Acero’s WWE RAW Review 4.28.25  

For one night only, ya boy is back! Man have I missed y'all! In case you were wondering, in the beginning of the year, I was offered a GM Position of a prominent Korean BBQ restaurant in my area. It was a challenge presented, one I had no clue if I'd do well in, but was ready to test myself, and man has it been just that!

Let’s Fucking go!!!

WE start RAW with people showing up at the last minute, and that just cannot be professional. We head to commnentary where Pat and Michael bring up Gunther’s attack on them before talking about Seth Rollins and how we went off the air last week.

A recap does as a recap does and reminds us of that dastardly deeds of The Architect and his Foreman on the job, Heyman.

After this, we get the entrance of Mr. Rollins, Mr. Heyman, and Mr. Spear. Seth Rollins is wearing glasses with eyes on them, some Sabu-like pants, a Turkish rug as a Blazer, and all white garb underneath. Heyman is suited, as is Breakker. Seth on the mic, saying he knows we still may want to cheer for Punk and Roman, but what we are looking at in the ring is the future of our industry. The future runs through one man. It’s not Rhodes, Punk, Cena – no, it runs through him.

Many people disagree, and one is here to let Seth know! Sami Zayn is here, ready to become the first challenger of Seth’s new regime.

Seth welcomes Sami, holds Bron back, and tells Sami it’s good to see him on RAW. Did Sami catch Mania? Sami says yes, he saw the main event. Seth does a little jig at this. Sami reminds him that they’ve been friends for a long time, which is why he is out here. HE feels the need to tell him to his face that this…all this is a load of crap.

Seth seems confused. Says what? Sami asks how many times Seth spent talking about Reigns and Punk, and yet the one thing they shared stands on Seth’s shoulders now, so how are they different?

Seth says how can this NOT be different. Sami wondered if it was simply hatred for Punk, but now he sees that Seth was maybe just jealous. Maybe Seth just wanted to be in the position that they were in. Seth says he is not Punk or Reigns. This is the vision for the future. They’ve spoke of the future before!

What a coincidence, says Sami, that the vision for years to come all revolves around Seth Rollins being front and center. Seth says it is not a coincidence, Seth is the best man for the job. Sami calls this hypocritical. Sami brings up The Bloodline, saying this is no different. The Wiseman is over there, and his little dog over there – who, by the way, if he keeps looking at Sami how he is, Bron will get his face kicked in.

This, Seth says, is the vision for the future, and Sami is either with them or he becomes a target. This is not a threat, it simply IS. Seth doesn’t want that for Sami, they can get them out of harms’ way. Sami can get moved off of RAW and avoid the wrath. Sami is clearly not going to buy in, so maybe they can cash Sami out. This isn’t a threat, it’s an offer. A favor. Just think it over and get back to him by the end of the night.

Seth and Heyman look to leave while Bron stares down Sami. Heyman notices and pleads with Bron to head out with him.

A recap of last MOnday where NXT showed up to cause a raucous. Damn, the word “raucous” has far more vowels than I needed it to.

We are LIVE and Rhea Ripley is here for some action.



Rhea Ripley vs Roxanne Perez

Perez gets the jobber entrance during the break but we come back just as the bell rings. MAMI chant as Rhea goes for a lockup. Perez slides under and heads outside. She gets in, asking for Rhea to back up, then evades another lockup and smirks at her prowess. She then grabs her jacket and tosses it to Rhea. Rhea turns to toss it and Perez with a chop block! Stomps to Rhea, then some kicks to the leg. GOOZLE from Rhea, but Perez smacks her in the mouth! Drop toe hold to Rhea! Running uppercut into the corner, she rolls out, and Rhea hits a big boot. Rhea lifts up for a ROazor’s Edge, but Perez locks her legs around the top rope! She escapes, hits the ropes, roll through into a double leg, then some kicks to the hammy! Rhea to the outside! Perez hits the ropes, goes for a suicide dive! Rhea catches her! Rhea sends her into the barricade then lifts up and drops her head first onto the barricade. Rhea hobbles over to Perez, sends her into the ring. Perez trips her up again, then slides out and slams Rhea’s leg into the post! Again! Rhea is in immense pain. Perez rolls in, hits the ropes, goes for a Rana, lands on her feet, tries for a Side Rusian Leg Sweep, Rhea flips Perez and hits a huge clothesline. Rhea grabs the head, sends Perez into the corner, kicks ut of the corner from Perez. To the 2nd rope, she flies, Rhea catches her again and hits a huge suplex! Dropkick from Rhea sends Perez to the outside.

WE ARE SO BACK! Perez has Rhea hurting, locking in a modified Figure Four, applying pressure to the knee. Rhea is able to break the hold and kick Perez away, a huge swinging kick to Perez then a short arm clothesline, another, duck under, ripcord and a kick to the gut. RAZOR’S EDGE!!! Running kick! Cover! 1.2….NO!!!!

We get the presence of GUILIA! This allows Perez to fly with a huge knee to the back of he head. Cover! 1..2.NO!!! Rhea laps, Perez tries to do the same, goes for Pop Rox! Rhea escapes, hits a knee! Rhea looks over to Giulia. Distraction is not enough as she turns to hit a headbutt on Rhea. Sets up for Riptide, but here comes Giulia to attack from behind for the DQ!!!



Winner: Rhea Ripley

Perez had a good showing here, showing her worth and looking great while doing so. Surprisingly, they gave her quite a bit of offense and intelligence against Rhea, which is especially shocking considering how much they protect The Talented Ms. Ripley.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 11:45

The NXT girls doubleteam Rhea until IYO SKY runs down to make the save! Giulia accidentally hits Perez, Iyo stomps her down then shoots Perez off the ropes. She hops up to the top rope and Giulia pulls the rope out from under her. They double team Iyo until Rhea comes back in to make the save. The NXT ladies leave as Rhea and Iyo give each other cute looks.

We head backstage to The Judgment Day sans Finn. Finn Balor comes here and asks JD McDonagh to speak to him privately. Finn wonders why JD didn’t let him know he was coming back, and JD says he told Dom. Here comes Liv Morgan to ask why they’re not getting ready for the match? JD tells Finn that they have a tag team match later tonight. JD wonders why Liv didn’t tell Finn, and she says she’s been busy, sorry, but since Finn does’nt have a title, she figured he’d be happy about it. Finn just wants to be kept in the loop. He leaves, and Carlito ponders on the possibility of everyone in Judgment Day being champion…including him.

Logan Paul is wearing sunglasses at night to really hammer home the fact that he’s a douche. He tells the crowd that they are so so stupid. We do not know what a true legend looks like. This might offend some of us, but a true legend doesn’t look like Jey Uso. He’s had 7 days to think about it, and he’s done it all in this industry except win a World Title. So Jey Uso needs to consider his days number, because he has something Paul wants.

Jey Uso, your champion and mine, is quick to reply. He’s out in a wife beater and fresh 1s. Jey gives his glasses to a kid who kicked out at 2 against Cancer and gets the crowd goin.

Jey is here to silence this noise. Paul thinks after 15 years of him finally making a name for himself that he’d hand this title over to some punk-ass YouTuber like Logan Paul? Stop. Let him spit and get real, he watched Gunther beat his twin to a bloody pulp and that did something to him. It lit a fire inside that ain’t ever going out. This title is not given, it’s earned, and it’s his, and if he wants it, come take it. YEET.

Logan mocks the Yeet, says he sounds stupid. He’s done more in four years than Jey has in fifteen. That title, he’s going to take it, and Jey will do what he does best – what he always does, which is crash out, screw up, and lose the title in less time than he held the IC one. So—

SUPERKICK!

The New Day are on commentary for the next match.



War Raiders vs Finn Balor and JD McDonagh

JD and Ivar to start, but it’sshort lived as Finn gets a tag and corners Ivar with some right uppercuts. Tag to JD, who works the arm, pulls Ivar by the beard, then eats a back body drop. Tag to Erik. Right hand to JD, Finn comes in and is met with an Exploder. Running knee from Erik. Tag to Ivar. He gest shoved into Finn, then Ivar tosses Finn into another knee from Erik. Erik tosses JD and Finn out of the ring and turns to stare down the tag team champs who are at commentary. They turn in time to hit stereo body slams to Finn and JD. Body slam to JD. Erik with a body slam to Ivar onto JD. Tag to Erik. Ivar leaves the ring, then hits a low crossbody to the prone opponents against the hard apron screen.

BACK LIKE I FORGOT SOMETHIN and JD kicks Erik in the upper thigh. Erik with a right hand, then goes down along side JD. Hot tag to Ivar. To Finn. Clothesline, body slam, running crossbody from Ivar. Ivar rushes the corner, misses, then sits out onto Finn’s chest. Cartwheel and spinning heel kick to JD. Ivar calls for WAR, then hits the corner. Bronco Buster hit to Finn! Ivar ot the top rope! Goes for the Doomsault! Finn rolls out of the way! Carlito is relieved. Ivar crawls towards his corner. Erik is waiting for the tag. JD Runs up the back of Ivar, hits Erik with a right hand! Both Raiders on the outside! JD with a sick springboard moonsault onto both men! He rolls Ivar into the ring and hits another moonsault! Pin for 1..2.NO!!! Erik breaks it up! In comes Finn, Ivar with a springboard back elbow to both men! Everyone is on the outside! Erik and Ivar each have their own opponents. They lawndart each of the men into each other.

The New Day talks that shit as Erik and Ivar toss JD into the ring. Ivar decides to send Finn into The New Day instead.

In the ring, Carlito hops on the apron for the distraction. Rollup from JD gets a 1..2.NO!!! Jawbreaker to Erik! 1..2.NO!!!

Carlito on the apron again, distracting the ref with his apple. Here is PENTA!!!! He shoves JD off the top rope! Tag to Ivar is made! WAR MACHINE TO JD! COVER!!! 1…2..3!!!

Winners: The War Raiders

A bit clunky and average before the break, but JD got some time to shine and I am loving all things Penta.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 10:34

After the match, PENTA dances on the announce table.

We head backstage to see TrueTalentTrent’s prediction come true as Sami sits with Otis. We get no words as Paul Heyman comes in and asks for some privacy with Sami. Otis leaves the two alone. Heyman brings up The OG Bloodline. Sami says Heyman killed that. Heyman then moves on and says that Bron is demanding a match with Sami, and they cannot say no to that because Bron is a huge part of their plans. So they have a pass for Sami. If Sami takes the offer to trade to Smackdown this Friday, all is forgiven. If Sami accepts, Seth Rollin will offer this: If Sami leaves RAW, he will face the winner of John Cena vs Randy Orton. Just like that, instant Number One Contender. Think of the future, Sami. He can live in the future or die with the past.

Think about it.

Heyman leaves, and Bron Breaker as orange as ever, standing in the doorway.

Becky Lynch isn’t the only red head who has some splainin to do.

The Man is back in business, so let’s get down to it. Bayley was tragically taken out of her Mania match, but there will not be any murder mystery or weeks-long whodunit. It was her. She did it. Don’t act like she is the bad guy here. That woman has attached her non-stop since 2019 and not once did she ever apologize. But we are all supposed to forget, just like Bayley seems to have forgotten what this business is. She’s wearing everyone else’s shirt, dancing to everyone else’s music and asking why she isn’t a bigger a star. Well Bayley got to see what a bigger star looks like at Mania. This brings her to Lyra. The enemy of her enemy is her friend, but the reverse also works beause the friend of her enemy is her enemy. Lyra wouldn’t be here if it was not for Becky. She was supposed to be the future, but while Becky was gone, Lyra was cozying up to the woman that Becky has hated for years?! She tried to get Lyra to ditch that bitch, but she didn’t listen. She never would have won the titles with Bayley.

Lyra is here, with her title, laughing at the high hopes Becky had for her. She was warned about Becky by so many in the locker room. Bayley was one of the first. She warned Lyra that Becky would step on anyone’s throat if it meant getting ahead. She didn’t buy any of it, she was too caught up in the dream about winning the titles, because of the hopes that she had for Becky. She doesn’t know how it took her getting her ass beat but she finally see it now. She knows exactly what Becky is – the illusion of Becky Lynch is dead. She will make Becky pay.

Becky leaves the ring. Lyra asks her why she is running. What’s the matter? Thinking about the last time they went one-on-one when she beat Becky?

Becky says no, from now on, The Man only fights when it matters, and it does not matter in Kansas City.

Lyra should have seen that coming. Becky is too good for KC. Fine then. Backlash. And she’ll put the title on the line. Becky will make the title matter like she made Lyra matter.

Becky tries to get her catchphrase on, but Lyra says Becky never made her matter, because she made her matter. She is no longer interested in being The Next Becky Lynch. She is the better woman and she knows she is the better wrestler.

Becky goes on a rant, so Lyra kicks her in the face then tries to attack, but Becky runs through the crowd.

We are backstage where Interim GM Nick Aldis and Penta are chatting it up. Aldis tells Penta he has a match against JD.

Here comes Chad Gable who brings up their match at Netflix. Gable tells Penta way to lose it at Mania, but even that wasn’t his favorite moment. His favorite moment at Mania was watching Penta’s brother lose to El Grande Americano.

Penta kicks Gable in the face then goes in on his ass in Spanish for talking shit about his brother.

Rusev video package about him falling into The AEWbyss, where he found himself, redeemed himself, and fixed himself. In that hell, he learned he will no longer fight for a woman that wasn’t his or a flag that never was. He will now use his “Jacked Body” for good. He will hunt his brothers, for give and fix them like he did himself.



Ivy Nile vs Stephanie Vaquer

Steph want a lockup but Ivy trries to shoot the legs. She hits a takedown and a pin for 1..NO!!! Ivy with a front faced headlock, spins on the back, shoots the arm, covers for 1..NO! Steph goes behind, drops Iy, bridges with a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Kick from Ivy. Side headlock. Steph drops Ivy with a shoulder tackle. Whi pto the ropes, Ivy with a rana, back elbow is missed. Rana attempt into a rollup from Steph. 1..2..NO!!! Steph locks the head, suplex. She goes for Devil’s Kiss, but Ivy counters and the crowd is NOT happy. Steph escapes, DEVILS KISS!!!

We come back to another bunch of Devil’s Kiss. Steph in the corner, runs with a double knee. She covers for 1..2.NO!!! But Ivy is too close to the ropes and Chad pulls her leg onto them. Steph heads outside. She looks to shout at Gable. Ivy with a GERMAN FROM BEHIND! Ivy sends Steph in the ring. She follows. Hits the corner. Rushes for a single leg kick in the corner. GERMAN with a bridge! Ivy to the top rope, but she takes too long and Steph hits a right hand. Steph with a headlock. Ivy with rights. Steph with some headbutts! Both girls up, trade blows, kick from Steph, underhook, tries for a finish, but Iby counters with a Saito suplex…kinda. Cover for 1..2NO!!!

Ivy misses a kick in the corner. Steph splits her legs and kicks the chest. Dragon Screw from Steph sends Ivy to the center! SVB! Cover for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie is great, Ivy has gotten better, but this was just so-so.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:33

Backstage, AJ Styles is with Nick Aldis. In comes Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez. Liv apologizes for the ratings tanking as she needs a few weeks off to work in Hollywood. Dom says he needs some time off, too. Nick says no, Dom will now work double time.

AJ challenges Dom, Liv stops Dom and says they don’t need this, and AJ thinks he knows what he’s doin next.

Karrion Cross meets with Sami Zayn to tell him that he’s got a big decision, and hopefully he makes the correct one.

We are reminded of what Gunther did last week then Pat McAfee gets some mic time to address what happened.

It is his honor to get a chance to chat to KC. It’s glorious and it’s the right place to deliver this message. It appears there are a lot of people who have forgotten who the hell he is. This past week has made him look in the mirror. He is still that Dog, he was not handed a lot. He is lucky to be blessed with great friends. He went from an irrelevant bum to a human known in every city. He doesn’t have more talent than anyone,but he does have a few things he hopes we remember: he is an incredibly worker for his friends, his family, his community. He gave millions and millions to his community and military foundations. He hopes he left the world better when he dies than when he came into it. Above all else, they will say that he was a Loyal MFer.

You must ride for those that ride for you. There is one man that has been with him since the day he met him, Michael Cole. To Cole, he will be loyal till he’s in the soil. Last week when that Austrian Asshole put his hands on the GOAT, Pat had no other option. He gets attacked, then sees himself choked out all over TV. He has friends and fam telling him he shouldn’t be doin that to Gunther. Pat said fuck that, though. If he dies, he dies. Got a problem with Cole? Got a problem with Pat. Smackdown’s version of Pearce, please come out here.

Nick Aldis makes his way out. He says he is not Pearce, he does things differently. This is not the time or place for this discussion, but here he is. Keep it professional, though. Pat wants Gunther. He wants to fight him ASAP. Nick figured Pat would say this so he’s spoken with Pearce. The suspension is not lifted. The answer is no. They are both assets and cannot take that risk. They CAN lift it, though, and Pat CAN get his hands on Gunther in a sanctioned contest inside a WWE ring. Pat McAfee vs Gunther at Backlash.

Ok…

Jey Uso hits up Sami to talk to him about his big decisions. Jey tells him whatever decision he decides to make will be best for Sami. “I Love you, dawg.” Sami needed to hear this.

Sami walks away. After a pause, Jey is punched in the face by Logan Paul. Paul stands above Jey, says that’s Karma, Uce.

We are back and Seth Rollins is in the ring. He awaits Sami’s decision.

Out comes Sami and Seth has something to say first. Sami is putting him in a very difficult position. A tough spot. They go back a long way, and he doesn’t want to see anything bad happen to Sami. He gets it, Sami doesn’t like Bron or Heyman, but this is 20 years of friendship. Last week, he came out and celebrated with Jey Uso cuz they are friends, and he thought Sami was going to do the same for Seth. Maybe he doesn’t agree, but Seth, and Bron, and Heyman is the way forward. He believes with his whole heart that this is the vision for the future of the WWE. He wishes he had someone else to believe in, but there is no one better than Seth. The fact that Sami doesn’t believe in him…that hurts. This business tears realtionships apart. They’ve both been on either side. After all that has been said, how many true friends can Sami count on one hand? Less than five…well yeah. Duh. Seth says Sami was one of those true friends. When his daughter was born, Sami was one of the first people that he called. Seth was scared, didn’t know where to turn. Sami gave him some of the best advice he’s ever gotten. Now please, allow him to return the favor and give Sami some advice that could save his life: take whatever Heyman is offering. If sami stays on RAW, bad things are going to happen. Take the pass. He is begging Sami to do it.

Sami says if he hurts Seth’s feelings, he is sorry. Everything Seth is saying is true. They are very good friends, yes a real one. Outside of the ring, it’s all true. When it comes to everything that Seth says inside this ring, Sami thinks Seth is playing games. Seth is good at that. He knows exactly what card to play. Sami tells him how much the one thing that has eluded him his entire career is what is dangled in front of Sami. That’s what Seth is doing. So friend or no friend, for as long as he has known Sami, has he ever known him to run away? He will not stand here while his friend threatens him. He has been a target a thousand times before. He can live with being a target, but he cant live being blackmailed, blackballed, extorted. He will not be threatened. He will win a WWE championship, and will become a World Champion, and when h does, it will not be because of any favors. As a friend, he respects and loves him, but this is Sami telling Seth to go to hell.

Seth closes his eyes as the sirens go off.

Here comes BRONNNNNNNNN



Bron Breakker vs Sami Zayn

Bron drags Sami’s face across the top rope then whips. He drops down and Sami hits him with a kick. Axe handle off the top rope! Sami with a kick in the corner, sends Bron face first into the buckle then sends him into the center and drops another axe, only for Bron to catch him and hit a back body drop. Bron attacks with some rights to the face then chokes him up on te ropes, screaming that he has never liked Sami. Bron whips Sami, back elbow. Bron with a spinebuster! Cover! 1..2.NO!!! Knees from Bron. Leap frog from Sami, axe handle. Sami sends Bron to the outside the hard way. Sami to the apron, Bron grabs the boot and puls him down. Bron sends Sami into the announce table. Again. Bron hops to the apron and turns. Clothesline from the apron onto the table!

WE ARE BACK, BACK AGAIN and Sami is beating down on the back of Bron. Sunset Flip Powerbomb off the top! Pin for 1..2NO!!! Sami is up like a madman. He turns to grab Bron, tries for an Exploder, but Bron elbows out. Kick to sAmi, unerhooks Sami escapes, chops, runs the ropes for a tornado DDT. Cover for 1..2NO!!! Sami to the top rope! Bron crotches him. Elbows form Sami, bron turns and runs up for the Frankensteiner! Bron drops the straps! Sami up, turns, SPEA—NO!! Kick! EXPLODER TO BRON! Sami in the corner! He waits! Bron is up! Turns! SPEAR!!!!! Bron looks to Seth. Seth nods his head. Bron hits the ropes, again, ANOTHER SPEAR!! Sami rolls towards the ropes where Sami stands and stares him down. He tells Sami it doesn’t have to be this way. Tells him to take the out, there is still time. Take it. Sami tells Seth GO TO HELL. Pulls himself up. Seth looks over to Bron. Bron hits the ropes, one more time, again, SPEAR!!!!

Sami rolls out of the ring. The ref checks on him, and calls for medical help. Here omes some jobbers and Jamie Noble. Seth looks over to Bron. He tells Bron to kill Sami with a single hand gesture. Bron hops down to the mat outside and circles the ring for a SUPER SPEAR!!! Sami rolls back in. the ring. Ref covers Sami and calls for the bell

Winner: Bron Breaker due to Ref Stoppage

If you want Bron to be that guy, you gotta give him a win like this. I’d go so far as to give him the 1..2…3 then keep everything the same, but I don’t get paid to book, I get paid to recap.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 12:19

The crowd chants for one more time, which is only slightly problematic. Seth corners Bron, holds him back and tells him to listen to Seth. If Bron wants to be a top guy, then tonight is his first lesson. There will people who will earn his respect, deserve their empathy and compassion. Seth is not one of them. Seth turns. STOMP TO SAMI ZAYN!

End Show