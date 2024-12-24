Acero’s WWE RAW Review 12.23.24  

Hey y’all! I know this is a bit unconventional, but I just started my own little writer community online! It’s mostly a spot where I can encourage people to create – you know, a monthly open mic, a bi-weekly book club, a weekly writer’s circle. Etc.

This week, Michael Ornelas and Sant—-HOLD THE FUCK UP! SANTA!??!?!? OMGGGGGGG!!!

MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!

We are starting RAW with Drew McIntyre! As he makes his way to the ring, we get a recap of last week on Smackdown where Jimmy came back with the fury.

He says he has never been so beat up in his entire life after Hell in a Cell. 16 stitches, his back almost broken, and he went home. The reason he went home is because a close family member died. Maybe some people didn’t know. Maybe if people in the locker room cared enough, they would have asked. Over the past few months, guess how many people checked on him…one person. He was led to believe they were family in the back, but it’s all BS. His brother John in Scotland wouldn’t stab him in the back to take his spot, but people like Sami, Jey, and Jimmy 100% would. He has given and given and given all this time. We turned on him for someone that had been gone for years. He kept fighting for us. He bled out for us and when he was gone, we forgot about him instantly.

From now on, says Drew, he will give no more for anybody. Drew will take and continue to tell the truth. The truth is the real villains are Roman Reigns and CM Punk, and if we choose to prop them up – like Jey, Jimmy and Sami – they best sleep with one eye open because he is coming for them.

Sami Zayn is out with some signs of the fight from last week. He has a mic and stays at the bottom of the ramp. He knows Drew is angry, he can think whatever Drew wants. Him personally, he had no idea what happened in Scotland. He figured Drew was recovering. We all though that, the fans thought it, too. Believe it or not, that’s up to Drew. But Sami will level with him: twenty-two years in the game, Sami’s been through it all. Lost? He’s had loss that he had to put aside and work the same week. The weddings, funerals he should have been there, but he missed them. He put stress on his wife, his kid, why? Because this is the life they chose. They are LUCKY to be WWE Superstars. You think this is just Drew’s story? Or Sami’s? Know who else has these stories? Every single person sitting in these stands, watching at home. The kids who struggle at school, people who struggle at work. They have their losses and sacrifices, but they get up daily and do what they gotta do and get through the day without pointing the finger at everybody else.

Sami says the crowd did not forget about Drew, they MADE him. The world doesn’t revolve around him. He still thinks that because someone told him when he was a kid that he was The Chosen One. Just because Drew is mad doesn’t make him special. What Jimmy does has nothin to do with Drew. Jey. Sami. What they do has nothing to do with Drew. But if he still wants to walk around angry all the time and point the finger, fine, no one is stopping him. If he has a problem with The Bloodline, Sami has no problem being Drew’s problem.

Drew says the truth is, that it’s not just anger. Anger comes from pain, and he doesn’t doubt that everything Sami says is his truth. Sami has a way of spinning things. Sami can fly back to his home, Drew’s family is across the world. The people of Boston are never gonna leave Boston. He’ll remain calm and tell Sami the truth. Why does he want this fight? Sami knows the result. He’s never beaten Drew. He suggests, especially since his wife and kid are here, that he walks back there, takes their hand and leaves the arena because of everyone in The Bloodline, Sami is the least of his worries.

Sami sys he is right about a couple of things: Drew is right about the win/loss record. He’s right that Sami is not 100%. And he is right that Sami should probably leave, but he’d so much rather do this:

KAPOW!

Drew makes short work, looks to Claymore Sami down, but Jey Uso’s music hits and Jey is here! He don’t look too happy! He rushes down the ring, into it, and superkicks Drew. Big clothesline from Jey and Sami to Drew. They celebrate as Drew back walks up the ramp seething.

Last week, PFC attacked Kairi Sane, so tonight she will be replaced. But with WHO!?!??!

Live, Pure Fusion Collective walk up to Pearce. Sonya wants to make his job easier. Since there is an opening in the match tonight, Sonya would like it.

Pearce calls this a terrible idea. Why would he just reward them? He has already filled the vacancy…with Iyo Sky. Happy Holidays.



Iyo Sky vs Alba Fyre vs Natalya

We are quick with the one out/two in move, as Nattie sends Alba outside to start. She and Iyo go to work, but Alba trips Nattie up and pulls her out of the ring. She sends Nattie into the steps. Iyo dives through the ropes and nearly kills herself as she flies over Alba’s head. Luckily, Alba grabs her to stop her and goes down.

We are back, and Iyo and Alba are in the ring. Alba hits a nice Swanton to both Nattie and Ito on the ground. Cover to Iyo for 1..2.NO!!! Then to Nattie for 1.2..NO!!! Alba gets a submission onto Nattie. Nattie turns into it and rolls Alba on her back for 1.2..NO!!! She tries for a Sharpshooter but here comes Iyo. Nattie catches a kick and tries to lock in a Sharpshooter onto both women! They are stacked! She turns them! It’s LOCKED IN! The girls get the ropes, but it doesn’t break the hold. So instead, the girls pull themselves onto the apron. Nattie grabs Iyo, Iyo hangs her up on the top rope. Nattie slides through the ropes, kicks Alba, Iyo kicks Her then flies with a springboard Moonsault onto both girls! Iyo sends Nattie into the ring. Iyo to the top rope. She struggles a bit. Alba attacks from behind. Alba climbs, attaks the back. Nattie grabs her.

GERMAN TO ALBA! Iyo stands on the top rope, MOONSAULT TO NATTIE!!! COVER!! 1….2….3!!!

Winner: Iyo Sky

We had all the right ingredients for a certified Briscoe, but ther were quite a bit of missteps here to make it great. Iyo winning was a surprise, but looks like if anyone is gonna go all the way, it’s her.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:59

Backstage, The Judgment Day are arguing like kids, with Liv telling Raquel to tell Finn something and Finn telling JD to tell Liv something, even though they are back to back on the couh. Dom stops the bickering and says he will ask for a match with Priest. Finn wonders if Dom thinks he’s better, and Dom says no, he has a plan and he is going to go talk to Pearce.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn are backstage talking about who gets Drew first. Jey allows. Sami to get his in first but he’s next.



Chad Gable vs Akira Tozawa

Gable starts by working the left arm. Some chops drop Akira on his ass but Gable won’t let go of the arm. A hard whip off the ropes is met with a tackle from Gable. He kicks the ropes towards Otis then turns back to Akira to hit a suplex. But Akira slips behind, kicks, kicks again, misses that second one, crawls under Gable and hits an enziguri to akira. He lifts Gable onto the top rope but Gable locks in an arm bar off the ropes. Otis gets in his face, they jaw jack a bit then Gable slaps Otis across the face. Gable rolls into the ring, Akira rolls him up, gets 1..2.NO!!! Superkick from Akira. Akira to the top rope.

SENTO—-GABLE GOT THE KNEES UP!!!! He locks up from behind, hits a German, another, another, turns Akira, then hits a powerbomb and an ankle lock! Akira screams in agony, and Akira taps out.

Winner: Chad Gable

Asian Squash

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:05

Chad Gable doesn’t let go of the ankle lock! He wraps around the leg and tugs on the ankle, but here comes Otis! he grabs Gable by the face and pulls Gable off of Akira. Otis rips his shirt, ready for action, but here come The Creed Brothers! Otis starts gyrating, which sends Gable and The Creeds outside.

The New Day is backstage. Here comes Dom to clap for them. They feel Dom can understand him! They got to! Dom says he didn’t like Big E, but that was just crazy, then walks away. Woods calls him a wannabe Tom Selleck, and Dom says Selleck wishes.



Damien Priest vs Dominik Mysterio

As soon as the bell rings, Dom leaves the ring and calls for Priest to follow him outside. Priest wants him in the ring. Dom hops up on the apron and into the ring. Priest allows a right swing, then blocks it and hits Dom with a big right hand. Another, another. Dom turns and Priest lifts him and slams him down face first. Priest gets a torture Rack on Dom and hops around the ring with Dom on his shoulders then drops Dom back down on the mat. Dom looks to take Dom’s head off, but Dom ducks and kicks and hits a bunch of rights to the back. Kick, another kick, a dropkick to the back. Dom is behind Priest, Priet is mad, runs, and Dom holds the ropes so Priest tumbles. Suicide dive from Dom but Priest catches him and hits a Flatliner onto the table! Into the post! Priest sends Dom into the ring.

We see a Santa Claus in the ring. Priest recognizes him, though, and grabs him! It’s JD! Priest pulls him over the barricade and into the announce table. He then lifts the apron, and there is Carlito t spit out an apple. Priest grabs him and tosses him away.

Here comes Finn Balor to attack and that causes the DQ.

Winner: Damien Priest via DQ

Anotha One

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:52

Priest sends Finn into the announce desk. He sends Finn into the ring. Dom eats a right hand. Priest corners Finn. Here comes Dom and JD and Carlito. We get a four on one of stomps, including JD in a Santa outfit and fake belly. Finn is about to attack but here comes The War Raiders !! They attack JD and Finn then send carlito int oa knee. Big clothesline rom Preist to JD. Dom is shot up then ended with a War Machine! South of Heaven to Finn!

Sit down interview with Seth Rollins time!

He is with Jackie and she spoke to Punk and heard him, now she wants to hear from Seth. She is curious about the root issue for him. What drives Seth towards disdain?

Seth says he has tried to explain how he felt many times over the years, and it’s almost like he’s talking into the wind. Punk needed WWE, it did not need him. That level of hypocrisy eats at him. It’s hard for him tojust let it go. Seth call this the biggest fight in their industry. After Survivor Series, Punk doing his stupid little G2S thing next to Roman. He just wanted to throw the remote. He was so internally destroyed. That’s it, he cant do it anymore, he can’t wait. He wants the world to see it. This is perfect. Netflix, the debut, the world will be watching. He doesn’t know what it will look like. We will see a side of him no one has ever seen. It will be RAW, visceral, violent. He has got to just extract this cancer from his soul.



The Miz vs Dexter Lumis

Before the bell, Lumis slides across the ring and frightens Miz out of it. Miz comes in and the bell rings .Lumis misses a right, Miz hits him o the chin, and Lumis stares him down. Miz is scared, runs out of the ring, around it. Lumis catches him and sends him into the barricade. Lumis sends Miz into the apron face first. Slides him into the ring. Miz slides out and Lumis just front flips off the apron onto The Miz.

Back into the ring, LUmis hits a big uppercut. Miz with a boot to the face. Miz hits the ropes and Lumis with a Thesz press! Elbow drop to Miz. Chokeslam from Lumis. He heads to the top rope but here comes AOP.

Lumis just launches himself off the top rope onto both of them! Karrion Cross runs down and attacks Lumis for the DQ.

Winner: Dexter Lumis via DQ

Damn, I know this is a pre-recorded Christmas episode but man…

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:23

AOP and Cross toss Lumis into the ring. They circle him as he gets up on his knees. He holds his hands outstretched to the sky. The lights go out. They come bak on and The Wyatt6 are here! Rowan and Gacy make short work of everyone, sending them out of the ring. Nikki is hopping around in front of Rowan. He lifts her up and tosses Cross to the outside on top of everyone out there.

Backstage, Priest and The Raiders are hyped, talking about how fun that was. Ivar and Erik says there has always been honor amongst them. They may not have been friends, but Preist had their back last week so they owed him one this week. Priest appreciates and respects it. If they are at war with The Judgment Day, he’ll go to war with them.

After a recap of all of The New Day happenings, they come up from behind the boot to tell Joe and Wade no, no, no. Woods wonders what happens to unbiased journalism. Joe how long you been to the company? Not long, obviously. Kofi says his job is not to have an opinion, it’s to tell the truth. Loud boos that kinda sound fake, to be honest.

Woods says E and Wade have something important in common. Neither of them are man enough to lace up their boots again and get in the ring. Wade says he is retired. Speaking of getting back in that ring, says Kofi, allow them to get back in to continue to tell us what they were trying to tell us last week. They could have put hands on E, beat him up real bad, had him stretchered out again.

Woods says they did not, so why is everyone so upset? Tonight was supposed to be a homecoming for him, and for the woman he bought a plane ticket for, his mom, all the way from hana in the front row. She sat in a middle seat for 20 hours to come see him and we are ruining her experience. She doesn’t deserve all of this hatred.

Woods says they gave us ten of the best years of our lives.

Kofi goes to his mom, says she doesn’t deserve this. She wants a hug from his mom. Kofi’s mom stands up, then wonders what’s wrong with him?! What is he doing? Kofi holds his arms open for a hug. She says no, she cant do this, she is leaving.

Backstage, a sad Kofi Kingston and Woods are walking. Here comes Rey Mysterio who says he could have handled things differently last week so he’d like to apologize. He has a responsibility to help people. What they did to Big E was out of pocket, and he thinks if they wanna fix things, they should start by apologizing.

Kofi and Woods are like wait wuuuutttt. They didn’t do anything wrong. Woods calls Rey just as bad as E, hard-headed. Woods wants to pop that mask off so Rey can hear better. They did nothing wrong.

Rey says ok, that’s fine. Don’t say he didn’t try. From this point on, them two are on their own. By the way, get used to hearing this, “NEW! DAY SUCKS!”



Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn

Zayn tries to corner Drew with some chops and right hands. The ref holds Sami back. Sami favors his back. He turns back to the corner and kicks hard, then hits a right in the corner. Another right to the dome. Whip to the corner but Drew reverses. Sami hops up and Drew hits a big kick to the chest. Drew locks the head and deadlifts into a suplex with ease. Drew, on his knees, sizes up Sami. A HUGE chop to Sami’s chest. Drew whips, ducks down, Sami kicks then Sami grabs a running Drew and sends him outside of the ring! Sami hits the ropes! He hops up and back flips onto his feet.

We are BACK and Drew has Sami hurting on the apron. He pulls him into the ring with a suplex! Sami tries to get some momentum, runs into the clutches of Drew, Sami locks the head, spins. DDT! Sami reaches for his back. He stands and sees Drew outside of. The ring. Sami holds ont the ropes. He flies over into the arms of Drew. Sami elbows the back of t he head. He slams Drew onto the table a few times. Sami backs up against the apron, hurting. Sam grabs Drew by the head. Drew turns it around and sends Sami into the steps. He breaks the count. Drew climbs the steps, grabs Sami and looks to back suplex him ont othe steps. Drew climbs, walks towards the apron and just slams Sami onto the corner of the apron!

We come back from a break where Sami sends Drew into the corner shoulder first. Drew collapses on the apron. Sami to the top rope. Drew turns and hits him with a right hand. Chop to the chest of Sami. Drew climbs, he pulls Sami up by the chin. Drew carries Seth into a White Noise position. HITS IT! COVER! 1..2..NO!!!! Drew looks over to Sami in disappointment. He’d like to end it. Wonders why Sami kicked out. He lifts Sami by the head. ROLLUP! 1..2.NO!!! Glasgow Kiss from Drew! Drew to the corner! CLAYM—-NO!!! Clothesline from Sami! EXPLODER INTO THE CORNER!

Sami in the corner! He tries to run for the kick but his back gives out. He tries to beat it out. He runs for it….CLAYMORE!!!!! COVER! 1…2…3!!!!

Winner: Drew McIntyre

A solid main event for a ho-hum RAW, closing us out for the year with a good back and forth and a solid win for Drew.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 15:26

Drew stands over Sami’s slain body to talk some shit. He then drops down to hit punches over and over agin. He then drops some fists to the side of the head.

Here comes Jey Uso and Drew gets one more in on Sami before awaiting Jey! Jey comes in, ducks under a right, hits a spear! Sami to the apron! Jey to the top rope! The New Bloodline is here! Tonga shoves Jey off the top rope! Drew leaves the ring! Tonga begins t he beatdown on Jey as Solo barks orders. Fatu waits for his turn as Tonga corners Jey for him. Fatu tries for the hip attack, but Jey moves out of the wy! Superkick to Tonga! Block to Jacob. Right, another, another, but Solo is in to stop it! He tries for a spike, gets a right, Jacob Fatu is there to hit Jey with a right hand.

Here comes Sami to stop Solo from hittin the Samoan Spike! Tonga attacks Sami’s back! He beats Sami in the corner. Solo barks orders, tells him to sit Sami in the corner. Jacob runs with a hip attack to Sami’s face! Jacob drags Sami into position. Fatu with a hop up moonsault onto Sami! Solo grabs Sami by the head. SAMOAN SPIKE TO SAMI!!! Jaco lays Sami over the body of Jey and they stand tall as the show ends.

End Show