz takes advantage, locking the leg and working the ankle. He punches Gunther then tries for a deathlock! He gets it! Gunther chops the chest of Miz. Miz turns onto Gunther, drives a forearm into his face a few times. Miz mocks Gunther then falls back into the hold. He mounts again, but Gunther gets to the ropes. Ref holds Miz back, Miz stands back. He kicks high and Gunther flies out of the ring. Miz slides through the ropes and Gunther chops him.

We return and Gunther has Miz hurting. He is standing tall while Miz is on all fours. Kicks to the chest of Miz. Whip to Miz, Miz hits a right, another one, he hits the ropes, big chop drops Miz. Kick to the back of the head. Miz stands and they go back and forth with chops. Gunther chops Miz into the corner then drives some knees into his chest. Whip from Gunther. Big chop. Miz with a boot out of the corner. Another kick. Miz rushes the corner with a big clothesline. Miz tries for a crossbody, but Gutnher catches him! He lays Miz across the corner and chops the chest. He then steps on The Miz’s head! Holy shit. Big chop after the four count. Miz to the outside. Gunther leaves the ring to continue the beatdown. Big chop, but Miz ducks and Gunther smacks the post!

We are BACK and Gunther is looking for the Crab, but Miz holds onto the hand and twists the wrist. He turns onto the back of Miz and hits some rights then pulls back on Miz’s face with a cravat! It looks deadly. Miz almost taps! He pulls the fingers back, working the hand. DDT TO GUNTHER! He drops Gunther with another! Miz ducks under a right, spins around, another DDT! Cover! 1…2….NO!!! Miz corners Gunther and works the hand some more. He hits the corner, but here comes Gunther with a missile dropkick! Powerbomb! Cover! 1..2…..NO!!! Gunther holds onto the legs! BOSTON CRAB!!! Miz to the ropes! He gets them! Gunther is up first. He toys with Miz, kicking him in the face, then shoving his head. Chop to Miz. Miz wants some more! Miz is up! Sleeper from Gunther! He falls back into the hold and Miz flips over, getting a surprise cover! 1..2…NO!!!! Gunther up! Kick from The Miz! He turns Gunther! Skull Crushing Finale! Cover! 1…..2…..NO!!!! Kick from The Miz. Another. He hits the ropes. CLOTHESLINE FROM GUNTHER! Gunther to the top rope. Miz climbs. Locks the head. Skull Crushing Finale from the 2nd rope!!!!!! Miz doesn’t cover right away! He turns, goes for the cover, but Gunther rolls away!!! He leaves the ring. After a beat, he rolls back in.

Gunther locks up Miz, Powerbomb! He lifts Miz. Ripcord clothesline! He lifts Miz again, and another powerbomb! Stacked up for the 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Gunther

The Miz just wrestled his ass off with Gunther. The win was never in question for me, but they did quite a bit to give it some possibility, and The Miz more than did his part.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 21:09

A Creed Brothers video package gives us an All-American impression of these bad ass brothers.

Backstage, Gunther is congratulated by his crew, but Gunther is upset. He says he will step away for a few weeks and recharge, but Imperium will stay here. He expects them to grind, to work hard, and finally impress him. Carry on.

Kofi Klaus comes up on them, but Ludwig Kaiser tells him they have no time for this nonsense. Get out of his face. Kofi still got them a gift. Kaiser opens it. It’s coal.

It’s time for Story Time With Adam Cole SHINSUKE!

Shin reads his version of The Nightmare Before Christmas, and it’s beautiful. I’ll try and link it.

After he read some insults, including calling Cody a cancer and his father an inbred, Cody Rhodes flies into frame with an attack. He fights Shinsuke through the back, towards the crowd, and finally over the barricade. Security tries to stop him but Cody makes short work of them then flies over the barricade with an axe. He tears apart the table, ready to drop Shinsuke through it. Cody flies onto the security and Shin, then drags him over to the table. He tries for a Cross Rhodes, but security grabs Shin and sends him into the ring. Cody stands atop the table, furious. Shin is smiling in the ring. He leaves and heads up the ramp while agents hold escort him.

Backstage, Akira Tozawa asks Pearce for a match. Pearce seems unsure, but makes it happen.

Here comes the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, who want their match cancelled tonight, but Pearce says no.

IN comes Bronson Reed to talk about Gunther’s next challenger.



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs Kayden Carter and Kitana Chance

Kayden and Chelsea to start. Headlock takedown from Kayden. Green escapes and beats down on her back, then walks onto the back and celebrates. Green with a huge slap. To the ropes, Kayden ducks a rigtht and dances , then tries for a hip toss, Green blocks, Carter hits one. Tag to Chance, she pulls Green down, flies over, they double team, cover from Chance for 1..2.NO!!! Tag to Piper. Kitana smirks, ready for it. Piper knocks Kayden off the apron, Chance rolls away, but Piper catches her and sends her into the corner. Piper misses an elbow, Kitana rolls into the ring, hits the ropes, but Piper swats her away like nothing. She catches her, lifts, Chance floats off, tag to Carter. Bulldog from Chance, kick to the knee from Carter. Tag to Kitanaa, she heads up top but Green si there to distract. Piper sends Kayden into her partner. Both girls down. Piper with an avalanche like move and cover for 1..2.NO!!!

We are BACK and Green reaches for a tag to Piper. She gets it. Green is legal. Tag to Carter. She clocks Green, splashes Piper in the corner, kick to the nkee of Green, another kick knocks Green down, kick to Puper and she falls onto GreeN! Piper tries for a splash but Carter moves and she lands on Green! Kick to Piper! Carter with a running kick to Green! She hits a spinning leg drop to Green! Cover for 1.2…NO!!! Carter sits Green on the top rope. She locks up for a superplex, Green holds on. Blocks it, headbutt. Green flies, lands on her feet, turns, leg lariat! Cover! 1..2…NO!! Another cover for 1..2.NO!! Green tags in Piper, they lock the head, lift up, and Carter lands on her feet! CODEBREAKER TO CARTER! She holds on, and Piper hits a running senton onto her back! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Chance breaks the pin up. Green grabs her, Chance sends Green outside. Piper lifts Carter, Carter lands on her feet, kick to the chin. Tag to Chance. She gets t othe top rope. KEG STAND! Cover! 1…2…NO!!! Green stops it!

Green drags Piper to the corner, tag, comes in to grab Chance, tries for Unprettier, Chance counters, LUNGBLOWER! Tag to Carter! The AFTER PARTY! Cover! 1.2…..3!!!!!!

Winners: Kayden Carter and Kitana Chance

While I am so happy for these two girls, the titles still mean pretty much next to nothing. Let’s hope their win does something for them and the titles.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:35

Backstage, The Alpha Academy is helping Ivy Nile workout. Her goal for 2024 is to become the WWE Women’s Champion.

Here comes Akira to inform his team that he has a match tonight with…Ivar.

Ivar is here to stare Akira down then leaves. Gable says this isnt what he meant when he told Akira to go big.

We head backstage where some of the WWE women are there to celebrate Kitana and Kayden’s win. Here comes Kofi to ask what they’d like for Christmas, but they have everything the need. Kofi leaves. Chance says they have not had the easiest road, but dreams do come true. They want to party.

Natalya, Tegan, Zoey, and Shayna are left to consider who the new challengers will be.



Akira Tozawa vs Ivar

Ivar murders a man in less than four minutes.

Winner: Ivar

Japanese squash

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: NR

Seth Rollins is here and he is home!

He says he is feeling more motivated than ever after last week. Wait till you see what he does in 2024. That starts with Day One, when he defends his title against Drew McIntyre.

This brings out the big Scot. Seth removes his jacket to reveal an even more ridiculous shirt. Drew McIntyre circles him. Seth tells him that he hasn’t forgotten the headbutt from a few weeks ago, so tread lightly.

Drew tells him he is not here to fight. He has the match set. He’s here to tell Seth he is proud of ihm, though. There are so many people kissin arse when it comes to CM Punk, but not Seth. He told Punk the truth, how it needed to be said, and that’s a real leader. Drew says it probably feels really good, Seth being at home. He recalls going home not long ago. He started to feel guilt, see his family members getting older, his pops getting older and after 16 years, he questioned for the first time ever if it was all worth it. He thinks Seth can relate. There is someone he shares his life with, his wife is in the same position he is, all the way across the world sacrificing the time with her family. Seth has been part of those convos, like missing weddings, not letting fans down, missing funerals. His mom, her dad, Drew wanting to be there, but they say don’t you dare come home, keep chasing the dream – then certainly they aren’t here anymore. He’s gotta know the hurt he has caused his family wasn’t for nothing, and he is willing to hurt Seth for everything. He’ll do whatever it takes to get the title at Day One.

Seth says here’s the thing, we don’t really know how to feel about Drew. He wants to believe Drew, but as of late, Drew’s actions and words don’t line up, so he doesn’t know whether to believe or call Drew out on his crap. He will say this, though. He respects Drew. He found a way back, worked his way into another chance, and he’s done it. He wants to know, though, as much as Drew needs this, what makes him think the outcome will be any different. He’s not the same person? Does this mean he’s willing to cheat? To hurt people? To take shortcuts? The only person stopping Drew from being a champ is Drew. He is looking Drew in his eyes this week and he will tell him, he pities Drew. Merry Christmas, Drew.

Seth leaves the ing, and of course, Drew tries to attack. Seth with a Superkick! Seth hits the ropes, suicide dive to Drew! He mounts Drew and beats him down a bit but Drew shoots him into the barricade. Seth’s head hits the screen. Drew grabs Seth and beats him down across the barricade. Drew screams that he doesn’t look like a man that needs Seth’s pity. Drew grabs Seth by the legs and hits an Alabama Slam onto the steps! Ouch, that looked painful.

Kofi Kingston comes down to the ring to spread some holiday cheer, but here comes Imperium to attack! They beat Kofi down in the ring, but here comes Jey Uso! to make the save. He Yeets both boys out the ring.Jey flies onto both on the outside. Jey challenges Kaiser to a match, now.



Jey Uso vs Ludwig Kaiser

We come back to this very House Show feeling match to see Jey Yeetin his heart out. Kaiser shoots out of the corner, though, and mounts with some punches. Kaiser kicks the ropes into Jey’s neck. Chin lock from behind. Jey to the ropes, Vinci with a cheap shot, Kaiser covers for 1.2..NO!!! Kaiser sends Jey outside and hits a running uppercut.

We are back and Jey hits a kick to the midsection then an uppercut, kicks, Kaiser catches, swings, Jey hits an enziguri, then a hip attack in the corner! Cover! 1.2….NO!!! We get the DVD that Wade calls a Kaiser Roll. That’s cool. Cover for 1.2.NO!!! Kaiser tries for a the finish, but Jey escapes, hits a kick, heads to the to prope! Vinci is there to shove Jey off and he falls onto the roeps! Kaiser with anenziguri, cover for 1..2..NO!!!

Here comes Kofi to hit Trouble in Paradise on Vinci! Kaiser is distracted. Jey with a Spear! Jey to the top rope! Splash! Cover! 1.2….3!!!



Winner: Jey Uso



Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:57

Kofi celebrates with Jey Uso.



Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Creed Brothers vs The Judgment Day

Julius and Finn to start. Julius with a headlock and a gator roll. Finn escapes and gets arm dragged. Priest in, Brutus in to send him out, and The Creed Brothers stand tall in the ring while JD is upset outside.

We are back to find Brutus sending Finn into the corner hard. Brutus with a knee to the gut. Tag to Julius. Knee from Brutus, Knee from Julius, another from Brutus, then they lift and land Finn on their waiting knees. Julius with a side headlock, Finn backs into the ropes, Priest gets a tag. He holds the ropes and Julius tumbles outside. Priest with a clothesline. Priest whips Jules into the steps. Priest sends Julius into the ring, tag to Finn. Finn with a kick. Chop from Finn. Finn sends Julius into the corner, shoulders from Finn. Chop to Jules. Tag attempt but Finn stops it. Julius kicks him away. Tag to brutus. Brutus with a double chop, then to Priest, another to Finn, he slams down Finn then double hammers down. Deadlift gutwrench toss from brutus. Nice. Brutus rushes the corner with a big splash, then torture rack slams Finn down. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag from Priest, kick to Brutus. Finn sends him outside. Priest runs on the outside with a huge pounce, sending brutus over the announce table.

We back and Priest is beating down Brutus with hard rights to the head. Priest tries for a spinning kick but Brutus catches him. He lifts Priest into a suplex. Tag to Jules. Tag to Finn. Big elbow to Finn, right hand to the head, belly to belly over the head! Jules kips up! Priest is here! A belly to belly for him! Finn rushes him, another belly ot belly!!! Standing shooting star! Cover! 1..2…NO!!!! Jules sits Finn on his sholuders, Brutus on the top rope, Priest shoves him off, Finn with a sunset flip into a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Jules knocks Priest off the apron, turns, double clothesline!

Outside, Rhea attacks Ivy! Ivy sends her into the apron and gets her on the shoulders. Rhea is shocked. Ivy shoots her off onto the apron chin first. Jules gets Finn to his shoulders. Brutus gets the tag. Brutus with the Brutus ball! Cover! 1..2……NO!!! PRIEST STOPS THE PIN!!! OHHH SHITTTTTT!!!!

Priest tries for South of Heaven, but Jules sends him out of the ring@ He runs up the corner and flies forward with a flip onto Priest!

Finn with a Slingblade to Brutus in the ring! Dropkick into the corner! Finn to the top rope! COUP DE –NO!!! Julius eaps to the top rope! Priest gets a tag! He sit Jules on his shoulders!

Brutus trips Finn up! Jules drops under Priest, gets him to the shoulders. BRUTUS BALL! COVER!!!! 1…..2…NO!! Finn with a stomp to the back! Preist with a South of Heaven chokeslam to Julius. Cover for 1..2…3!!!!!

Winners: The Judgment Day

That was great, and definitely worthy of another shot. I don’t mind them losing right now, especially considering how good this was. But soon…I can see it happening very soon.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

End Show